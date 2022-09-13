Graphite Investing News

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its infill and extension exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

Figure 1. EV Zone Drill Map (Graphic: Business Wire)

The comprehensive drill program featured 79 holes totaling 13,113 metres drilled; 53 of these, totaling 9,037 metres, were drilled in the Electric Vehicles ("EV") Zone and 26 holes totaling 4,076 metres were drilled in the Battery Zone. The Company is awaiting further assay results which will be shared when available.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the La Loutre project confirmed that the EV and Battery Zones are sources of material that, when processed, would yield concentrated graphite of high purity over 95% graphitic carbon (Cg) (see press release of July 29, 2021 for more details). The objective of the 2022 exploration campaign was to better understand the extent and quality of the deposit and provide the required inputs for a pre-feasibility study.

Lomiko Metals thanks Breakaway Exploration Management of Québec for the supervision and operation of the 2022 exploration drilling program at the La Loutre project and ensuring compliance with ECOLOGO specifications. Lomiko also advises that it maintained its obligations to ensure departure before the seasonal hunting that occurs on the northern end of the claim. Lomiko has retained InnovExplo Consulting and Engineering to prepare an updated NI-43-101 resource estimate for the La Loutre project following the completion of the drilling and assay results receipt.

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed by Mark Fekete, P.Geo. who actively participated in the La Loutre drill program as an independent consultant to the Company as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with a purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals. Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 76 minerals claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km 2 ). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on July 29, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km 2 ), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com , contact Belinda Labatte at 647-402-8379 or email: info@lomiko.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including satisfactory completion of due diligence and ability to reach an agreement with third party owners in connection with projected acquisitions, timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: potential of future acquisitions presently evaluated by the Company; current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company, local communities and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has contracted a drilling company for the maiden diamond ("DDH") drilling campaign to begin in September 2022 . The Alabama exploration program includes:

South Star Battery Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

  • Drilling 10-15 holes (HQ);
  • Logging & Assays;
  • QA/QC Program with Blanks, Duplicates and Standards;
  • Background Water Quality Testing;
  • Geotechnical Drilling / Installation of a Piezometer to Monitor Groundwater Levels; &
  • Drill Pad Construction and Reclamation.

In addition, the Company is preparing to mobilize a geophysics contractor to perform approximately 4-5 linear kilometers of geophysics to test the limits of the priority drilling targets at the Santa Cruz Mine in Bahia, Brazil prior to beginning the 2023 drilling program. The proposed deliverables and schedule of the 2022/2023 exploration programs follow:

  1. Alabama Graphite Project Exploration Program Update
  • Maiden DDH Drilling Campaign (Sept- Oct 2022 )
  • Maiden 43-101 Technical Report & Maiden Resource Estimate (Q1 2023)
  • 2000m Drilling Campaign (Q2/Q3 2023)
  • Santa Cruz Mine Exploration Program Update
    • Geophysics Campaign (Q3/Q4 2022)
    • 4000 – 5000m Drilling Campaign (Q2/Q3 2023)

    Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to get the maiden drilling campaign started in Alabama and test the extents of the mineralization. This initial drilling campaign will be focused on testing limits and generating significant targets for the 2023 drilling campaign, which will ultimately result in a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The Company anticipates the PEA will be completed by Q4 2023. At Santa Cruz , the geophysics program should help us improve our drilling hit rate and test limits of the 10-15 near-term targets we have previously identified in preparation for the 2023 drilling campaign, which is scheduled to begin after the rainy season in 2023. The Santa Cruz 2023 campaign will be a mix of diamond and RC drilling, and the proposed meters would significantly increase the total meters into the Project. Our goals are to generate a significantly larger resource and reserve estimate to support our future Phase 2/3 expansion plans. We are eager to get the drills turning as we scale our upcoming production."

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q3 2023.

    South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

    South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

    This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

    On behalf of the Board,

    Mr. Richard Pearce
    Chief Executive Officer

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
    YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

    CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    Forward-Looking Information

    This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

    Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-announces-drilling--exploration-program-update-for-alabama-graphite-project-and-geophysics-program-for-santa-cruz-mine-in-brazil-301622167.html

    SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c9173.html

    International Graphite

    High Grade Graphite Intersections At Springdale Identifies New Prospect ‘Springdale Far West’

    International Graphite (ASX: IG6) is pleased to announce the results of nine RC exploration holes from drilling at the Springdale Graphite Project (“Springdale” or the “Project”), near Hopetoun and 25km south of Ravensthorpe in Western Australia (Figure 1).

    Keep reading...Show less
    Lomiko Provides Corporate Update And Announces Fall Events and Speaking Engagements

    Lomiko Provides Corporate Update And Announces Fall Events and Speaking Engagements

    Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate update and Fall events and speaking engagements.

    Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "Our team is leading as a people-first company and operator of choice in the development of all our critical minerals opportunities. We recognize that listening to stakeholders and active engagement with First Nations are key priorities to advancing our projects, and we also look forward to sharing the opportunities for development of modern, carbon neutral and environmentally responsible operations. The only way for renewable energy transition to occur is to secure our raw natural resources and develop them responsibly. We are pleased to speak on these subjects at upcoming events and speaking engagements."

    Altech Chemicals Ltd Silumina Anodes Project Update

    Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce an update of its Silumina AnodesTM project in Saxony, Germany.

    The Company recently announced late last year its game-changing technology of incorporating highcapacity high-purity alumina coated silicon and graphite in lithium-ion batteries, and recently completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the construction of a 10,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that includes a NPV of US$507M.The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has commenced construction of a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product.

    The pilot plant will produce 120kg per day of the Silumina AnodesTM product, which will then be provided to selected potential end users for product testing.

    The pilot plant implementation is well underway and progressing to the expected timeframe. Procurement of pilot plant equipment is well advanced, with all long lead equipment already ordered. The pilot plant will be housed in an existing building in Dock3 at Schwarze Pumpe, and required building modifications and panel installation commenced in July 2022 in preparation for pilot plant construction to commence in October 2022. Detailed design is drawing to a close, with the Kuttner Engineering team focusing on the development of commissioning and operational documentation. The Company is pleased with the progress to date and preparing for pre-commissioning of the wet circuit when key equipment arrives.

    In anticipation of the pilot plant commissioning, Altech have commenced the Silumina AnodesTM 10,000 tpa Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) ahead of schedule. The DFS will run in parallel with the pilot plant construction, with the Kuttner Engineering detailed design team transferring to the DFS study. The mass and energy balance from the PFS is currently being validated, with minor changes to the process design simplifying the process in certain areas. Once the final process design is finalised, process flow diagrams (PFDs) and piping and instrument diagrams (PIDs) will be established. Equipment specifications will be finalised and contact with specialized suppliers for firm and final quotes will begin. The Kuttner Engineering DFS team is in place and performing well.

    Other Site Update - Visit by German Chancellor

    German Federal Chancellor HE Olaf Scholz visited the Schwarze Pumpe site in Saxony, Germany, heading a special delegation to boost economic development in this region. Schwarze Pumpe is the site of Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project. The delegation included three State Prime Ministers, being Mr Michael Kretschmer of Saxony, Mr Dietmar Woidke of Brandenburg, Mr Reiner Haseloff of SaxonyAnhalt, as well as the special State Minister for Eastern States Industrial / Economic Development Mr Carsten Schneider. Altech's Silumina AnodesTM project was briefly introduced to the Chancellor by Altech's German Managing Director Mr Uwe Ahrens.

    During the delegation meeting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the State Ministers of Saxony, SaxonyAnhalt and Brandenburg. The visit to the Dock3 incubator centre in the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, where Altech's Silumina AnodesTM project is situated, was in relation to an interim assessment of structural strengthening within the east German coal regions, and to develop the Government's continuing support for these regions. Following his meeting with the State Ministers, Chancellor Scholz drew a positive interim assessment of structural strengthening within these regions over the next two years. Chancellor Scholz was impressed by the results achieved so far and by the projects being developed within the regions. The exchange with the Chancellor, State Ministers and the East Representative of the Federal Government, Mr Carsten Schneider, was significant for Altech. The Company's Silumina AnodesTM project relates to higher battery efficiency for the German electric vehicle industry. For Chancellor Scholz, reliable and safe energy production in Germany is of the utmost importance for the future. Energy security remains a significant concern within Germany and represents a key focus of the Government.

    The Federal Government, and German politics as a whole, is responsible for the promised investments of EUR40 billion to these regions and industries. This represents the largest federal investments in Germany, said Mr Schneider, East Representative of the Federal Government.

    Altech is currently progressing with applications for various federal and state grants under the battery development program, as well as other infrastructure and regional financial support programs, in relation to the Silumina AnodesTM project, within the framework of the European Battery Alliance, Structural Development Funds and other special programs initiated by the Federal State of Germany.

    Altech's Silumina AnodesTM game changing technology is considered as a key project for industrial development for the State of Saxony, as well as Germany at large. The growing interest in Altech's Silumina AnodesTM product by the European battery and car industry has led to higher political interest, and more importantly, political and economic support.

    Altech has been invited to present its technology and Silumina AnodesTM project to the Federal Government of Germany through its Special Task Force of the Chancellery, led by Mr. Carsten Schneider, Minister of State and Federal Government Commissioner for East Germany.

    Altech's German Managing Director Mr Uwe Ahrens stated "With the blessing of the German Chancellor, as well as with the State Minister, Altech looks forward to significant support for the Silumina AnodesTM project in Schwarze Pumpe. It is pleasing to be able to present Altech's projects to the Chancellery in Berlin, and I am very much looking forward to it and am optimistic for the outcome".

    *To view photographs, please visit:
    https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8A2CTTT6



    About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

    Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

    HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

    Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

    Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

     Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

    The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

    Lomiko announces initial assay results from its natural flake graphite exploration program at La Loutre, Quebec and intersects up to 14.43% graphitic carbon over 12.5 m

    Lomiko announces initial assay results from its natural flake graphite exploration program at La Loutre, Quebec and intersects up to 14.43% graphitic carbon over 12.5 m

    Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 22, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

