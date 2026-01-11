The Conversation (0)
January 11, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade
08 January
Brightstar Resources
23 December 2025
November campaign production update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced November campaign production updateDownload the PDF here.
11 December 2025
Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/tDownload the PDF here.
08 December 2025
Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t AuDownload the PDF here.
24 November 2025
Annual General Meeting Presentation
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence...
20 November 2025
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and option scheme of arrangement (Option Scheme, together the Schemes) under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act... Keep Reading...
09 January
Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, January 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") The Company wishes that all our shareholders have had a wonderful Holiday Season and prosperity for the New Year. With the holiday season ending, the Company is pleased...
07 January
55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the required property payment on its Last Hope Gold Project (the "Project"), resulting in 55 North now owning 100% of the...
07 January
New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight a transformational 2025 in which the Company has evolved from an early-stage exploration company to an emerging Canadian gold producer with a multi-asset portfolio focused on a...
07 January
Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M
HIGHLIGHTS: 2025 Production of 34,098 GEOs (32,990 gold ounces and 80,527 silver ounces) Cash balance of US$41M as of December 31, 2025 Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 8,459 Gold...
07 January
LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor
(TheNewswire) Anchors to: Drill hole LBX25-095 3.50 m@ 1.40 g/t Au and 2.30% Zn (162.50 m to 166.00 m) including: 0.70 m @ 5.97 g/t Au,18.4 g/t Ag and 10.8% Zn. 4.50 m@ 2.00 g/t Au, 5.75 g/t Ag and 1.22% Zn(188.00 m to 192.50 m), including: 0.50 m @ 3.30 g/t Au,17.8 g/t Ag and 6.84% Zn (188.00 m...
06 January
Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here.
