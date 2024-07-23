Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Chariot Corporation

Liquid Assets & Future Proceeds from Divestments

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s direct and indirect holdings in Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) and Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) listed companies (together, the “Liquid Assets”) and the potential future proceeds from previous divestments of ‘non-core’ assets (“Future Divestment Proceeds”).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Chariot holds a 24.08% membership interest in Mustang Lithium LLC
  • Mustang Lithium LLC holds cash, listed shares and the right to potential future proceeds from previous divestments of certain mineral assets
  • Chariot continues to hold a direct interest in listed shares in St George Mining Ltd, which were previously received as part of the payment from the sale of seven (7) projects in Western Australia to Lithium Star Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of St George Mining Ltd
  • Chariot continues to monitor its interest in shareholdings in a number of public companies listed on the ASX and CSE for potential value creation and/or liquidity
The Liquid Assets and Future Divestment Proceeds are held directly and indirectly through a 24.08% membership interest in Mustang Lithium LLC (“Mustang”).

Mustang Lithium LLC

On 24 May 2024, FMS Lithium Corporation (“FMSL”) distributed all of the membership interests in Mustang to certain former shareholders of FMSL including Chariot (the “Mustang Distribution”). Chariot received 24.8243 units in Mustang and after the issuance of units to consultants, retains units representing a 24.08% membership interest in Mustang.

Mustang holds 100% of the membership interests of Horizon Lithium LLC (“Horizon”), Halo Lithium LLC (“Halo”) and Lithic Lithium LLC (“Lithic”) which were formerly subsidiaries of FMSL. Each of Halo, Horizon and Lithic hold or held certain claystone hosted lithium projects in Nevada, USA which have been described in previous announcements made by the Company (together the, “Mustang Projects”). Each of these projects are subject to an agreement with a publicly listed counterparty interested in developing the relevant project under which the subsidiary may receive future payments from the counterparty payable in cash and/or listed shares.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Metals Australia Ltd

Exploration Program Underway at Corvette River Lithium, Gold, Copper & Silver Project in Quebec

- A phased program of extensive field mapping, excavator trenching, and channel sampling testing high-grade gold and lithium targets across22km of strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) has commenced phase one of its fully permitted1 Corvette River exploration program. The program includes detailed field mapping, extensive excavator trenching and channel sampling to firm up drilling targets for the anticipated drilling phase of the program.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Two business people shaking hands.

EU and Serbia Sign Lithium Deal to Bolster EV Supply Chain

The European Union (EU) has reached a deal with Serbia to secure supply of lithium following the reinstatement of Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) license for its Jadar lithium project.

Lithium is critical for electric vehicle (EV) production, and the arrangement is seen as a strategic move to enhance the EU's self-sufficiency in raw materials that are essential for the green transition.

The 2022 decision to revoke Rio Tinto’s license for Jadar was overturned by a court ruling on July 11.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces completion of the first stage of production from the Company´s DLE pilot plant operations and results from successful downstream process test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Appointment of Strategic Advisor

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hancock (“John”) as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of White Cliff Minerals Ltd. The Company expects significant growth with its current and future portfolio of projects in the coming 12 months and is working now to secure appropriate personnel to assist with this.

Keep reading...Show less
Neon battery and lightning shapes.

Top 3 ASX Lithium Stocks of 2024

Global demand for lithium-based power presents a significant opportunity for Australia, the top lithium-producing nation. As countries and companies establish their positions in the battery value chain, Australia has the ability to leverage its strong output and vast reserves to shape the industry landscape into the 2030s.

The future of lithium demand relies heavily on the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, and in recent years its rapid expansion has led to much higher mining of the commodity — so much so that the market has entered a surplus.

This oversupply kept lithium prices subdued in the first half of 2024, but experts continue to forecast a bright long-term outlook for the essential battery material as countries around the world pursue net-zero goals.

Keep reading...Show less

×