Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

December 04, 2025
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) advises that it has received A$663,000 in research and development ("R&D") tax incentive rebates from the Australian Tax Office for the 2025 financial year ("FY25"), relating to its wholly owned subsidiary VSPC Pty Limited ("VSPC"). The rebate was received on 5 December 2025.
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
This rebate reflects Livium's ongoing investment in advanced cathode powder technologies through VSPC, supporting the Company's strategy to deliver innovative solutions for the battery materials sector.
Livium has now received R&D rebates totalling A$1.4m from the Australian Tax Office for the 2025 financial year. LieNA Pty Ltd ("LieNA"), Livium's 50:50 Joint Venture with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN), is also expected to receive an FY25 R&D rebate, which is expected to result in a shareholder distribution from LieNA.
Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge commented "We are pleased to receive the R&D rebate for VSPC, which supports our commitment to advancing next-generation battery materials. This rebate, together with the previously received A$653k in R&D rebate for Envirostream and our recent A$4.5 million placement, strengthens Livium's position to accelerate technology development and expand into our current battery recycling activities and near adjacencies, such as solar panel and rare earth element resource recovery markets."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
