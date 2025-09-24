Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd (Envirostream) - a leading battery recycler - has signed a new agreement ("Agreement") with LG Energy Solution to recycle and process lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) in Australia. This new contract further extends the scope of services from the previously expanded contract signed in March 2024. The Agreement now encompasses recycling end-of-life residential battery units collected for normal service reasons.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Envirostream has signed a new three-year agreement with LG Energy Solution to provide battery recycling and disposal services, extending the contract to March 2029
  • The new agreement maintains the scope and terms of the prior agreement' in all material respects, including exclusivity for recalled residential batteries defined under the prior agreement
  • The new agreement also expands the scope of supply, on a non-exclusive basis, to include end-of-life residential lithium-ion batteries collected in Australia for normal service reasons

Now valid until March 2029, the extended Agreement gives Envirostream guaranteed volumes of batteries collected at end-of-life for general service reasons. Customary termination rights exist on the occurrence of an insolvency event or any unremedied breach under the Agreement. Under the Agreement, LG Energy Solution has a right to purchase black mass (mixed metal dust or MMD), at market prices, generated from lithium-ion batteries supplied to Envirostream.

The Agreement with LG Energy Solution directly aligns with Envirostream's strategic priorities for accelerated growth. By securing this long-term agreement, the company is solidifying its position within the high-growth, high-margin market of large-format lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) from electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS). This move is a proactive step to capitalise on the anticipated surge in demand for recycling services, with industry reports forecasting robust growth in EV & ESS battery recycling demand over the remainder of the decade.

Furthermore, this contract embodies Envirostream's continued pursuit of delivering high-quality services to key industry leaders. The Company anticipates that this significant win will not only secure a consistent volume of high-value materials but also serve as a powerful testament to its capabilities, providing the momentum needed to attract and secure additional market-leading clients.

Comment from Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge

"This new agreement with LG Energy Solution is validation of the quality of Envirostream's service and strategic focus. By extending and expanding our successful relationship with a global leader like LG Energy Solution, we are not only securing a consistent, high-value supply of large-format batteries but also cementing our position as the go-to battery recycling partner in Australia. This contract is a direct result of our proven capabilities and our commitment to building a circular economy. We are perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growth of the EV and ESS markets, and we are confident this momentum will drive further partnerships with other market-leading clients in the future."

Comment from Managing Director of LG Energy Solution Australia Pty Ltd, Philip Crotty

"We are pleased to reaffirm and strengthen our relationship with Envirostream through this amended agreement. Over the course of our collaboration, we have achieved significant milestones in delivering safe, sustainable, and responsible battery management solutions. This renewed agreement not only reflects the trust and shared commitment between our organisations, but also paves the way for even greater cooperation in the years ahead. We look forward to continuing to work together to advance circular economy outcomes, support customers, and contribute to a cleaner energy future."


