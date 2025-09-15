Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it will significantly expand its exploration program at its significantly increased landholding in the Mojave Desert. Earlier this month the company announced the addition of 249 additional claims at the site, which abuts areas currently controlled by MP Materials, the only Rare Earths producing mine in North America . These new claims bring the company's total landholding to 491 claims encompassing more than 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals. Additional details can be found here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02993242-6A1283793&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corner marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth," said Pat Burke , Chairman of Locksley Resources. He reported that last week brokers and analysts visited the site, affording Locksley an excellent opportunity to highlight both the scale of the tenure, as well as the strategic importance of its position in this area.

"With the U.S. Government increasingly focused on securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals, Locksley is well positioned to deliver a mine-to-market solution for antimony and rare earths," Burke said.

The expanded program will be focused on exploration of both the existing antimony and rare earths elements prospects as well as targeting additional commodities that have been identified on Locksley's larger land holding. A substantial historical shaft has been discovered during a surface geological and structural mapping campaign recently undertaken by Locksley at Mojave . The shaft depth and the extent of the underground workings are being further evaluated and is estimated at more than 15m . Locksley is determining the composition of the commodities that were historically mined.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. The company has also announced a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™, for domestic processing of North American antimony. The agreement is the first step in the initiation of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , Beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that the Company is advancing a significant expansion to its exploration program, given the substantial increase in its landholding abutting MP Materials and identification of additional historical workings across the project areas.

Highlights

- Post the substantial expansion of Locksley's claim portfolio, the Company has determined that it will significantly increase the scale and accelerate the pace of its exploration program

- The expanded program will be focused upon exploring both the existing antimony and rare earths elements prospects, plus targeting additional commodities that have been identified on Locksley's larger land holding

- Post the evaluation of recent field activities Locksley will provide the market with a detailed outline of the expanded exploration program

- A substantial historical shaft has been discovered during a surface geological and structural mapping campaign recently undertaken at Mojave

- Shaft depth and the extent of underground workings is being evaluated, but is estimated at >15m and the Company is determining the composition of the commodities that were mined

- Vein orientation striking NNE, similar to that at the Desert Antimony Prospect, supports the developing geological interpretation of multiple NNE striking structures across the Mojave Project

- Grab samples collected from the prospect being submitted for laboratory analysis

- Locksley hosts broker and analyst site visit at Mojave

Expanded and Accelerated Exploration Program

Given the combination of the significant increased land holding and the potential for other commodities to be present (as confirmed from the discovery of an additional shaft on the Mojave Project), Locksley has elected to expand its exploration activities. The Company has commenced the planning process for these expanded activities and will advance these undertakings in the coming weeks.

Geological Mapping & Historical Mining

Locksley has recently undertaken multiple rounds of field mapping to increase the understanding of the Mojave Project. During the most recent field mapping campaign, Locksley's geologists have discovered a historical shaft in the core of the North Block whilst mapping the area for REE potential.

The extent of the workings seen in the vicinity indicates that a substantial shaft (estimated potentially >15m depth) has been mined. Initial grab sampling has been completed with the aim of determining what commodities were extracted. These newly discovered historical workings provide a new exploration target (named Hendricks) for Locksley.

The broader geological mapping has been completed, and the prioritised mapping of the NE and SW extensions from the Desert Antimony Mine, the western limits of the North Block claims (which lie due north of the Mountain Pass Mine) and the North Block REE target (where the shaft was discovered). The field geologists are compiling their mapping data and will incorporate the findings into the broader geological understanding and targeting for a follow up field sampling campaign.

Broker and Analyst Site Visit

Locksley hosted a site visit for brokers and analysts at the Mojave Project on Saturday, 13th September, following the substantial increase in its landholding abutting MP Materials. The visit provided key stakeholders with first hand exposure to the scale of Locksley's expanded tenure and the planned drilling at the Desert Antimony Mine and El Campo. The field trip underscored the strong geological potential across the project portfolio and highlighted the Company's commitment to advancing exploration and development activities in one of the most strategic critical mineral regions in the United States.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"The substantial expansion of our landholding within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor marks a pivotal step in Locksley's growth. The site visit with brokers and analysts provided an excellent opportunity to showcase not only the scale of our tenure, but also the strategic importance of our position alongside MP Materials. With the U.S. Government increasingly focused on securing domestic supply chains for critical minerals, Locksley is well placed to deliver a mine-to-market solution for antimony and rare earths. We look forward to progressing our exploration program and building long-term value for our shareholders."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0SKL75LX



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

Move Expands Locksley's Exploration Pipeline Across Antimony, Rare Earths Elements and Polymetallic Prospects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QMVY267G



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

