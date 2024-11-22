Long-Term Value Creation Drives Sustainable Growth for Barrick

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Long-Term Value Creation Drives Sustainable Growth for Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) said today it was making significant progress in building a business for the future with a peerless Tier One 1 focused asset portfolio and a strategy that continues to uncover and unlock value, while also fostering productive partnerships in its host countries.

Speaking in New York to investors at an in-depth presentation on the group's position, achievements and plans, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said that since the merger, Barrick had generated $23 billion in operating cash flow, invested $15 billion in its operations and growth projects — effectively recapitalizing operations for the next 10 years or more — reduced the net debt by nearly $4 billion and returned over $5 billion to shareholders. 2

"Our world-class projects are set to deliver a new growth phase and our targeted exploration programs are on course to maintain Barrick's unmatched record of reserve replacement, which allows us to project a 10-year production profile," he said.

Barrick is opening up exciting new frontiers in Chile, Peru and Ecuador while also exploiting value-creating opportunities within its current asset portfolio. "In Nevada, we're making significant progress with mine extension projects at Leeville, Goldrush, Hanson, Robertson, Swift and new extensions to Turquoise Ridge. The newly permitted Goldrush mine is ramping up production and the adjacent Fourmile, which is currently 100% owned by Barrick, is turning out to be a truly world-class asset," Bristow said.

Barrick has completed a preliminary economic assessment at Fourmile using conservative mining rates and costs, all of which draw directly from the current Goldrush mine plan. The results highlight the potential for annual operating cash flows that are at least 70% higher than the already world-class Goldrush project. 3

Bristow said Barrick's holistic approach to sustainability is central to every aspect of its value-driven business. "It enables us to make the most of the highest-quality gold assets in the industry while building a world-class copper business. It supports the evolution of a partnership model that benefits all stakeholders. It is key to the management of the mines that generate the free cash flow to fund our organic growth projects and build the strong balance sheet that enables a disciplined return to shareholders. Not least, it attracts the best and the brightest new employees because it resonates with their own values," he said.

The webcast of today's Investor Day presentations is available at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386 		Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338 		Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote 1

A Tier One Gold asset has the potential for +5Moz and +10 years of production at +500kozpa at $1400/oz reserve prices, with all in sustaining costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset has potential for +5Mt contained copper and +20 years of production of +200ktpa at $3/lb reserve prices, with costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Tier One Assets must be located in a world class geological district with potential for organic reserve growth and long-term geologically driven addition.

Endnote 2

Returns to shareholders include dividends, return of capital distributions and share buybacks.

Endnote 3

Fourmile financial metrics and production metrics are based upon Barrick's internal preliminary economic assessment which is conceptual in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Fourmile is based upon $1,900/oz mineable stope optimizer. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing study and are made by a Qualified Person. Fourmile is currently 100% owned by Barrick. As previously disclosed, Barrick anticipates Fourmile being contributed to the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, at fair market value, if certain criteria are met.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "progress", "continue", "target", "ramp up", "potential", "project", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's forward-looking production guidance, including our ten-year outlook for gold and copper and anticipated production growth from Barrick's organic project pipeline and reserve replacement; our expected progress with respect to our growth projects, including our mine extension projects at Leeville and the Pipeline region and the ramp up at Goldrush; our exploration strategy; the potential for Fourmile to become a world-class asset and anticipated annual operating cash flows from the project; Barrick's sustainability strategy; and expectations, regarding future price assumptions, financial performance and other outlooks or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, or the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Gold CorporationABX:CATSX:ABXGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with an increasing bar chart on top.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) increased 1.74 percent on the week to close at 606.17 on Friday (November 8). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 2.16 percent to 25,444.28 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) fell 6.17 percent to 138.03.

Statistics Canada released October consumer price index (CPI) numbers on Tuesday (November 19). The data showed that year-on-year inflation came in at 2 percent, up from the 1.6 percent recorded in September and slightly hotter than the 1.9 percent expected by economists.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick's Fourmile Project Shows Further World-Class Potential

All amounts expressed in US dollars

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today updated its mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Fourmile project in Nevada, resulting in a 192% increase in indicated resources (1.4 million ounces grading 11.76gt), a 137% increase in inferred resources (6.4 million ounces grading 14.1gt) and a 35% increase in grade relative to Barrick's 2023 year-end mineral resource estimate 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG) (Mako) pursuant to its bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Bidder’s Statement).

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of gold bars.

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk for a chance to strike it rich.

Today, gold's hold on us as a precious metal is no less powerful. Still used for jewelry and as a store of wealth, the metal also has a variety of modern industrial and electronic applications.

Even though gold seems to be everywhere, in reality it's a finite resource. Only 244,000 metric tons of gold have ever been mined, and two-thirds of that has been extracted since 1950. Comparing that amount to the more than 700 million metric tons of copper that have been pulled from the ground provides an idea of how precious a resource gold truly is.

Keep reading...Show less
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history.

It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.

For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that investors build a diversified portfolio with a portion of their wealth in gold bullion. Here the Investing News Network explains what's involved in building and managing a physical gold portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Prospect Ridge Resources

Prospect Ridge Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Project Funding Update

Base Metals Investing

Dore Copper Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting and Encourages Shareholders to Access Meeting Materials Electronically

Gold Investing

Providence Insider Participates in Financing

lithium investing

Sayona Mining and Piedmont Lithium to Merge, Form US$623 Million Lithium Miner

×