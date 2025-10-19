Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play
Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce a significant Company milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, marking the return of the first U.S domestic antimony metal production in decades. HIGHLIGHTS - Locksley produces 100% American made antimony ingot from Mojave - Achievement
Locksley Resources Limited Rice University DES Processing Technology Update

Locksley Resources Limited Rice University DES Processing Technology Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), is pleased to provide an update on the advanced research program underway at Rice University in Houston, Texas. HIGHLIGHTS - Rice University advancing identification of the Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) system development - Preliminary process parameters for the green hydrometallurgical DES
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board

Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology integration, combining a distinguished U.S. Air Force career with senior executive experience in the
Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
