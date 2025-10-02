Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Download the PDF here.

american uraniumamu:auasx:amuaustralia investinguranium investing
AMU:AU
American Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

American Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
American Uranium

American Uranium


Keep reading...Show less

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) is pleased to advise that The State of Wyoming's Land Quality Division (LQD) has now approved AMU's resource development drilling program. The first phase of drilling is expected to commence during the coming quarter with further details the timing of the drilling and hydrogeolical testing to be provided in due course.


Highlights

- Lo Herma resource expansion and infill drilling campaign approval received

- Phase one drilling to focus on resource expansion and is expected to start Q4 2025

AMU CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane commented:

"We are delighted that our upcoming resource expansion drilling program at Lo Herma is now approved to proceed. The first phase of the program will target expansion of the resource base with a focus on extensions of the known trends to the north of planned mine units one and two. The program is targeting an increase of the current 8.57Mlbs (32% indicated) eU3O8Mineral Resource Estimate by converting Exploration Target Range mineralisation for Lo Herma which currently stands at 5.6 to 7.1 million tonnes at a grade range of 500 ppm to 700 ppm eU3O8. This work is expected to feed into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study in 2026 positioning us to deliver value from America's nuclear energy revival."

The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources.

Lo Herma Resource Development Drilling

As previously advised on 18 September 2025, AMU's drilling permit is for up to 121 drill hole locations with up to 37,500 metres (approximately 123,000 feet) of drilling.

The drilling is designed to achieve multiple objectives critical to advancing the Lo Herma Project. The primary goals include an initial phase of step-out drilling to target resource expansion to the north of both proposed MU1 and MU2, (Figure 1) where there is potential to increase the Project's overall resource base. A second phase of infill drilling is planned to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured category within MU1 and MU2, thereby increasing resource confidence.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D19Q15DL



About American Uranium Limited:

Lo Herma is American Uranium Limited's (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) flagship and most advanced ISR uranium development project, leading our project portfolio and strong presence in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Whilst Lo Herma is AMU's first priority, we also hold significant projects in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin/Green Mountain district and Utah's Henry Mountains with each offering potential for further growth across proven uranium districts. Located in Wyoming's premier uranium basin, the 13,500-acre Lo Herma project hosts a JORC compliant resource of 8.57 Mlb U3O8 with substantial growth potential. A recent positive Interim Scoping Study confirms low-cost development potential with drilling ready to expand and upgrade the resource. Surrounded by major ISR producers and backed by strategic investors, Lo Herma is well positioned to support America's future uranium supply independence.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Download the PDF here.

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Download the PDF here.

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF, Global Uranium, GUE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Powder River Basin LLC (Powder River) — a 50/50 joint venture between Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM), has completed another 15 holes (now a total of 49 holes) on the Company’s flagship Pine Ridge Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, delivering encouraging intercepts including 1.8m at 550ppm U3O8 and 1.7m at 520ppm U3O8.

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA) ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company"), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector founded by Bacchus Capital Advisers ("Bacchus Capital"), holding physical uranium ("U3O8") for the long term and engaged in uranium-related commercial activities, today announces its intention to conduct a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (equivalent to approximately £92.5 million) at the Placing Price (as defined below) (the "Placing").

The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement (the "Announcement") and will be made available to new and existing eligible institutional investors (the "Bookbuild"). The Placing is subject to the Terms and Conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
xU3O8 (uranium.io)

xU3O8 (uranium.io)

Keep reading...Show less
US Capitol at sunset with dramatic clouds and illuminated facade.

Trump Admin Pushes for Uranium Stockpile Boost to Secure Nuclear Power Future

The US is stepping up efforts to expand its strategic uranium stockpile as Washington looks to shield nuclear power from supply risks tied to Russia and bolster domestic output.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told Bloomberg on Monday (September 15) that the Trump administration is determined to reduce US dependence on Russian-enriched uranium. It still accounts for about a quarter of the fuel used in America’s 94 nuclear reactors, which generate roughly 20 percent of the nation’s electricity.

“We’re moving to a place — and we’re not there yet — to no longer use Russian enriched uranium,” he said. “We hope to see rapid growth in uranium consumption in the US from both large reactors and small modular reactors. The size of that right buffer would grow with time. We need a lot of domestic uranium and enrichment capacity.”

Keep reading...Show less
Green pin marking Kazakhstan on a map.

Laramide Identifies Targets for 15,000 Meter Drill Program at Kazakhstan Uranium Project

Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,ASX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) announced that it has identified multiple target areas for a 15,000 meter drill program at its Chu-Sarysu project in Kazakhstan.

Uranium remains the company's primary focus, but the asset is also prospective for rare earths and copper.

“This inaugural exploration program for Laramide in Kazakhstan is targeting high-grade, large-scale uranium deposits, amenable to cost-efficient and environmentally responsible in-situ recovery mining, and within a district that already hosts infrastructure and producing operations, which provides clear cost advantages,” said President and CEO Marc Henderson in a press release shared on Monday (September 15).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

American Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

American Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Battery Metals Investing

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Gold Investing

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold Investing

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes