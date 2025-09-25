Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Download the PDF here.

american uraniumamu:auasx:amuaustralia investinguranium investing
AMU:AU
American Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

American Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
American Uranium

American Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Download the PDF here.

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA) ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company"), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector founded by Bacchus Capital Advisers ("Bacchus Capital"), holding physical uranium ("U3O8") for the long term and engaged in uranium-related commercial activities, today announces its intention to conduct a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (equivalent to approximately £92.5 million) at the Placing Price (as defined below) (the "Placing").

The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement (the "Announcement") and will be made available to new and existing eligible institutional investors (the "Bookbuild"). The Placing is subject to the Terms and Conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
xU3O8 (uranium.io)

xU3O8 (uranium.io)

Keep reading...Show less
US Capitol at sunset with dramatic clouds and illuminated facade.

Trump Admin Pushes for Uranium Stockpile Boost to Secure Nuclear Power Future

The US is stepping up efforts to expand its strategic uranium stockpile as Washington looks to shield nuclear power from supply risks tied to Russia and bolster domestic output.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told Bloomberg on Monday (September 15) that the Trump administration is determined to reduce US dependence on Russian-enriched uranium. It still accounts for about a quarter of the fuel used in America’s 94 nuclear reactors, which generate roughly 20 percent of the nation’s electricity.

“We’re moving to a place — and we’re not there yet — to no longer use Russian enriched uranium,” he said. “We hope to see rapid growth in uranium consumption in the US from both large reactors and small modular reactors. The size of that right buffer would grow with time. We need a lot of domestic uranium and enrichment capacity.”

Keep reading...Show less
Green pin marking Kazakhstan on a map.

Laramide Identifies Targets for 15,000 Meter Drill Program at Kazakhstan Uranium Project

Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,ASX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) announced that it has identified multiple target areas for a 15,000 meter drill program at its Chu-Sarysu project in Kazakhstan.

Uranium remains the company's primary focus, but the asset is also prospective for rare earths and copper.

“This inaugural exploration program for Laramide in Kazakhstan is targeting high-grade, large-scale uranium deposits, amenable to cost-efficient and environmentally responsible in-situ recovery mining, and within a district that already hosts infrastructure and producing operations, which provides clear cost advantages,” said President and CEO Marc Henderson in a press release shared on Monday (September 15).

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Uranium.io Shakes Up Uranium Market With Launch of Real-Time Price Oracle

Uranium-related financial instruments, such as ETFs, have outperformed bitcoin this year.

The crypto industry is not just about ETFs and price surges; it's also about tackling real-world market inefficiencies. The launch of Uranium.io's near-real-time uranium pricing oracle is a prime example of that.

Uranium.io, a platform tokenizing Uranium, unveiled its pricing oracle on Tuesday, aimed at addressing the price opacity issues in the uranium market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

American Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

American Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Precious Metals Investing

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited CEO and COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy