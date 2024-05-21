Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

  • Persons with Lived Experience Session Expanded to Include Michaela & Kyle Devins
  • Clinical Session Expanded to Include Neuralink
  • Preclinical Session Expanded to Include Axonis, Novoron, Sania & Rewire Medical

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced updates to its 2 nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium ("2 nd SCIIS"). The 2 nd SCIIS aims to accelerate development in SCI research and treatments by bringing together companies working in the development of treatments for SCI, with regulators, key opinion leaders, persons with lived experience, patient and community advocacy organizations, and the investment community, in order to discuss perspectives on current and future treatment alternatives, impact and support SCI disease awareness and clinical trial participation through the implementation of patient appropriate clinical endpoints, and broaden awareness of and investment of capital into SCI.

"Through our initiatives to raise awareness and increase collaboration in the field of spinal cord injury, we have encountered an enthusiastic response to this conference from a diverse and innovative group of companies and other stakeholders. While each of us has a preferred approach to how we can best support individuals living with SCI, common hurdles remain and this conference aims to provide a forum for collaborative problem-solving, as well serving as a one-stop educational opportunity for investors interested in this space," stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. "We are excited to add a BCI-focused clinical session this year with the inclusion of Neuralink and several additional corporate presenters. We invite investors and others to register to join us in person in San Diego on June 26 and 27 for this unique coming together of a forward-thinking group of leaders in SCI product development."

Current confirmed speakers and moderating healthcare analysts (subject to change):

Joseph Pantginis, Ph.D. Director of Research, Managing Director, Equity Research, H.C. Wainwright & Co., Inc .

Current presenters (subject to change):

- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

- Clinical companies

- Preclinical companies

- Additional presenters

The 2 nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium will be held in-person, on June 26 and 27, 2024, in the Duane Roth Auditorium at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine in La Jolla, CA. Advance conference registration is required. For more information, please visit www.scisymposium.com or follow the event on X/Twitter @SCISymposium .

About Spinal Cord Injuries

A spinal cord injury occurs when the spinal cord is subjected to a severe crush or contusion and frequently results in severe functional impairment, including limb paralysis, aberrant pain signaling, and loss of bladder control and other body functions. There are approximately 18,000 new spinal cord injuries annually in the U.S. The cost of a lifetime of care for a severe spinal cord injury can be as high as $5 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel or "off-the-shelf," cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage's neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell .

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "aim," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "can," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "tend to," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential effect of the 2 nd SCIIS, including accelerating development in SCI research and treatment, and raising SCI disease awareness. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: that engagement with patients and the advocacy community may not lead to improvements in patient outcomes; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage's business and other risks discussed in Lineage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lineage's forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in Lineage's periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and its other reports, which are available from the SEC's website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR
Ioana C. Hone
( ir@lineagecell.com )
(442) 287-8963

LifeSci Advisors
Daniel Ferry
( daniel@lifesciadvisors.com )
(617) 430-7576

Russo Partners – Media Relations
Nic Johnson or David Schull
( Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com )
( David.schull@russopartnersllc.com )
(212) 845-4242

