Livent Releases Second Quarter 2023 Results

-

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

-- Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance and Reaffirms 2023 Full Year Guidance Range --

-- Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report --

-- Highlights Nemaska Lithium Development Progress, Including Long-Term Supply Agreement with Ford --

-- Proposed Merger with Allkem Progresses Towards Targeted Year End Close --

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter revenue was $235.8 million , 7% lower than the first quarter of 2023 and 8% higher than the second quarter of 2022.  Reported GAAP net income was $90.2 million , or 43 cents per diluted share, compared to $114.8 million in the previous quarter and $60.0 million in the prior year's quarter.  Adjusted EBITDA was $134.5 million , 15% lower than the previous quarter but 42% higher than the prior year's quarter, and adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) were 51 cents .  Volumes sold were roughly flat versus the first quarter of 2023 while average realized prices were slightly lower and overall costs were higher.

"We continued to see healthy demand from our customers which helped to support strong financial results in the second quarter.  As anticipated, we experienced the lagged impact of lower market prices in certain lithium products and end markets, as well as higher operating costs during the quarter," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent.  "We expect 2023 second half financial performance to be broadly similar to the first half of the year, supported by pricing visibility from our existing customer contracts and incremental volume available for sale in the second half of the year."

Sustainability

Earlier this week, Livent published its 2022 Sustainability Report, reflecting the Company's commitment to responsible production and expansion through an ongoing focus on environmental stewardship, social responsibility and transparency.  The report underscores Livent's view that lithium will continue to play a critical role in supporting a low carbon future.  Among the highlights of the report are an initial global Scope 3 screening of Livent's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, first disclosures on global air pollutants, and a summary of recent water and biodiversity studies at the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina.  The report follows leading disclosure frameworks, with key ESG metrics reviewed and assured by a third party.  Livent's 2022 Sustainability Report, with the theme of Reimagining Possibilities , is available at https://livent.com/sustainability .

Nemaska Lithium Development

Livent is providing updated projections for Nemaska Lithium, an integrated 34,000 metric ton lithium hydroxide project located in Québec, Canada in which Livent is a 50% shareholder and operating partner.  Total capital requirement for the development of the Whabouchi spodumene mine and the integrated lithium hydroxide facility in Bécancour is projected at approximately US$1.6 billion , with Whabouchi comprising roughly US$400 million of the total amount.  The cadence of spending anticipates the majority of this capital will be spent in 2024 and 2025.  Sources of funding for project development are expected to include a combination of prepayments from customers, various sources of government funding, third-party debt financing and contributions from Nemaska Lithium's two current shareholders, Livent and Investissement Québec.

There are no changes with respect to the anticipated timeline.  Commercial sales of spodumene concentrate are expected to begin in 2025 and continue until the lithium hydroxide facility comes into full production.  First production of lithium hydroxide is expected in late 2026.  The Nemaska Lithium project continues to be highly attractive due to its relative cost position, strategic location in North America and favorable sustainability profile, including access to low-carbon hydroelectric energy.

After Livent was appointed to engage in sales and marketing efforts on its behalf, Nemaska Lithium announced its first customer agreement with Ford Motor Company in May 2023.  The agreement calls for the delivery of up to 13,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year over an 11-year period, with the supply of spodumene concentrate to Ford from the Whabouchi mine prior to commencing delivery of lithium hydroxide produced in Bécancour.  Both companies, and Livent, share a commitment to the development of a sustainable and socially responsible North American battery supply chain.

Proposed Merger of Livent and Allkem

On May 10, 2023 , Livent and Allkem (ASX: AKE) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to combine the two companies to create a leading global lithium chemicals producer.  A registration statement on Form S-4 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20, 2023 , which contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with the previously announced agreement.  All pre-closing regulatory notifications and applications or draft filings (as applicable) have been filed in required jurisdictions.  The transaction is expected to close around the end of calendar year 2023.

Guidance and Outlook (2)

Livent has reaffirmed its guidance for 2023 financial performance and continues to expect significant growth following record 2022 results.  For the full year, Livent projects revenue to be in the range of $1,025 million to $1,125 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $530 million to $600 million .  This represents growth of 32% and 54%, respectively, at the midpoints versus the prior year.  This guidance is based on higher total volumes sold versus 2022 and higher average realized pricing across its portfolio of lithium products, partially offset by higher costs.

($ million)

FY 2023
Guidance

Actual

FY 2022

YoY

Growth

Revenue

1,025 – 1,125

813

Up 26% – 38%

Adj. EBITDA

530 – 600

367

Up 45% – 64%

Supplemental Information

In this press release, Livent uses the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share.  These terms are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  Definitions of these terms, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are provided on our website: ir.livent.com.  Such reconciliations are also set forth in the financial tables that accompany this press release.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Livent, may include projections of Livent's future financial performance, Livent's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's business, including without limitation, our capital expansion plans and development of the Nemaska project and the anticipated timing for, and outcome and effects of, the proposed merger with Allkem. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

  1. Corresponds to Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share in the accompanying financial tables.
  2. Although we provide a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA we are not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.  Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impractical for us to forecast such GAAP measure or to reconcile corresponding non-GAAP financial measure to such GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts.  For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.  Such elements include, but are not limited to, restructuring, transaction related charges, and related cash activity.  As a result, no GAAP outlook is provided for this metric.

#  #  #

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue

$           235.8


$           218.7


$          489.3


$          362.2

Costs of sales

92.4


116.2


179.9


199.8

Gross margin

143.4


102.5


309.4


162.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses

17.6


13.8


33.9


25.6

Research and development expenses

1.0


0.8


2.0


1.7

Restructuring and other charges

24.2


2.9


26.1


3.9

Separation-related costs


0.3



0.4

Total costs and expenses

135.2


134.0


241.9


231.4

Income from operations before equity in net loss of
unconsolidated affiliates and other gain

100.6


84.7


247.4


130.8

Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates

7.2


2.7


15.3


4.9

Other gain

(11.4)


(8.2)


(11.4)


(22.2)

Income from operations before income taxes

104.8


90.2


243.5


148.1

Income tax expense

14.6


30.2


38.5


34.9

Net income

$             90.2


$             60.0


$          205.0


$          113.2

Net income per weighted average share - basic

$             0.50


$             0.36


$             1.14


$             0.69

Net income per weighted average share - diluted

$             0.43


$             0.31


$             0.98


$             0.58

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

179.7


166.6


179.6


164.2

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

209.5


196.5


209.3


194.0

LIVENT CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$                   90.2


$                   60.0


$                 205.0


$                 113.2

Add back:








Income tax expense

14.6


30.2


38.5


34.9

Depreciation and amortization

7.0


6.4


13.8


12.8

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

111.8


96.6


257.3


160.9

Add back:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.8


0.8


8.9


1.8

Restructuring and other charges (b)

24.2


2.9


26.1


3.9

Separation-related costs (c)


0.3



0.4

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.7



1.5

Other loss (e)

5.1


1.9


11.0


3.5

Subtract:








Blue Chip Swap gain (f)

(11.4)


(8.2)


(11.4)


(22.2)

Argentina interest income (g)




(1.5)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                 134.5


$                   95.0


$                 291.9


$                 148.3

__________________

1.

We evaluate operating performance using certain Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA, which we define as net income plus interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as EBITDA adjusted for restructuring and other charges, separation-related costs, COVID-19 related costs and other losses/(gains). Management believes the use of these Non-GAAP measures allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. The Non-GAAP information provided may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. This measure should not be considered as a substitute for net income or other measures of performance or liquidity reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The above table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from net income.



a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.



b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes costs related to the Transaction of $18.8 million and the Bessemer City plant fire loss of $5.0 million. The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes costs related to the Transaction of $2.2 million.



c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.



d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.



e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align Nemaska Lithium Inc.'s ("NLI's") reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in the NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.



f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.



g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


(in Millions, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

2023


2022


2023


2022

Net income

$           90.2


$           60.0


$        205.0


$        113.2

Special charges:








Argentina remeasurement losses (a)

4.8


0.8


8.9


1.8

Restructuring and other charges (b)

24.2


2.9


26.1


3.9

Separation-related costs (c)


0.3



0.4

COVID-19 related costs (d)


0.7



1.5

Other loss (e)

5.1


1.9


11.0


3.5

Blue Chip Swap gain (f)

(11.4)


(8.2)


(11.4)


(22.2)

Argentina interest income (g)




(1.5)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (h)

(5.6)


14.9


(6.3)


12.7

Adjusted after-tax earnings (Non-GAAP) (1)

$        107.3


$           73.3


$        233.3


$        113.3









Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)

$           0.43


$           0.31


$           0.98


$           0.58

Special charges per diluted share, before tax:








Argentina remeasurement losses, per diluted share

0.02



0.04


0.01

Restructuring and other charges, per diluted share

0.12


0.01


0.12


0.02

COVID-19 related costs, per diluted share




0.01

Other loss, per diluted share

0.02


0.01


0.05


0.01

Blue Chip Swap gain, per diluted share

(0.05)


(0.04)


(0.05)


(0.12)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments, per diluted share

(0.03)


0.08


(0.03)


0.07

Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$           0.51


$           0.37


$           1.11


$           0.58

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (Non-GAAP)
used in diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share computations

209.5


196.5


209.3


194.0

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted after-tax earnings" and "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share" provide useful information about the Company's operating results to management, investors and securities analysts. Adjusted after-tax earnings excludes the effects of nonrecurring charges/(income) and tax-related adjustments. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from operating results allows management and investors to compare more easily the financial performance of its underlying business from period to period. Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share (Non-GAAP) is calculated using weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted.



a.

Represents impact of currency fluctuations on tax assets and liabilities and long-term monetary assets associated with our capital expansion as well as foreign currency devaluations. The remeasurement losses are included within "Cost of sales" in our condensed consolidated statement of operations but are excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of: i.) their nature as income tax related; ii.) their association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods; or iii.) the severity of the devaluations and their immediate impact on our operations in the country.



b.

We continually perform strategic reviews and assess the return on our business. This sometimes results in management changes or in a plan to restructure the operations of our business. As part of these restructuring plans, demolition costs and write-downs of long-lived assets may occur. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 includes costs related to the Transaction of $18.8 million and Bessemer City plant fire loss of $5.0 million. The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes costs related to the Transaction of $2.2 million.



c.

Represents legal and professional fees and other separation-related activity.



d.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.



e.

Represents our ownership interest (which is 50% and was 25% prior to June 6, 2022) in costs incurred for certain project-related costs to align NLI's reported results with Livent's capitalization policies and interest expense incurred by NLI, all included in Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliate in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. The Company accounts for its equity method investment in NLI on a one-quarter lag basis.



f.

Represents the gain from the sale in Argentina pesos of Argentina Sovereign U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is nonrecurring.



g.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.



h.

The company excludes the GAAP tax provision, including discrete items, from the Non-GAAP measure "Diluted adjusted after-tax earnings per share", and instead includes a Non-GAAP tax provision based upon the annual Non-GAAP effective tax rate. The GAAP tax provision includes certain discrete tax items including, but not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to operating results in the current year; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency remeasurement of certain foreign operations; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related accounting impacts; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors and securities analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to operating results thereby providing investors with useful supplemental information about the company's operational performance. The income tax expense/(benefit) on special charges/(income) is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the special charge or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense/(benefit) based on the nature of the Non-GAAP performance measure.


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Non-GAAP tax adjustments:








Income tax benefit on restructuring, separation-related and other corporate
costs

$            (2.3)


$            (1.0)


$            (2.8)


$            (0.9)

Revisions to our tax liabilities due to finalization of prior year tax returns

(0.1)



(0.1)


Foreign currency remeasurement and other discrete items (1)

(4.3)


15.8


(3.1)


11.9

Blue Chip Swap gain

1.2


0.9


1.2


2.3

Other discrete items

(0.1)


(0.8)


(1.5)


(0.6)

Total Non-GAAP tax adjustments

$            (5.6)


$            14.9


$            (6.3)


$            12.7

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) TO

ADJUSTED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$                  181.6


$                    61.2

Restructuring and other charges/(income)

10.4


(0.4)

Separation-related costs


0.6

COVID-19 related costs (a)


1.5

Argentina interest income (b)


(1.5)

Adjusted cash provided by operations (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                  192.0


$                    61.4

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted cash provided by operations" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows to investors and securities analysts. Adjusted cash provided by operations excludes the effects of transaction-related cash flows. The Company also believes that excluding the effects of these items from cash provided by operating activities allows management and investors to compare more easily the cash flows from period to period.



a.

Represents incremental costs associated with COVID-19 recorded in "Cost of sales" in the condensed consolidated statement of operations, including but not limited to, incremental quarantine-related absenteeism, incremental facility cleaning costs, COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related supplies and personal protective equipment for employees, among other costs; offset by economic relief provided by foreign governments.



b.

Represents interest income received from the Argentina government for the period beginning when the recoverability of certain of our expansion-related VAT receivables were approved by the Argentina government and ending on the date when the reimbursements were paid by the Argentina government but is excluded from our calculation of Adjusted cash provided by operations because of its association with long-term capital projects which will not be operational until future periods.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP) AND CURRENT PORTION OF LONG-TERM DEBT (GAAP)
AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (GAAP) TO

NET DEBT (NON-GAAP)

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Long-term debt (GAAP) (a)

$                       242.7


$                    241.9

Less: Cash and cash equivalents (GAAP)

(167.8)


(189.0)

Net debt (Non-GAAP) (1)

$                          74.9


$                       52.9

___________________

1.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measure "Net debt" provides useful information about the Company's cash flows and liquidity to investors and securities analysts.



a.

Presented net of unamortized transaction costs of $3.1 million and $3.9 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had no debt maturing within one year.

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(in Millions)

June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                      167.8


$                      189.0

Trade receivables, net of allowance of approximately $0.3 in 2023 and 2022

122.3


141.6

Inventories

197.8


152.3

Other current assets

44.8


61.1

Total current assets

532.7


544.0

Investments

455.7


440.3

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $265.7 in 2023
and $253.1 in 2022

1,137.4


968.3

Right of use assets - operating leases, net

6.8


4.8

Deferred income taxes

0.1


0.4

Other assets

151.1


116.4

Total assets

$                  2,283.8


$                  2,074.2





Accounts payable, trade and other

$                        80.5


$                        81.7

Contract liabilities - short term

2.3


15.5

Other current liabilities

58.7


51.5

Total current liabilities

141.5


148.7

Long-term debt

242.7


241.9

Contract liability - long-term

198.0


198.0

Other long-term liabilities

48.6


42.6

Equity

1,653.0


1,443.0

Total liabilities and equity

$                  2,283.8


$                  2,074.2

LIVENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

(in Millions)

2023


2022

Cash provided by operating activities

$                  181.6


$                    61.2

Cash used in investing activities

(180.2)


(124.1)

Cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(21.6)


0.2

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1.0)


(1.3)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21.2)


(64.0)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

189.0


113.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                  167.8


$                    49.0

Media Contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
Juan.Carlos.Cruz@livent.com
Investor Contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
Daniel.Rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-releases-second-quarter-2023-results-301893032.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LiventLTHMLithium Investing
LTHM
The Conversation (0)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:OU7A

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Keep reading...Show less

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Closing of a C$109 Million Strategic Investment with Albemarle Corporation

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX.V: PMET | ASX: PMT | OTCQX: PMETF | FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of approximately C$109 million (the "Strategic Investment") in Patriot by Albemarle Corporation ("Albemarle") (NYSE: ALB).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX: LLI) (Loyal or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a comprehensive exploration program at the recently acquired Hidden Lake Lithium Project (Project), with 315 untested individual outcrops identified via high-resolution satellite imagery. These untested pegmatite targets are in addition to the four main spodumene rich dykes, which have a drill and channel tested cumulative strike length of 2,250m, and remain open along strike and depth.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Neon battery over the city of Toronto's skyline.

Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Last year was a breakout period for many battery metals due to the ever-strengthening electric vehicle market. Although in many cases prices have cooled from those peaks, the sector is still going strong.

For those who want to get more specific, check out the Investing News Network's Q2 2023 updates on lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel, which outline the recent performance of these commodities.

Unsurprisingly, companies focused on these resources are in the limelight, and many are seeing strong year-to-date gains. Below the Investing News Network has gathered the top battery metals stocks on the TSX and TSXV with year-to-date gains, focusing on companies operating in the lithium, cobalt and graphite sectors, with a special mention to nickel.

Keep reading...Show less

Allkem and Livent Announce Board of Directors for New TopCo

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, "Allkem") and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM, "Livent") provide an update in relation to the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent previously announced on 10 May 2023 (" Transaction ").

Each of Allkem's and Livent's Board of Directors have now selected their respective nominees to the Board of Allkem Livent plc 1 (" New TopCo ") to be effective as of the closing of the Transaction. The Board of Directors of New TopCo as of the closing will be comprised of the following individuals, which consists of six Livent nominees from Livent's current Board of Directors (including the current Chief Executive Officer of Livent) and six Allkem nominees from Allkem's current Board of Directors (including the current Chairman of the Allkem Board):

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase of 60% for Second Quarter 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Second-Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

  • Net sales of $2.4 billion , an increase of 60%
  • Net income of $650.0 million , or $5.52 per diluted share, an increase of 60%
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.33 , an increase of 112%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion , an increase of 69%
  • Established strategic agreement with Ford Motor Company to supply over 100,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide from 2026 to 2030
  • Agreed to amend the terms of the transaction signed earlier this year with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes") to significantly simplify operations and retain full control of downstream conversion assets
  • Achieved IRMA 50 performance rating in the Salar de Atacama, becoming first lithium producer to complete independent audit and publish Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance ("IRMA") report
  • Published 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress on diversity and environmental goals, including a new air quality goal to reduce 90% of sulfur oxide emissions by 2027
  • Named to Fortune 500 rankings and TIME100 Most Influential Companies list
  • Improved 2023 Energy Storage guidance reflecting recent lithium market prices; Albemarle's 2023 net sales are now expected to increase approximately 40% to 55% year-over-year and 2023 adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase 10% to 25% year-over-year

"We achieved $2.4 billion in net sales, up 60% from prior year, primarily driven by higher prices and volumes in our Energy Storage business," commented Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our businesses and are increasing our full-year 2023 net sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook based on the recent increase in lithium market prices. Our investments in future capacity are on track, with the Salar Yield Improvement Project mechanically complete and the Meishan project on schedule for early 2024 mechanical completion."

2023 Corporate Outlook
The company is updating its full-year 2023 outlook to reflect recent lithium market prices. Net sales are expected to increase 40% to 55% over the prior year, primarily driven by the continued global shift to electric vehicles. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 10% to 25%, primarily due to higher Energy Storage pricing. Net cash from operations is expected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion for the full year 2023, below previous outlook primarily driven by changes in working capital related to timing of Energy Storage shipments and agreements in principle to resolve the previously disclosed matter ("DOJ Matter") with the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The company's capital expenditures are expected to be between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion for 2023, above previous outlook due to the retention of full ownership in lithium processing assets under the amended agreements with MinRes.


FY 2023 Guidance

as of May 3, 2023


FY 2023 Guidance

as of August 2, 2023

Net sales

$9.8 - $11.5 billion


$10.4 - $11.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$3.3 - $4.0 billion


$3.8 - $4.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a)

34% - 35%


37% - 38%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

$20.75 - $25.75


$25.00 - $29.50

Net Cash from Operations

$1.7 - $2.3 billion


$1.2 - $1.8 billion

Capital Expenditures

$1.7 - $1.9 billion


$1.9 - $2.1 billion



(a)

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort.  See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

In millions, except per share amounts

Q2 2023


Q2 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net sales

$    2,370.2


$    1,479.6


$       890.6


60.2 %

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$       650.0


$       406.8


$       243.3


59.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$    1,032.3


$       610.2


$       422.1


69.2 %

Diluted earnings per share

$         5.52


$         3.46


$         2.06


59.5 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items (a)


(0.03)





Non-recurring and other unusual items (a)

1.81


0.02





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a)(b)

$         7.33


$         3.45


$         3.88


112.5 %



(a)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.4 billion compared to $1.5 billion for the prior-year quarter. The 60% increase was driven by increased prices from the Energy Storage and Ketjen businesses. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $650.0 million increased by $243.3 million from the prior-year quarter due to favorable prices and higher sales volume in Energy Storage partially offset by lower sales volume in Specialties. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion increased by $422.1 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales.

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 25.5% compared to 22.2% in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 13.0% and 26.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, with the decrease primarily due to changes in the geographic income mix.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $7.33 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion do not reflect an accrual of $218.5 million related to the previously disclosed DOJ Matter.

Business Segment Results
Beginning January 1, 2023 , the company re-segmented its operating segments. The results from 2022 are recast to align with the new structure.

Energy Storage Results

In millions

Q2 2023


Q2 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$        1,763.1


$           802.4


$           960.7


119.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$           932.0


$           483.5


$           448.5


92.8 %

Energy Storage net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.8 billion , an increase of $1.0 billion (+120%) due to higher prices reflecting tight market conditions, primarily in battery- and tech-grade carbonate and hydroxide. Volume was also higher (+36%) related to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile , production from our processing plant in Qinzhou, China , and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $932.0 million increased $448.5 million due to higher prices and volumes.

2023 Energy Storage Outlook
Energy Storage net sales for the full year are estimated to range between $7.9 billion and $8.8 billion , above previous outlook primarily due to higher lithium market index pricing. Energy Storage volumes are projected to be at the higher end of the previous range of 30% to 40% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing is expected to be at the higher end of the previous range of 20% to 30% compared to the prior year, assuming recent lithium market prices continue through 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range between $3.5 billion and $3.9 billion , above previous outlook as higher net sales more than offset timing impacts of higher priced spodumene inventories.

In July, Albemarle announced an agreement to amend and simplify commercial arrangements reached with MinRes in February 2023 . Under the revised agreements, Albemarle is expected to take full ownership of the Kemerton lithium processing facility and 50% ownership of the Wodgina spodumene mine in Australia and retain full ownership of the Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China . Transfer of 10% interest in Wodgina is exchanged for 25% interest in Kemerton. Upon closing, Albemarle expects to pay MinRes $380 million to $400 million of which about half relates to net consideration for the remaining 15% ownership of Kemerton and about half relates to settlement adjustments for effective economic date of April 1, 2022 , and other transaction costs. Closing is anticipated later in 2023, pending Australian regulatory approvals.

Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of conversion capacity and improve utilization of its world-class resource portfolio with several notable developments in the second quarter. In Chile , the Salar Yield Improvement Project achieved mechanical completion and has moved into the commissioning phase. In Australia , Kemerton I is operating and producing battery-grade product subject to customer qualification. Kemerton III & IV projects have been gated into  execution. In China , the construction of Meishan is progressing on-budget and ahead of schedule with mechanical completion expected in early 2024.

Specialties Results

In millions

Q2 2023


Q2 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           371.3


$           466.9


$           (95.6)


(20.5) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             60.2


$           147.4


$           (87.2)


(59.2) %

Specialties net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $371.3 million , a decrease of $95.6 million (-20%) primarily due to lower volumes (-15%) and lower prices (-5%).  Adjusted EBITDA of $60.2 million decreased $87.2 million . Both volumes and prices were impacted by weaker demand, particularly for consumer electronics.

2023 Specialties Outlook
Albemarle is updating its 2023 outlook for Specialties net sales to range between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion , with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $385 million to $440 million . Adjusted EBITDA 2023 margins are expected to be down year-over-year primarily due to continued weakness in certain end-use markets including consumer and industrial electronics and elastomers partially offset by strong demand in other end-markets, such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture and oilfield services.

Ketjen Results

In millions

Q2 2023


Q2 2022


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           235.8


$           210.3


$             25.5


12.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             42.9


$               9.8


$             33.1


337.9 %

Ketjen net sales of $235.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 were up 12% compared to the previous year due to higher prices, primarily from fluid catalytic cracking and clean fuel technologies. Adjusted EBITDA of $42.9 million increased $33.1 million largely due to an insurance claim receipt.

In June, Albemarle announced the appointment of Michael J. Simmons as president of Ketjen, a wholly owned subsidiary.

2023 Ketjen Outlook
Albemarle reaffirmed Ketjen net sales of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion , and increased adjusted EBITDA from $120 million to $150 million for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased primarily due to an insurance settlement.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations of $794.7 million increased $734.4 million versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium prices. Capital expenditures of $919.3 million increased by $416.7 million versus the prior-year period as the company invested in Energy Storage and Specialties capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2023, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.3 billion , including $1.6 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.5 billion under its revolver and $207.4 million available under other credit lines. Total debt was $3.5 billion , representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 0.4 times.

Earnings Call

Date:

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM Eastern time

Dial-in (U.S.):

1.888.550.9911

Dial-in (International):

1.646.960.0798

Passcode:

7739681

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "should," "would," and "will". Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding expected: financial and operating results, production capacity, volumes, and prices, demand for Albemarle's products, capital projects, acquisition and divestiture transactions, market and economic trends, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market prices; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales

$ 2,370,190


$ 1,479,593


$ 4,950,442


$ 2,607,321

Cost of goods sold

1,811,703


899,169


3,115,415


1,577,867

Gross profit

558,487


580,424


1,835,027


1,029,454

Selling, general and administrative expenses

397,070


128,942


551,376


241,510

Research and development expenses

21,419


17,386


41,890


33,469

Loss on sale of interest in properties




8,400

Operating profit

139,998


434,096


1,241,761


746,075

Interest and financing expenses

(25,577)


(41,409)


(52,354)


(69,243)

Other income, net

53,954


8,767


136,446


24,263

Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

168,375


401,454


1,325,853


701,095

Income tax expense

42,987


89,018


319,950


169,548

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

125,388


312,436


1,005,903


531,547

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

551,051


128,156


947,239


190,592

Net income

676,439


440,592


1,953,142


722,139

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(26,396)


(33,819)


(64,519)


(61,983)

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   650,043


$   406,773


$ 1,888,623


$   660,156

Basic earnings per share

$         5.54


$         3.47


$       16.10


$         5.64

Diluted earnings per share

$         5.52


$         3.46


$       16.03


$         5.61









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

117,332


117,116


117,282


117,091

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,769


117,724


117,805


117,689

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)









June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,599,738


$        1,499,142

Trade accounts receivable

1,344,278


1,190,970

Other accounts receivable

426,780


185,819

Inventories

3,658,623


2,076,031

Other current assets

425,358


234,955

Total current assets

7,454,777


5,186,917

Property, plant and equipment

10,396,965


9,354,330

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,542,424


2,391,333

Net property, plant and equipment

7,854,541


6,962,997

Investments

1,621,424


1,150,553

Other assets

269,694


250,558

Goodwill

1,634,823


1,617,627

Other intangibles, net of amortization

274,409


287,870

Total assets

$      19,109,668


$      15,456,522

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable to third parties

$        1,960,068


$        1,533,624

Accounts payable to related parties

1,092,398


518,377

Accrued expenses

672,807


505,894

Current portion of long-term debt

6,247


2,128

Dividends payable

46,654


46,116

Income taxes payable

513,339


134,876

Total current liabilities

4,291,513


2,741,015

Long-term debt

3,509,289


3,214,972

Postretirement benefits

32,792


32,751

Pension benefits

159,131


159,571

Other noncurrent liabilities

700,825


636,596

Deferred income taxes

328,078


480,770

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:




Common stock

1,174


1,172

Additional paid-in capital

2,936,036


2,940,840

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(517,946)


(560,662)

Retained earnings

7,396,045


5,601,277

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

9,815,309


7,982,627

Noncontrolling interests

272,731


208,220

Total equity

10,088,040


8,190,847

Total liabilities and equity

$      19,109,668


$      15,456,522

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$   1,499,142


$      439,272

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

1,953,142


722,139

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

180,356


137,567

Loss on sale of interest in properties


8,400

Stock-based compensation and other

20,017


15,232

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(947,239)


(190,592)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities

1,079,439


156,964

Pension and postretirement benefit

3,933


(8,273)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(8,632)


(7,685)

Unrealized (gain) loss on investments in marketable securities

(61,434)


3,061

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


19,219

Deferred income taxes

(144,720)


39,476

Working capital changes

(1,155,408)


(888,036)

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant to MRL

11,623


96,314

Other, net

(136,390)


(43,475)

Net cash provided by operating activities

794,687


60,311

Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(8,240)


Capital expenditures

(919,295)


(502,607)

(Purchases) sales of marketable securities, net

(123,979)


3,402

Investments in equity and other corporate investments

(1,192)


(767)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,052,706)


(499,972)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements


(455,000)

Proceeds from borrowings of long-term debt and credit agreements

300,000


1,964,216

Other debt repayments, net

(1,500)


(390,601)

Fees related to early extinguishment of debt


(9,767)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(93,317)


(91,894)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(53,145)


(26,525)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

81


855

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(24,910)


(10,583)

Other


(4,172)

Net cash provided by financing activities

127,209


976,529

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

231,406


(45,544)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

100,596


491,324

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$   1,599,738


$      930,596

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Summary of Segment Results

(In Thousands) (Unaudited)








Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net sales:








Energy Storage

$ 1,763,065


$   802,393


$ 3,706,747


$ 1,266,097

Specialties

371,302


466,875


790,080


913,022

Ketjen

235,823


210,325


453,615


428,202

Total net sales

$ 2,370,190


$ 1,479,593


$ 4,950,442


$ 2,607,321









Adjusted EBITDA:








Energy Storage

$   932,023


$   483,517


$ 2,338,204


$   768,764

Specialties

60,200


147,374


222,358


299,976

Ketjen

42,882


9,792


57,425


26,702

Total segment adjusted EBITDA

1,035,105


640,683


2,617,987


1,095,442

Corporate

(2,839)


(30,474)


9,998


(53,303)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,032,266


$   610,209


$ 2,627,985


$ 1,042,139

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States , or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com . The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is also provided. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts

$


% of

net

sales


$


% of

net

sales


$


% of

net

sales


$


% of

net

sales

Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$ 650,043




$ 406,773




$  1,888,623




$ 660,156



Add back:
















Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)

381




(3,946)




755




(8,085)



Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)

213,194




2,909




190,420




33,812



Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$ 863,618




$ 405,736




$  2,079,798




$ 685,883



















Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$      7.33




$      3.45




$    17.65




$      5.83



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,769




117,724




117,805




117,689



















Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$ 650,043


27.4 %


$ 406,773


27.5 %


$  1,888,623


38.2 %


$ 660,156


25.3 %

Add back:
















Interest and financing expenses

25,577


1.1 %


41,409


2.8 %


52,354


1.1 %


69,243


2.7 %

Income tax expense

42,987


1.8 %


89,018


6.0 %


319,950


6.5 %


169,548


6.5 %

Depreciation and amortization

93,085


3.9 %


70,993


4.8 %


180,356


3.6 %


137,567


5.3 %

EBITDA

811,692


34.2 %


608,193


41.1 %


2,441,283


49.3 %


1,036,514


39.8 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

612


— %


(5,038)


(0.3) %


1,213


— %


(10,318)


(0.4) %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

220,725


9.3 %


7,054


0.5 %


186,252


3.8 %


15,943


0.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$  1,033,029


43.6 %


$ 610,209


41.2 %


$  2,628,748


53.1 %


$  1,042,139


40.0 %

















Net sales

$  2,370,190




$  1,479,593




$  4,950,442




$  2,607,321



Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest cost

$       9,027


$       5,894


$     18,037


$     11,826

Expected return on assets

(8,415)


(10,932)


(16,824)


(22,144)

Total

$          612


$     (5,038)


$       1,213


$    (10,318)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Acquisition and integration related costs (1)

$         0.04


$         0.03


$         0.08


$         0.05

Loss on sale of interest in properties (2)




0.07

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (3)


0.13



0.13

Mark-to-market gain on public equity securities (4)

(0.10)



(0.39)


Legal accrual (5)

1.82



1.82


Other (6)

0.07


0.01


0.12


Tax related items (7)

(0.02)


(0.15)


(0.01)


0.04

Total non-recurring and other unusual items

$         1.81


$         0.02


$         1.62


$         0.29



(1)

Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $6.5 million and $11.6 million ($5.0 million and $9.0 million after income taxes, or $0.04 and $0.08 per share), respectively, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $5.4 million and $7.1 million ($4.2 million and $5.5 million after income taxes, or $0.03 and $0.05 per share), respectively.



(2)

Included in Loss on sale of interest in properties for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is an expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(3)

Included in Interest and financing expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $19.2 million ($14.9 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts, unamortized deferred financing costs and accelerated amortization of associated interest rate swap from the redemption of the $425 million senior notes originally due in 2024 using the proceeds from the issuance of $1.7 billion in senior notes in May 2022.



(4)

Gain of $15.0 million and $60.8 million ($11.2 million and $45.6 million after income taxes, or $0.10 and $0.39 per share) recorded in Other income, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, resulting from the net increase in fair value of investments in public equity securities.



(5)

Accrual of $218.5 million ($214.9 million after income taxes, or $1.82 per share) recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses resulting from agreements in principle to resolve a previously disclosed legal matter with the DOJ and SEC related to conduct in our Ketjen business prior to 2018.



(6)

Other adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $7.4 million of severance costs in our Ketjen business which are primarily expected to be paid out during 2023, $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany and $0.6 million primarily related to shortfall contributions for a multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.
  • Other income, net - $3.9 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses, partially offset by a $2.7 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $8.4 million, or $0.07 per share.




Other adjustments for the six months ended June, 2023 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $7.4 million of severance costs in our Ketjen business which are primarily expected to be paid out during 2023, $1.9 million of charges primarily for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations, $1.4 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany and $0.6 million primarily related to shortfall contributions for a multiemployer plan financial improvement plan.
  • Other income, net - $3.9 million of a loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses and $3.6 million of charges for asset retirement obligations at a site not part of our operations, partially offset by a $2.7 million gain in the fair value of preferred equity of a Grace subsidiary.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $13.2 million, or $0.12 per share.




Other adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:


  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $0.5 million of expense related to the settlement of a legal matter resulting from a prior acquisition.
  • Other income, net - $1.1 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share.




Other adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included amounts recorded in:


  • Cost of goods sold - $0.5 million of expense related to the settlement of a legal matter resulting from a prior acquisition.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses - $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations, partially offset by $2.8 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $1.1 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany.
  • Other income, net - $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior period.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $0.3 million, or less than $0.01 per share.



(7)

Included in Income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are discrete net tax benefits of $3.9 million, or $0.02 per share and $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, respectively. The net benefit primarily related to foreign return to provisions offset by excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.




Included in Income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are discrete net tax benefits of $17.3 million, or $0.15 per share and net tax expense of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months was primarily related to a benefit from global intangible low-taxed income, partially offset by net discrete tax expenses related to withholding taxes and foreign return to provisions. The discrete net expense for the six months was primarily related to withholding taxes and foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Income before

income taxes and

equity in net income

of unconsolidated

investments


Income tax expense


Effective income tax

rate

Three months ended June 30, 2023






As reported

$                    168,375


$                      42,987


25.5 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

221,337


7,762



As adjusted

$                    389,712


$                      50,749


13.0 %







Three months ended June 30, 2022






As reported

$                    401,454


$                      89,018


22.2 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

21,235


22,272



As adjusted

$                    422,689


$                    111,290


26.3 %







Six months ended June 30, 2023






As reported

$                 1,325,853


$                    319,950


24.1 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

187,465


(3,710)



As adjusted

$                 1,513,318


$                    316,240


20.9 %







Six months ended June 30, 2022






As reported

$                    701,095


$                    169,548


24.2 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

24,844


(883)



As adjusted

$                    725,939


$                    168,665


23.2 %

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-reports-net-sales-increase-of-60-for-second-quarter-2023-301891940.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
