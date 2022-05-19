Resource News Investing News

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of May 17, 2022 it has started an infill and extension drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The program anticipates approximately 18,000 meters in 120 holes to be drilled at the "Electric Vehicle" or "EV" and the Battery zones. Please refer to Figure 1 for details.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005680/en/

Figure 1. Location of existing and planned 2022 holes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure 1. Location of existing and planned 2022 holes (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lomiko Metals has commissioned Breakaway Exploration Management of Québec to design and operate the 2022 exploration drilling program at the La Loutre project and the drilling is being performed by Fusion Drilling. The Company anticipates that the drilling program will take approximately four to five months to complete, depending on site conditions. Lomiko has retained InnovExplo, a Quebec-based independent consulting firm in geology, mining engineering and sustainable development, to prepare an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the La Loutre project following the completion of the drilling and assay results. The goal of the program is to build on the results of the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the La Loutre property announced in the Company's July 29, 2021 press release. Also, as announced in a press release issued on March 22 nd , 2022 Lomiko has obtained UL ECOLOGO® certification for mineral exploration, which is now being implemented in the field.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "Initiating the infill and extension drill program at the La Loutre graphite project is an important step in the project development as we look to increase confidence in our mineral resources. We also appreciate the ongoing engagement that is required with our communities as we move forward with this exploration program and the future studies of this project."

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km 2 ). Lomiko Metals published a July 29, 2021 Preliminary Economic Estimate (PEA) which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate at 95% Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation towards earning its 70% stake in the Bourier Project as per the options agreement announced on April 27 th , 2021. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

Mr. Mark Fekete, of Breakaway Exploration Management, is a registered professional geologist in the province of Quebec as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com or contact us at info@lomiko.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

On behalf of the Board,
Belinda Labatte
CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information, please contact:
Kimberly Darlington
k.darlington@lomiko.com
514-771-3398

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko MetalsTSXV:LMRGraphite Investing
LMR:CA
Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005467/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82629

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Releases 2021 ESG Report and Provides Notice of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • NMG's 2021 ESG Report provides a transparent and comparative overview of the Company's performance on material topics such as climate action, governance, community participation, energy and water management, among others.
  • The Company demonstrates progress on its sustainability initiatives and builds on Moody's recommendations following the A2 – Robust Sustainability Rating received.
  • NMG's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 16, 2022; link provided below and via the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular.
  • Dedicated to powering a cleaner future, NMG is working towards establishing a local, responsible, carbon-neutral and reliable source of advanced graphite materials to support global decarbonization.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) presents shareholders and stakeholders with its 2021 ESG Report documenting its impact, contribution and managerial approach in relation to key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics ahead of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005423/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Share Consolidation

South Star Battery Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Share Consolidation

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") to raise approximately C$2,000,000. Concurrently, the Company plans to consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation"). The closing of the Offering and the Consolidation are subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " T SXV").

Private Placement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Start of Phase 1 Construction of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine

South Star Battery Metals Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Start of Phase 1 Construction of the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce the groundbreaking ceremony and start of Phase 1 construction for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine on June 2 nd 2022. The ceremony will include local, state and federal officials, representatives from local and regional stakeholders, as well as South Star's management team. The event is an important milestone celebrating more than a decade of development work, with the first new commercial graphite production in the Americas planned for Q2 of 2023.

Richard Pearce, President & CEO commented, "South Star is very excited to share this important milestone with our partners, the local community, elected officials and stakeholders, and we would like to thank everyone involved in this important achievement and their on-going support. We look forward to kicking off construction and continuing our focused approach to delivering on our long-term goals and objectives. The start of commercial production is now in sight, and this is the perfect time to have a strategic, scalable asset in an important jurisdiction coming online in the critical battery metals supply chain."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Announces Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the consolidation of its common shares on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidated basis effective at market opening on May 24, 2022 (the "Effective Date

Immediately prior to completion of the Consolidation, the Company has 143,571,385 common shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 14,357,139 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to the rounding of fractional common shares. The company has been issued with a new Cusip Number (66538D301), there will be no escrow of shares, and the trading symbol will remain unchanged.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Provides Update on Strategy and Regional Flake Graphite Exploration Program

Lomiko Provides Update on Strategy and Regional Flake Graphite Exploration Program

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its strategy to further advance its regional exploration opportunities in the Grenville graphite belt with the objective of developing a sustainable and long-term natural flake graphite resource base that can feed into the graphite market at large, and the regional market for electric vehicles battery manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516006014/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nouveau Monde and Mason Graphite Announce Strategic Investment and Conditional Option and Joint Venture Agreement on Lac Guéret Project

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" NMG ") (NYSE: NMG) (TSX-V: NOU) and Mason Graphite Inc. (" Mason Graphite ") (TSX-V: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an investment agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") with a view towards the development and operation of Mason Graphite's Lac Guéret property (the " Property ").

Highlights include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×