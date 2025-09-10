Lion One Announces Non-Brokered LIFE Offering of Units

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO,OTC:LOMLF) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 46,875,000 units (the "Offered Units") at a price of $0.32 per Offered Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $15,000,000, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering"), in each of the Provinces of Canada other than Quebec. Each Offered Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.42 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company will make available an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering (the "Offering Document") which will be accessible under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://liononemetals.com. Prospective investors in the LIFE Offering should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a forbearance agreement (the "Forbearance Agreement") with its senior secured lenders Nebari Gold Fund 1, LP, Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I, LP and Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (each as Lender and collectively, "Nebari") pursuant to which Nebari has agreed to waive the application of the working capital covenant under the Company's loan facility. With the maturity of the Tranche 1 Facility upcoming in August 2026, the Tranche 1 Facility is now classified as a current liability for accounting purposes which impacted the Company's working capital covenant. The Forbearance Agreement extends to December 31, 2025 and is subject to ongoing compliance covenants of the Company, including the raising of capital to ensure the timely repayment of the Tranche 3 Facility and accrued interest on September 30, 2025, which is expected to be satisfied by the LIFE Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering to fund the development of the Company's 100% owned and fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Gold Project, repayment of principal and interest for the Company's loan facility with Nebari, and for working capital purposes.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or around September 23, 2025. Closing of the LIFE Offering is subject to certain customary conditions including receipt of all necessary approvals including satisfaction of listing conditions of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The LIFE Offering may be closed in one or more tranches. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to Canadian resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the LIFE Offering, as permitted by applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSXV. The finders' fees will consist of cash commissions equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced to the Company by eligible finders and finder warrants equal to up to 7% of the aggregate number of Offered Units sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by eligible finders. Each of the finders warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.32 per finders warrant exercisable for a period of 24 months after the issuance of such finder warrants.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Shares in the United States. The securities to be sold in the LIFE Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding anticipated completion of the LIFE Offering, the proposed use of proceeds of the LIFE Offering and the expected lead subscriber to the LIFE Offering. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, with respect to the LIFE Offering, Forbearance Agreement and debt settlement; the conditions of the financial markets; availability of financing; timeliness of completion of the LIFE Offering; the timing of TSX Venture Exchange approval; the ability of the Company to satisfy the covenants set out in the Forbearance Agreement; with respect to the use of proceeds, the sufficiency of the proceeds; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; fluctuating commodity prices; and competition, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Lion One Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company currently focused on mineral resources in Fiji. The company's primary asset is the Tuvatu Gold Project. It has two geographical segments that are Fiji and Australia.

Hands holding eco-themed puzzle pieces with green symbols.

ESG Headwinds Threaten to Shake Global Gold Industry: Report

Gold miners are under intensifying scrutiny over their environmental and social footprints as progress in cutting emissions was overshadowed by worsening sustainability risks in 2024.

The findings of the latest Gold ESG Focus 2025 review highlight a sector struggling to reconcile profitability with the global shift toward climate accountability and responsible resource use.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign on a stone wall.

Newmont to Exit Toronto Stock Exchange as Cost Cuts Deepen

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) is preparing to withdraw from the Toronto Stock Exchange later this month, the latest in a string of moves to streamline operations and rein in costs following its US$15 billion takeover of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

The Denver-based miner said Wednesday it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX, effective at the close of trading on September 24.

Keep reading...Show less
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold's Top Driver Now, Silver's Coming Boom Phase

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

He also shares his thoughts on the broader US economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less

×