Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from October 31, 2023 until November 14, 2023 .

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301950850.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Livent LTHM Lithium Investing
LTHM
Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2007
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0105
Conference ID: 5205664
INTERNATIONAL ACCESS NUMBERS: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q3 2023 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: November 2, 2023
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/393780268

Encore Dial-In Information
Encore Dial In #:
Toll Free Dial in Number: 1-800-770-2030
Toll Dial in Number: 1-647-362-9199
Encore Replay Dates: 11/02/2023 11/09/2023 23:59 ET

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-november-1-2023-301948947.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

