Linedata Expands Managed Services Offerings in Asia-Pacific for Buy Side Firms

  • Linedata extends its APAC offerings to include private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, and services for allocators and aggregators.
  • Linedata currently provides front to back services to more than 50 funds across the APAC region, covering Hong Kong and Chinese cross-border clients as well as Singapore and Australia
  • Linedata's new offering around Investment management (Cognitive Investment Data Management) leverages AI and ML (including Generative AI) to do contextual extraction of investment data and layers Investment Analytics on top

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN) (Paris:LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, announced today the expansion of its services capabilities and offerings in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region . Linedata has extended its APAC offerings to include new industry segments namely private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, as well as allocators and aggregators.

"Since the beginning of our journey in Asia, we've continuously worked to grow and enhance our range of technology solutions and services," said Sally Crane, Managing Director at Linedata Asia . "Over the last couple of years we have experienced a changing business environment as well as ongoing economic factors, and in turn we have seen a transformation in business needs and a growing interest in outsourcing."

Leveraging its extensive experience in offering front, middle and back-office services to asset managers in the US and Europe for over a decade, Linedata brings expanded suite of digital transformation led outsourcing solutions to its APAC clients involving investment and portfolio analytics, advisory and custom software development, and infrastructure management services, including cybersecurity. With a globally integrated operations model, Linedata clients have access to an experienced pool of talent, standard processes and digital tools, and business continuity. Linedata's offerings can be implemented across a firm's proprietary platform or that of a third-party.

"We understand the intricacies of the APAC market and the challenges buy side firms are experiencing in a difficult macro environment. The evolving landscape encouraged us to increase our services footprint and solutions, through a customized combination of people, technology, and processes to address specific industry pain points.
Asset managers in the APAC region can now benefit from Linedata's services, which seamlessly combine people, processes and technology and spans the investment management spectrum, offering a personalized approach to solve each company's unique challenges, typically around scale and efficiency", said Rama Krishna, Head of Global Services Asia-Pacific at Linedata .

To learn more about Linedata's offerings, please visit our website: https://www.linedata.com/globalservices

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.
Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 172,7 million in 2022 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.
linedata.com

Press inquiries
Aurélia Szymanski
Tel: + 33 6 63 72 94 14 / Email: aurelia.szymanski@se.linedata.com

Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on May 9, 2023

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET . The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference: 323-701-0225
Passcode: 4444766
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

A Closer Look at Cummins' Columbus Engine Plant's Sustainability Measures

Cummins

With so many different streams of production, when it comes to sustainability, the Columbus Engine Plant aims for continuous improvement. Dave Wehrkamp, the plant's former Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) leader, says the plant is always looking for ways to improve its sustainability efforts by asking questions like, "What items in the facility are top energy users?" or "How can we reduce the impact of machinery while maintaining efficiency

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Air Products to Build New Nitrogen Plants and Extend Pipeline Network in Penang, Malaysia

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leading industrial gases company serving Malaysia for nearly 50 years, today announced it will build, own, and operate two nitrogen plants in Penang's Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and Batu Kawan Industrial Park. The company will also further extend its pipeline network in both areas. This strategic investment in additional capacity and infrastructure will strengthen Air Products' leading position in Northern Malaysia and its capability to meet market needs.

Air Products has established a strong presence in Northern Malaysia with two advanced air separation units in the Prai Industrial Area and a comprehensive pipeline network that covers Prai Industrial Area, Bukit Minyak Industrial Area, Penang Science Park, Batu Kawan Industrial Park, and Valdor Industrial Area. To support growing customer demand, Air Products will build a nitrogen plant at its greenfield site in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, which is home to a host of world-class manufacturing companies and integrate the plant into its existing pipeline network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Company Recently Refreshed the Board, Appointing Two Highly Qualified and Experienced Directors in Addition to Recommending Hestia Nominee Katie May

Pitney Bowes Nominees Outmatch Hestia's Slate in Relevant Experience and Skill Sets

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Ballard Proudly Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP); (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Ballard is proud to join the UN Global Compact alongside thousands of global leaders making the important commitment to embed responsible business within their operations. By living our shared values and using the universally accepted principles to inform strategy, policies and practices, we deepened our commitment to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet, and to a just and equitable future," stated Randy MacEwen , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ballard encourages you to visit its profile on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about our latest sustainability work on our website at https://www.ballard.com/about-ballard/our-sustainability

About the United Nations Global Compact
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. The Compact's ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding The Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-proudly-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-initiative-301791186.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c3797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Presidential Visit Highlights Cummins' Innovation To Promote a Cleaner Environment

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

