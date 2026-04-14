Lockheed Martin Authorizes Increase to Venture Capital Fund up to $1 Billion

Lockheed Martin Authorizes Increase to Venture Capital Fund up to $1 Billion

Represents 250% increase from most recent $400 million fund capacity

Further strengthens Defense Industrial Base supply chain, technologies critical for future national security

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced it is increasing the capacity of its venture capital fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, from $400 million to $1 billion—an increase of 250% and the largest boost in investment since the fund was established in 2007. Lockheed Martin will use the increase over future periods to mature critical technologies for national security, helping accelerate the most promising technologies from R&D to availability in the Defense Industrial Base. 

"Our venture capital investments are a critical part of our overall strategy to develop and integrate the best technologies for national security now and in the future," said Evan Scott, CFO, Lockheed Martin. "Our investments help create a pipeline of cutting-edge technologies that create a resilient industrial base, drive growth, and ultimately help the United States and its allies deter the most pressing emerging threats."

Why it Matters
For nearly 20 years, Lockheed Martin Ventures has helped fund companies with promising technologies that complement Lockheed Martin's leading national security capabilities and help advance solutions to best meet customer mission needs in the future. 

This approach has helped accelerate technologies across a wide range of pioneering research, including quantum computing, autonomy, AI, directed energy, advanced materials, microelectronics and more. As new capabilities transition into the Defense Industrial Base, they open new possibilities for mission success with greater efficiency, better cost effectiveness, and stronger threat deterrence. 

Facts and Figures

  • Founded in 2007 with initial funding of $100 million
  • Lockheed Martin Ventures has invested more than $500 million in more than 120 companies.
  • More than 60 companies have matured to become suppliers to Lockheed Martin, receiving more than $750 million in contracts from the company.
  • Over the past two years, 25 companies have been added to the portfolio.
  • Lockheed Martin Ventures is one of the most active and longest continuously operated Aerospace and Defense Corporate Venture Capital firms in the United States.

What's Next
This August, the fund will host its 9th annual Demo Day at Lockheed Martin's headquarters, showcasing portfolio companies and new start-ups driving a new era of innovation for aerospace and defense. At the most recent Demo Day, 15 portfolio companies engaged with numerous Lockheed Martin leaders and subject matter experts in lively sessions of collaboration and learning. 

Companies seeking more information about Lockheed Martin Ventures opportunities can contact the team here

About Lockheed Martin Ventures
Lockheed Martin Ventures makes strategic investments in companies that are developing cutting edge technologies in core businesses and new segments of the national security market important to Lockheed Martin.

More than a source of capital, Lockheed Martin Ventures provides portfolio companies with access to our world-class engineering talent, state-of-the-art technologies and research, and access to the full suite of Lockheed Martin's expertise.

For additional information about Lockheed Martin Ventures, visit www.lockheedmartinventures.com.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.lockheedmartin.com

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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