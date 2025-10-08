Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Locksley Resources, (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced that the company's advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect at the company's project in the Mojave Desert is producing concentrate grades believed to be significantly higher than comparable American projects (as reported in publicly available information from Perpetua, Nova Minerals, US Antimony Corp, Costerfield and Hillgrove).

According to early results, excellent high grade final flotation concentrate of 68.1% antimony has been achieved from first pass rougher/regrind/cleaner flotation tests. The concentrate is 95% of technical maximum stibnite grade of 71.68% showing minimal impurities, significantly exceeding marketable sales requirements of a minimum of 55%.

High-grade antimony (Sb) concentrate was achieved with only two preliminary tests, indicating minimal flowsheet development is expected to be required to maximize both grade and recovery. Work is commencing to collect a bulk sample from the underground workings for further testwork and production of antimony ingot. More detailed information here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03005038-6A1288944&v=undefined .

Grades at this level of purity are much sought after by the U.S. government as a result of the US priority for a fully 100% Made in America strategy for critical minerals. Antimony is one of these minerals, particularly due to its use in munitions, semiconductors and energy systems. Locksley's own strategy aligns with that of the US government and the company continues to rapidly advance their efforts in this area.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earth elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-reports-high-grade-antimony-concentrate-at-significantly-higher-grades-than-comparable-american-projects-in-initial-metallurgical-test-work-of-surface-samples-from-the-companys-desert-antimony-mine-project-in-california-302577683.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play

Latest News

