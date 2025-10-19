The Conversation (0)
October 19, 2025
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
3h
Locksley Resources Limited Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce a significant Company milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, marking the return of the first U.S domestic antimony metal production in decades. HIGHLIGHTS - Locksley produces 100% American made antimony ingot from Mojave - Achievement... Keep Reading...
15 October
Locksley Resources Limited Rice University DES Processing Technology Update
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF), is pleased to provide an update on the advanced research program underway at Rice University in Houston, Texas. HIGHLIGHTS - Rice University advancing identification of the Deep Eutectic Solvent (DES) system development - Preliminary process parameters for the green hydrometallurgical DES... Keep Reading...
14 October
Locksley Appoints Former U.S. Airforce Major General & General Dynamics IT Executive to Advisory Board
Appointment of Seasoned Defense and Technology Leader Reinforces Company's Position in America's Race for Critical Minerals Independence Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF), the company focused on critical minerals with their Mojave Project in California targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert... Keep Reading...
13 October
Locksley Resources Limited Former U.S. Major General Appointed to Advisory Board
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announces the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Peter J. Lambert to its Advisory Board. Peter brings more than three decades of leadership in intelligence, defense and advanced technology integration, combining a distinguished U.S. Air Force career with senior executive experience in the... Keep Reading...
12 October
Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13m
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon (updated)Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
55m
Trading Halt
1h
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon project
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced High Grade Rock Chip Results extend Cerro Chacon projectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big Project
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral Secures Development Partner for Think Big ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
