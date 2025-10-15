Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) – Trading Halt

The Conversation (0)
October 14, 2025
Trading in the securities of Livium Ltd (‘LIT’) will be halted at the request of LIT, pending the release of an announcement by LIT.
Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:
- the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 October 2025; or
- the release of the announcement to the market.
LIT’s request for a trading halt is attached below for the information of the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
LIT:AU
24 September
Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd (Envirostream) - a leading battery recycler - has signed a new agreement ("Agreement") with LG Energy Solution to recycle and process lithium-ion batteries... Keep Reading...
17 September
Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities
Livium (LIT:AU) has announced Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling CapabilitiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
8h
GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook
General Motors (NYSE:GM) will take a US$1.6 billion charge tied to its electric vehicle (EV) production realignment as the federal government rolls back clean energy incentives and emissions standards.In a regulatory filing on Tuesday (October 14), GM said the charges include a US$1.2 billion... Keep Reading...
13 October
EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor
European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) in an off-market transaction has sold a further 3.85 million CRML shares to a single US institutional investor at US$13 per share (a 12%... Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
Chairman on India Trade Mission with PM
Robin Brundle joins Prime Minister on first major trade mission to IndiaMr Brundle joins 125-strong delegation of leading business representatives, academic and cultural leaders, and government ministers on UK's largest ever trade mission to IndiaTechnology Minerals Plc (LSE: TM1), the first UK... Keep Reading...
09 October
Mining the Gap: 5 Forces Shaping North America’s Lithium Supply Chain
A convergence of industry investments, government initiatives and a shifting global trade dynamic is creating an environment ripe for the development of a North American battery supply chain, with lithium playing a leading role. These trends are reshaping the region’s industrial base and opening... Keep Reading...
08 October
Saskatchewan Implements New 3 Percent Lithium Royalty, Provides Clarity to Companies
Saskatchewan has introduced a new royalty framework for lithium production, marking a major step toward supporting the province’s growing role in Canada’s critical minerals sector. The amendments to 2017 subsurface mineral royalty regulations formally establish a 3 percent Crown royalty on the... Keep Reading...
