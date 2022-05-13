Pharmaceutical Investing News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of MicroDoz Theraphy Inc. ("MicroDoz") (as originally disclosed in a press release on November 23, 2021 and as updated on March 3, 2022

Under the terms of the share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") entered into among the Company, MicroDoz and the MicroDoz shareholders (the "MicroDoz Shareholders"), the Company will issue a total of 20,000,000 common shares of Love (the "Love Shares") on a pro-rata basis at a deemed price of CAD $0.05 per Love Share for aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,000,000 and the current share price of the company as of todays date is $0.01 representing a discounted purchase price.

Upon closing of the Acquisition the Company issued to the MicroDoz Shareholders, on a pro-rata basis, 10,000,000 Love Shares in accordance with the Share Exchange Agreement. The remaining 10,000,000 Love Shares are subject to the fulfillment of certain milestones over a two (2) year period. In the event that the milestones are not met the Company will have no obligation to issue any further Love Shares and the total aggregate consideration for MicroDoz will be decreased accordingly. All Love Shares issued as part of the Acquisition will be subject to a resale restricted period of four months from the date of issuance and will bear a restrictive legend to this effect.

Lucas Corrubia, Co-founder of Microdoz and PhD Candidate, stated: "We are very pleased to finalize this transaction and join forces with Love Pharma. We believe the combination of these two companies represents an exciting synergy in the promotion of mental wellness and development of novel therapies for mental health disorders".

Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma CEO, stated "This is a milestone achievement for the company to now be working on in partnership with researchers at Johns Hopkins, the worlds' leading institution for psychedelic research, developing therapies for mental health disorders. We look forward to updating our shareholders and stakeholders as we achieve landmarks throughout this two-year partnership and ultimately commercialize the potential findings."

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

The securities described herein to be issued in the Acquisition will be offered and sold in reliance upon available exemptions from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may only be re-offered or re-sold in the United States pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or in compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977
E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com
www.love-pharma.com

Cautionary Statement in Forward‐Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Love Pharma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701384/Love-Pharma-Announces-Closing-of-MicroDoz-Therapy-Acquisition

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Love PharmaCSE:LUVPharmaceutical Investing
LUV:CNX
Love Pharma

Love Pharma

Overview

Attitudes about sexual wellness are changing, and the market is directly reflecting these changes. Sexual wellness is a general term that refers to the physical, mental and social well-being of an individual. This broad market is made up of any product related to sexual wellness, such as supplements, contraceptives, lingerie, and other holistic products.

A report conducted by KBV Research estimates that the global sexual wellness market size will reach US$125.1 billion by 2026, with the potential for a 12.4 percent CAGR during this period. This steady growth has been driven by a renewed interest in sexual discovery, rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the broader shift to ecommerce.

Love Pharma (CSE:LUV) creates innovative science-driven products to cater to the ever-evolving space of sexual health and wellness. It aims to deliver breakthrough products that enhance the everyday life of the end-user by increasing intimacy and pleasure.

The company is on a mission to offer new and trustworthy products that make use of “new age" pharmaceuticals that are backed by thorough scientific research. Love Pharma will launch with products that focus on nutraceuticals, which are pharmaceutical alternatives that have naturally occurring benefits, such as CBD and THC. It will launch with two products: Bloom and Auralief. Additional products are already under development.

Bloom is a CBD and/or THC-infused arousal gel that is intended for female pleasure. According to the KBV report, women are the fastest-growing segment of the sexual wellness market. They attribute this trend to the increase in working women along with more availability of sex education. While female contraceptives will make up a large part of this growing segment, other products for women may perform well. The Bloom arousal gel does not have any psychoactive effects and is designed to enhance blood flow, creating physical stimulation with the ultimate goal of increasing pleasure.

In May 2021, Love Pharma partnered with Potent Ventures (OTCMKTS: POTVF) to help launch Love Pharma's flagship projects in the United States. The United States sexual wellness market is expected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, making this a key partnership for the success of Love Pharma's initial product launch.

Company Highlights

  • Love Pharma specializes in sexual health and wellness by distributing products infused with CBD and THC directly to consumers. It holds exclusive licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute these patent-protected products throughout North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.
  • The company is investing in creating sustainable long-term sales through strategic distributor partnerships
  • The launch products, Bloom and Auralief, are licensed for retail sales, creating an immediate opportunity for revenue
  • Love Pharma has already planned domestic and international expansion
  • The management team has an established history of success with cannabis and pharmaceutical products
  • The company plans to create research-backed products that make use of psychedelics and nutraceuticals
  • Once the company is publicly listed, plans are already in place to rapidly distribute products and quickly generate revenue

Key Projects

Bloom

This topical gel is infused with CBD and/or THC with the purpose of increasing blood flow and sensitivity. The product is applied to the vaginal area and quickly generates blood flow, which is followed by physical stimulation. The company reports having clinical success with increasing the speed to orgasm and the number of orgasms, both of which are important when discussing physical intimacy.

The initial version of this product that launches will only contain CBD. Love Pharma has a medical advisor on the product creation side of the company who indicates that CBD enhances the nerve receptor interaction and blood flow, both of which create more pleasure. Future versions of this product will contain THC.

Auralief

Auralief is designed to provide relaxation and pain relief. This product is a mucoadhesive strip that is applied under the tongue, similar to popular breath-freshening strips. This creates constant contact with this soft membrane that will allow for maximum absorption of the CBD within the product. Auralief is backed by a recent human trial that showed a 30% increase in efficacy and speed to performance of CBD and THC.

Management Team

Zachary Stadnyk – Director and Chief Executive Office

Zachary Stadnyk is a corporate finance and advisory professional specializing in taking companies public in emerging markets. Stadnyk served as the head of corporate finance for The Supreme Cannabis Company from 2014-1018 which raised over $300,000,000 and was later acquired by Canopy growth in 2021 for $435M. Stadnyk was the founder, director and chief executive officer of DC Acquisition Corp, a Capital Pool Company (“CPC") that raised an initial $3,000,000 on its IPO and listed on the TSX.V. The issuer completed its qualifying transaction with Kiaro Brands, a leading cannabis retailer, in October 2020, which is targeting doing $50,000,000 in revenue in fiscal 2022. Stadnyk also serves on the board of Health Logic Interactive (CHIP – TSXV) an early-stage medical device company.

Tatiana Kovaleva – Chief Financial Officer

Tatiana Kovaleva is a Vancouver-based finance executive with international and trans-border expertise and credentials as a CPA. Kovaleva has extensive experience in capital markets, where for over twenty years she served in multiple capacities, including chief financial officer for publicly traded companies such as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and 360 Blockchain Inc

Kovaleva utilized her specialized executive management experience in public company financial planning and demonstrated a successful track record with timely and accurate financial forecasting, budgeting, reporting and consolidations, IFRS and GAAP accounting.

Joshua Maurice – Chief Operating Officer

Following four years at Callitas Therapeutics-during which time he quickly rose through the ranks from Director of Sales & Marketing to VP of Sales & Business Development and then to President-Mr. Maurice comes to Love Pharma with 20 years of experience in consumer goods with a focus on the development of over-the-counter drug and nutraceuticals, including efficacy, clinical research, branding, marketing, advertising, and global retail distribution.

Douglas Taylor – Director

Douglas Taylor has over 30 years of extensive experience in managing projects, services and facilities in the public sector. His previous work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreational facilities and services. Implementation encompassed budgeting, financial planning, auditing and managing human resources. Taylor's degree includes two levels of managerial accounting. He has served on the Glenbriar Board as CEO for three years and as president for the past two and a half years.

Mark Tommasi – Director

Mark Tommasi has worked as a senior officer, director, financier and consultant with over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, private equity and venture capital financing, IPO's and private placements, marketing, investor relations and board and committee activities for numerous public and private companies (agriculture, technology, junior exploration, and oil and gas) in both the United States and Canada. Tommasi has been noted for his ability to help young companies get to the next level.

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 2,375,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $47,500. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $3,800 in cash and issued 190,000 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until September 7, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 16,550,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $331,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $9,050 in cash and issued 400,000 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until August 6, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Updates Microdoz Proposed Acquisition with Global Leader in Psychedelic Research

Love Pharma Updates Microdoz Proposed Acquisition with Global Leader in Psychedelic Research

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce updated details on the proposed Microdoz Therapy acquisition (originally announced in a press release on November 23, 2021), whereby Microdoz has engaged exclusively with researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the top psychedelic center in the World, located in the eastern United States, to conduct a landmark study into the potential of psilocybin assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder. The company looks forward to working with the university and research experts on the study and, ultimately, licensing and commercializing the intellectual property developed by the landmark study

"This is a significant opportunity to develop treatments with efficacy for people who are today subject to Cannabis Use Disorder and those who will become subject to it in the future," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma CEO. "The U.S. cannabis industry is forecast to surpass $41 billion by 20252, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse has released research suggesting 9% - 30% of people using cannabis may develop cannabis use disorder3, so we see an opportunity where Love can help people facing this disorder along with our research partners, while at the same time developing a lucrative market for treatment that will benefit our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma's Acquisition Will Offer Exclusive Partnership and License with World Renowned University to Conduct Landmark Psilocybin Study

Love Pharma's Acquisition Will Offer Exclusive Partnership and License with World Renowned University to Conduct Landmark Psilocybin Study

Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) continues to prioritize the necessity for clinical validation as a vital step in bringing its products to market.  The Vancouver, Canada-based company, which operates as a specialized health and wellness company that licenses and distributes psychedelic and cannabis-infused products, has established a practice of offering proven products with clinical data, user studies, and scientific research to support its claims.  It's a practice that gives Love Pharma a distinct market advantage over many of its competitors.  And now, Love Pharma is set to broaden that advantage with its recent announcement that the company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire MicroDoz Therapy, Inc.

The benefit of this acquisition to Love Pharma, its shareholders and worldwide consumers is that the company gains MicroDoz's exclusive partnership with a world-renowned university to conduct a landmark study into the efficacy of psilocybin assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder.  Love Pharma can leverage this relationship to further expand its product lineup, strengthen its clinical validation program, and add to its comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in MicrDoz Therapy Inc. To Expedite Pilot Study of Psilocybin Assisted Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder with World Leading University

Love Pharma Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in MicrDoz Therapy Inc. To Expedite Pilot Study of Psilocybin Assisted Treatment of Cannabis Use Disorder with World Leading University

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or the "Company") (CSE:LUV) (FSE:G1Q0), is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of MicroDoz Therapy Inc. ("MicroDoz"), which has an exclusive partnership and license with a world leading university to conduct a landmark study into the efficacy of psilocybin assisted treatment of cannabis use disorder. Upon the closing of the definitive agreement, the Company expects to release the details of the program and university partner

This new partnership and development program will add to the Company's comprehensive portfolio of intellectual property and further validate the Company's effort to be a frontrunner in the psychedelics and therapeutics space.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Astellas Highlights Data on Advanced and Rare Cancers during 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress

Abstracts represent exciting research progress across four cancers where patients have limited treatment options

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa Ph.D., "Astellas") will share new research during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7 and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress from June 9-12 . A total of 13 abstracts from the company's expanding portfolio of approved and investigational therapies will be presented across both meetings, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing treatment options for advanced and rare cancers, including prostate, pancreatic and urothelial cancer, as well as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. Buyout

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. ("Biohaven") (NYSE: BHVN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Biohaven's agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the agreement, Biohaven's shareholders will receive $148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BIOHAVEN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. - BHVN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Biohaven will receive only $148.50 in cash and 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-CGRP development stage pipeline compounds, for each share of Biohaven that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bhvn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-company-ltd---bhvn-301544504.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. ("Biohaven" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Biohaven not already owned by Pfizer for $148.50 per share in cash. Biohaven common shareholders, including Pfizer, will also receive 0.5 of a share of New Biohaven per Biohaven common share, a new publicly traded company that will retain Biohaven's non-calcitonin gene-related peptide development stage pipeline compounds.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Biohaven shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/bhvn
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7 th Floor
New York , NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Biohaven's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Biohaven's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-company-ltd-301544263.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BIOHAVEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of BHVN and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer to Acquire Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer to commercialize NURTEC ® ODT (rimegepant), an innovative compound for the prevention and acute treatment of migraine, a condition with high unmet need

Expands Pfizer's innovative Internal Medicine pipeline to drive enhanced growth through 2030 and beyond

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×