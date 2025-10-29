Lockheed Martin and Google Public Sector to Bring Generative AI to On-Premise Infrastructure for National Security

Phased deployment brings secure, generative AI to unclassified and then classified systems to advance capabilities in aerospace, space exploration, and cybersecurity

Google Public Sector Summit '25, WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Google Public Sector today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate Google's advanced generative AI, including its Gemini models, into the Lockheed Martin AI Factory. This collaboration will deploy Google's powerful AI tools within Lockheed Martin's secure, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, making them available to personnel across the enterprise. It is designed to empower Lockheed Martin's teams to harness advanced, data-driven solutions, while ensuring all operations adhere to the highest security and mission assurance requirements essential for national security applications.

The collaboration will enable the Lockheed Martin AI Factory team to apply generative AI to tackle workloads with greater speed and efficiency, developing safe, secure, and trustworthy AI to advance 21st Century Security® solutions across sectors such as aerospace, space exploration, and cybersecurity, including:

  • Accelerated multi-modal data analysis: Rapidly processing and analyzing vast datasets to identify patterns, anomalies, and critical insights in minutes rather than days.
  • Advanced research and development: Streamlining exploration of novel materials, designs, and software to accelerate technology development cycles.
  • Optimized logistics: Improving supply chain management and logistical planning through intelligent resource allocation and route optimization.

"Collaborating with Google Public Sector to bring Gemini on–premises underscores our commitment to delivering cutting–edge, secure AI capabilities that directly support our mission–critical programs. This initiative equips our engineers with powerful tools—safely and at scale—to accelerate innovation in support of our business and critical missions," said Greg Forrest, Vice President of AI Foundations and Commercialization at Lockheed Martin.

In the first phase, Google's generative AI technologies will be integrated into Lockheed Martin's unclassified on-premise environment, providing Lockheed Martin's workforce access to Google's suite of AI tools using Google Gemini on Google Distributed Cloud.

"Our collaboration with Lockheed Martin is a testament to our joint commitment to bringing the power of generative AI to meet the needs of our public sector customers," said Jim Kelly, Vice President of Federal, Google Public Sector. "We are proud to take yet another industry-leading step with Lockheed Martin to deploy the most advanced AI tools to support government agencies, while adhering to the absolute highest standards of security and data governance."

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

 

