Lockheed Martin to Acquire Ultra Maritime Solutions

Lockheed Martin to Acquire Ultra Maritime Solutions

Acquisition reinforces Lockheed Martin's commitment to domain expertise in anti-submarine warfare

Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Ultra Maritime, a global defense company specializing in advanced undersea warfare and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities for allied naval forces for $3.45 billion. The company develops and delivers mission-critical systems including sonar technologies, sonobuoys, torpedo defense systems, radar solutions, and autonomous maritime sensing platforms. 

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin)

"Undersea superiority belongs to those who move fastest and work together best," said Stephanie C. Hill, president of Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. "By joining forces with Ultra Maritime, we're accelerating our commitment to deliver the most advanced undersea and anti-submarine warfare capabilities to our U.S. and allied partners across the globe." 

"When we invested in Ultra Maritime in 2022, we saw a business with mission-critical technology and a vital role in protecting allied nations from undersea threats, but one that had been underinvested and was not yet fully delivering for its customers," said Shonnel Malani, managing partner at Advent and chair of the board at Ultra Electronics. "Over the past four years, we have changed that. Ultra Maritime is now a stronger, more innovative partner to allied navies, with improved execution, greater industrial capacity and next-generation autonomous solutions that position it well for future warfare." 

Ultra Maritime's international footprint and portfolio of exportable ASW products, such as its sonobuoys, towed sonar arrays and hull mounted sonar product lines, will complement and expand Lockheed Martin's ability to offer sonar solutions across next-gen maritime platforms.  

Upon closing, the team will become part of Lockheed Martin's Rotary and Mission Systems business area. 

Advisors  
Citi is serving as financial advisor, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader is serving as legal counsel, and Fried Frank is serving as tax counsel to Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

 

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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