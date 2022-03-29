Copper Investing News

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. .Dear Shareholders,I would like to express my appreciation for your support of Lion CG and provide an update on our business related to our Mason Valley assets.Lion CG's position in Nevada's Yerington Mining District is strategic, including a large, centrally located land package, topography suitable for district-scale mining infrastructure, and significant exploration upside. We believe ...

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF).

Dear Shareholders,

I would like to express my appreciation for your support of Lion CG and provide an update on our business related to our Mason Valley assets.

Lion CG's position in Nevada's Yerington Mining District is strategic, including a large, centrally located land package, topography suitable for district-scale mining infrastructure, and significant exploration upside. We believe that the district is one of the largest, untapped repositories of copper mineralization in North America, with Lion CG having significant copper mineral resources and mineralized inventory between MacArthur, Yerington and Bear, and dozens of additional known targets on our lands.

Lion CG's Transaction with Rio Tinto

As many are already aware, we recently announced (March 21, 2022 news release) an option to earn-in agreement ("Option Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto"). We are very excited to be one of the first companies globally to test and possibly commercially deploy Rio Tinto's NutonTM technology. The NutonTM technology is an industry-leading copper heap leaching technology that has the potential to unlock significant value from both mined ore and new copper sources through reprocessing of waste on our lands, including at the legacy Anaconda Copper Mine in Yerington.

The Option Agreement, once customary approval is received by the stock exchange, allows Rio Tinto to contribute up to US$59M over three stages of mutually agreed upon Mason Valley work programs. We envision these will commence as follows: Stage 1 in 2022, Stage 2 in 2023, and Stage 3 (feasibility study and ancillary works) in 2024, but the timing may change depending on various factors. Rio Tinto may terminate the Option Agreement after either the Stage 1 or Stage 2 program completion with no retained interest. After Stage 2 or through an early exercise, Rio Tinto will decide whether it will exercise the option and fund the Stage 3 feasibility study.

The Stage 3 feasibility study will include a mineral reserve estimate, economic analysis, and may allow for financing of the project, both through equity and debt. The feasibility study will allow for project parameters, including economic indicators, to be disclosed to the market. Lion CG will continue as owner of the Mason Valley assets and the sole operator of their development and operation through the completion of the feasibility study. If both Lion CG and Rio Tinto elect to continue after the feasibility study, they will form an investment vehicle into which the Mason Valley assets will be transferred. Rio Tinto will hold at least a 65% interest in the investment vehicle and, of importance to Lion CG shareholders, Lion CG will retain the remainder of the interest (up to 35%).

Mason Valley Work Programs

We expect the work programs under the Rio Tinto transaction will include:

  • MacArthur project development
  • MacArthur environmental baseline and permitting
  • Metallurgical testing of NutonTM technologies on ores
  • Yerington mine and legacy materials evaluation and permitting considerations
  • Exploration on oxide and sulphide resource targets
  • Mason Valley G&A expenses
  • Feasibility Study

Our intent in this transaction, subject to the continued participation of Rio Tinto, is that Lion CG will have no further funding requirements for development of the Mason Valley assets, up until the feasibility study is completed and a project financing decision is made, with the possible exception of Stage 1-3 program costs that exceed Rio Tinto's funding commitments.

Rio Tinto's NutonTM Technology

  • NutonTM is an innovative venture that aims to help grow Rio Tinto's copper business.
  • At the core of NutonTM is a portfolio of proprietary copper leach related technologies and capability - a product of almost 30 years of research and development.
  • The NutonTM technology offers the potential to economically unlock known low-grade copper primary sulphide resources, copper bearing waste and tailings, and achieve higher copper recoveries on oxide and transitional material, allowing for a significantly increased copper production outcome.
  • One of the key differentiators of NutonTM is the potential to deliver leading environmental performance, including more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing mine waste.

MacArthur Project

We are continuing our project development work on the MacArthur oxide project without interruption. Subsequent to our upgraded MacArthur resource estimate in January, main focus areas are on environmental baseline and permitting, metallurgical analysis, and general design-work. Some additional drilling will be conducted in order to continue upgrading the oxide resource, along with technical drilling for geotechnical and groundwater monitoring purposes. We will continue to advance the MacArthur oxide project in parallel with the NutonTM testing for additional sulphide and transitional mineral resources, and we are confident that our continued project work will increase the confidence in MacArthur as an economic project.

As NutonTM technology is tested with Rio Tinto, Lion CG will be looking to integrate this technology into advancing the MacArthur Project itself. We are hopeful that NutonTM will provide a significant upgrade to scope and economics of the MacArthur Project as currently envisioned.

Exploration Activity

In a land position as extensive as ours, we see great exploration potential beyond the currently known limits of MacArthur, Yerington, and even Bear. We have assembled and prioritized approximately twenty high priority exploration targets on our land package, and will be working with Rio Tinto to prioritize and evaluate these. It is interesting to note that these exploration targets are based largely on legacy drilling, trenching, and assaying conducted by Anaconda Copper Mining Company; legacy information which has not been followed up on for the last 60 years. We are excited about working with Rio Tinto to better understand this potential.

Water Rights

Lion CG continues to work toward receiving extensions from the State of Nevada for its water rights permits applicable to Yerington (July 23, 2021 news release). We recognize that water is a critical resource in the region, and we are mindful that rational use of resources, in this case water, is expected of us. We are firm in our position that our existing mining and milling water rights are an integral part of the Mason Valley mining assets and their development and operation.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, we filed our opening brief to educate the court regarding our position in the appeal of the State Engineer's faulty decision. We anticipate the State Engineer's response brief to be filed on or before May 27. While this court action continues, we will work with our resources to encourage a resolution.

We hope to work with the State of Nevada to quickly resolve the extension of our water rights permits, with the State recognizing that Lion CG will continue to beneficially use the water available under the permits based on Lion CG's investment of over US$46M into Mason Valley, and now its strategic transaction with Rio Tinto.

In Summary

Given the agreement with Rio Tinto on our strategic assets in Mason Valley, we believe that Lion CG represents one of the best ways for investors to participate in the future of copper, energy innovation in a circular economy, and the emergence of an important new copper district. Combined with Rio Tinto's leading ESG approaches, there is a strong alignment in advancing the MacArthur Project and in bringing Rio Tinto's NutonTM technology to our properties. We are excited about what the next stages will mean for the company.

Sincerely,

/s/ C. Travis Naugle
C. Travis Naugle
CEO
Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
Email: travis@lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118486

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and GoldTSXV:LEOCopper Investing
LEO:CA
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto Including Evaluation of Nuton Technology

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") to advance studies and exploration at Lion CG's copper assets in Mason Valley, Nevada.

Under the agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn a 65% interest in the assets, comprising 34,494 acres of land, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Acquisition of Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

 Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. ("Houston") pursuant to which Houston agreed to grant to the Company the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property which are located in British Columbia (collectively, the "Properties").

On closing of the Agreement, Lion CG issued 8,000,000 common shares of the Company to Houston and has funded an initial work program of $200,000 on the Properties in consideration for the grant of the Option. The Company may exercise the Option for a period of up to ten years to acquire (i) the Chaco Bear property by paying $1,500,000 to Houston, in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option; and/or (ii) the Ashton Property by paying $1,000,000 to Houston in cash or in common shares of the Company at the Company's option, and in either case common shares will be valued using the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares for the twenty trading day period ending three trading days prior to the date of issuance of such Lion CG shares, with such cash payments being subject to a discount of between 5% and 15% based on the timing of exercise and cumulative exploration expenditures incurred as at the time of exercise. Houston will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty on any of the Properties for which an Option has been exercised by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Provides Update on Option Agreement to Acquire Chaco Bear Property and Ashton Property

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") issues an update to prior news releases dated October 21, 2021 and January 31, 2022 to confirm the final terms of its previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") with Houston Minerals Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Chaco Bear Property and the Ashton Property located in British Columbia, Canada (collectively, the "Properties").

The term of the Agreement has been extended from a four year period to a ten year period, and the annual advance royalty payments in the amounts of C$250,000 on the Chaco Bear Property and C$150,000 on the Ashton Property are to be paid starting on the fifth year from closing through to the ninth year, rather than in the fourth and fifth year only. All other terms, as disclosed in the news release dated October 21, 2021 are unchanged.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Dischler, P.E., as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the Company.

Mr. Dischler is a highly experienced ESG executive with over 40 years' experience in the environmental, reclamation and natural resources sectors. His recent experience includes over thirteen years working on legacy and new mining projects in the historic Yerington Copper District. In addition, Mr. Dischler has an extensive track record of working constructively with the local communities, and stakeholders including Native American Tribes, governmental agencies and NGOs in the region. Mr. Dischler holds a B.S. and a M.S. in Mining Engineering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the MacArthur Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Files Technical Report on SEDAR for Mineral Resource Estimate on the MacArthur Copper Project

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company",) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 13, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report ("NI 43-101") for the Company's MacArthur Copper Project located in Mason Valley, Nevada.

The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the MacArthur Copper Project, Mason Valley, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report") and is dated February 25, 2022 with an effective date of January 13, 2022. The Technical Report was prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 by Mr. Herbert E. Welhener, MMSA-QPM, of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., Mr. Jeffrey Woods, MMSA QP, and Mr. Steven Dischler, PE. The Technical Report is available on Lion CG's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and is available on Lion CG's website at www.lioncg.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Refutes Short Report

Emerita Refutes Short Report

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is aware that a report has been published by a short seller of Emerita shares which contains numerous falsehoods, inaccuracies and misrepresentations about the Company's assets, management and directors, designed to financially benefit the author of the report by causing the price of Emerita shares to drop. The Company categorically rejects the misinformation published in this report and stands by the information it has disclosed publicly on its website, on SEDAR and official regulatory filings. Investors are encouraged to be wary of short sellers with ulterior motives.

Emerita remains financially and operationally committed to advancing the development of its mineral resource assets in Spain for the benefit of all stakeholders and looks forward to a final resolution of the Aznalcollar tender in its favour.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Continues Extension of Mineralization at Nisk and Readies for New Fully Funded 5000 Metre Drill Program in Q2

Power Nickel Continues Extension of Mineralization at Nisk and Readies for New Fully Funded 5000 Metre Drill Program in Q2

PN-21-001 - 12.4 Metres 0.82% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.09% Co, 0.69gPd, 0.14g Pt

PN-21-004 - 3.6 Metres 1.05% Ni, 0.35% Cu, 0.07% Co, 1.08gPd, 0.28g Pt

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PolyMet Mining Announces Departure of Senior VP Richard Lock

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM), today announced the resignation of Richard Lock, senior vice president and project director, who was appointed chief executive officer of Canadian-based Oroco Resource Corp.

"We are grateful for Richard's leadership and technical contributions in advancing studies and optimizing NorthMet's mine plan, positioning the project to be a safe, efficient, productive and profitable operation," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "We wish him well in his new endeavor."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. ( TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") provides the following update on its Vizcachitas Copper project in Chile and provides corporate milestones for 2022.

Summary Milestones

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") will hold the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders ("AGM") on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:00 am Pacific Time at the office of the Company, Suite 1150, 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

All current directors will stand for re-election at the AGM. Other items of business include the approval of amendments to, and unallocated entitlements under, the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan ("RSU Plan") and Deferred Share Unit Plan ("DSU Plan"). The Company is asking shareholders to approve a change to the RSU Plan to remove the option for the Company to cash settle RSUs granted to Canadian resident directors due to potential Canadian tax restrictions. The Company is asking shareholders to approve a change to the DSU Plan to allow directors to elect to receive up to 100% of their annual compensation in DSUs. Both these amendments will provide the Company flexibility to pay our directors fees in the form of stock in an effort to preserve cash and build share ownership.  All of our directors have indicated a willingness to receive their entire 2022 compensation in equity. The Company is also looking at other opportunities to reduce its cash spend for the year and will provide a further update when we release our quarterly financial results in April.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×