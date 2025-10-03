Little-Known Fact: The All-Electric Armored Lac Hong 900 LX Is Built on the VinFast VF 9 Platform

In a move that challenges conventional automotive engineering, VinFast, the pioneering Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer listed on the Nasdaq, has successfully collaborated with INKAS®, a globally leading armored vehicle manufacturer, to introduce a new class of secure electric transport.

The result of this intensive research and development effort is the Lac Hong 900 LX, an armored electric SUV designed to meet some of the highest international standards for ballistic and blast protection.

A Technical Triumph

Developed atop the structural foundation of the VinFast VF 9, VinFast's largest consumer model, the Lac Hong 900 LX marks a critical leap in the convergence of electric mobility and high-level security.

Leveraging advanced engineering methods and a rapid innovation cycle, VinFast and INKAS® overcame hurdles. The Lac Hong 900 LX integrates VinFast's cutting-edge EV skateboard platform with INKAS®'s decades-long expertise in armored systems. The final product has undergone rigorous, third-party ballistic and blast testing, yielding certifications rarely achieved by any electric vehicle platform.

The certifications are a testament to the vehicle's integrity: VPAM VR/-certified, providing high-level ballistic protection against rifle fire and armor-piercing threats; successfully withstood over 400 laser guided rounds during live ballistic testing; certified to withstand the simultaneous detonation of two DM51 hand grenades beneath critical areas of the floor, a rare and exceptional achievement in EV engineering, especially given the protection of the high-voltage battery system.

With these accomplishments, the two companies have effectively redefined what is technologically possible in armored EV manufacturing. The Lac Hong 900 LX is crafted for heads of state, diplomatic corps, corporate leaders, and clientele with elevated security demands, standing as a certified fusion of sustainability, technological sophistication, and uncompromising protection.

Symbolism: From National Heritage to Global Vision

The unveiling and delivery of the armored SUV carry a profound cultural and national significance for VinFast's home country.

Timed to coincide with Vietnam's 80th National Day celebrations, VinFast formally delivered a fleet of the Lac Hong 900 LX models to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they will be used to transport international dignitaries. Produced in highly limited numbers, the model embodies both technological prestige and a deep cultural symbolism, reflecting Vietnam's spirit of resilience and its modern aspiration for global leadership.

The vehicle's name, Lac Hong, is inspired by the ancient legend of the "Lac Hong" lineage, the mythical forebears of the Vietnamese people. By choosing this name, VinFast has directly linked the vehicle's design and purpose to the nation's heritage, fusing a sense of history with contemporary global ambition. The armored SUV thus serves as a rolling testament to the strength of Vietnam's past, elevated to a new standard of international excellence.

The Accessible Foundation: The VinFast VF 9

While the Lac Hong 900 LX demonstrates VinFast's capacity for highly specialized, cutting-edge manufacturing, what some might term a "miracle" of armored EV engineering, the vehicle's robust underlying architecture is available to consumers today.

The VF 9 is VinFast's flagship three-row electric SUV, currently offered in the U.S. and designed squarely for the modern American family. It is a full-size vehicle, measuring 201.5 inches in length, providing generous cabin proportions, a seven-passenger seating configuration, and 7.2 inches of ground clearance, all hallmarks of a practical family SUV.

The consumer model's performance metrics are equally compelling. The VF 9 offers an EPA-estimated range of 330 miles for the Eco model and 291 miles for the Plus variant. Through the VinFast app, drivers also gain access to one of the most extensive charging networks available, integrating more locations than many competing manufacturer or third-party platforms.

The VF 9 places a high priority on design and safety. Styled by Italy's famed Pininfarina, its exterior conveys a bold, European sophistication. Inside, drivers benefit from a customizable 15.6-inch touchscreen with connectivity for streaming, browsing, and navigation. A comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite enhances driver confidence, while 11 airbags provide a high level of passenger safety. All software updates are delivered over the air, ensuring the vehicle continually improves throughout its ownership lifespan.

The absence of a traditional combustion engine provides a dual advantage: greater cargo space, including a practical front trunk (frunk), and zero emissions for sustainability-conscious buyers. VinFast further bolsters ownership confidence with one of the most generous support packages in the EV sector: a 10-year or 125,000-mile warranty, comprehensive roadside assistance, and mobile repair services.

The VF 9 Plus is now available in the U.S. with an attractive leasing offer, only $449 per month with $0 down 1 .

From Heritage to Horizon

The Lac Hong 900 LX has already secured its place as an ambitious demonstrations of armored EV technology. But its foundation, the consumer-friendly VF 9, is equally noteworthy. It stands as a symbol of where the mass-market mobility sector is headed: a blend of bold design, uncompromising safety, and practical, everyday usability, with inclusive pricing.

Just as the Lac Hong name evokes the resilience and forward-looking vision of Vietnam's founding myth, the VF 9 represents a more accessible expression of those values for global drivers. It is a family SUV, an electric pioneer, and, perhaps most surprisingly, the proven platform upon which a significant technological achievement in the armored EV segment has been successfully built.

1 Current VF 9 offer terms can be found at https://vinfastauto.us/vf-9-offer-terms

