Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Trending Press Releases

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company's CEO, Brian M. Culley, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention , on Tuesday June 4 th , 2024, at 2:30pm in Theater 3. Company representatives are also hosting meetings with potential partners and collaborators to discuss opportunities for strategic alliances across Lineage's novel pipeline of cell therapy transplant programs. The BIO International Convention is the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world, and is taking place June 3-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy association representing biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. Corporate members range from entrepreneurial companies developing a first product, to Fortune 500 multinationals. BIO also represents state and regional biotech associations, service providers to the industry, and academic centers. Our members help foster a healthy economy by creating good-paying, biotechnology jobs. We also host the largest cost-savings program in the life sciences industry, BIO Business Solutions, which saves nearly $700 million in aggregate for 4,500+ companies every year. For more information visit www.bio.org or follow the organization on X/Twitter @ IAmBiotech .

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel or "off-the-shelf," cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage's neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell .

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR
Ioana C. Hone
( ir@lineagecell.com )
(442) 287-8963

LifeSci Advisors
Daniel Ferry
( daniel@lifesciadvisors.com )
(617) 430-7576

Russo Partners – Media Relations
Nic Johnson or David Schull
( Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com )
( David.schull@russopartnersllc.com )
(212) 845-4242

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lineage Cell TherapeuticsInc.LCTX:USNYSE:LCTX:USBase Metals Investing
LCTX:US
The Conversation (0)
Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

  • Persons with Lived Experience Session Expanded to Include Michaela & Kyle Devins
  • Clinical Session Expanded to Include Neuralink
  • Preclinical Session Expanded to Include Axonis, Novoron, Sania & Rewire Medical

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced updates to its 2 nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium ("2 nd SCIIS"). The 2 nd SCIIS aims to accelerate development in SCI research and treatments by bringing together companies working in the development of treatments for SCI, with regulators, key opinion leaders, persons with lived experience, patient and community advocacy organizations, and the investment community, in order to discuss perspectives on current and future treatment alternatives, impact and support SCI disease awareness and clinical trial participation through the implementation of patient appropriate clinical endpoints, and broaden awareness of and investment of capital into SCI.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

  • Persons with Lived Experience Session Expanded to Include Michaela & Kyle Devins
  • Clinical Session Expanded to Include Neuralink
  • Preclinical Session Expanded to Include Axonis, Novoron, Sania & Rewire Medical

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced updates to its 2 nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium ("2 nd SCIIS"). The 2 nd SCIIS aims to accelerate development in SCI research and treatments by bringing together companies working in the development of treatments for SCI, with regulators, key opinion leaders, persons with lived experience, patient and community advocacy organizations, and the investment community, in order to discuss perspectives on current and future treatment alternatives, impact and support SCI disease awareness and clinical trial participation through the implementation of patient appropriate clinical endpoints, and broaden awareness of and investment of capital into SCI.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Established New Services Agreement with Genentech to Support Ongoing Development of the OpRegen ® Program
  • Long-Term Visual Benefits from a Single Administration with OpRegen Reported at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit
  • OpRegen Preclinical Results Presented at 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
  • OPC1 Clinical Study Start Up Preparation Underway
  • Received CIRM Grant to Support 2 nd Annual SCI Investor Symposium
  • Appointed Charlotte Hubbert, Ph.D., as Vice President of Corporate Development

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and to provide a business update.

"The quarter was highlighted by significant milestones and data updates on our lead program," stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. "A key area of attention for investors is our partnership with Roche and Genentech, and we are pleased to announce a new services agreement which reflects an additional commitment by Genentech for the benefit of the OpRegen program. We believe this agreement will enable our partners to take advantage of our cell transplant expertise to more fully investigate the promising potential of the OpRegen program and do so in a cost-effective manner. We also are planning to bring our second cell transplant program, OPC1, into the clinic this year for a condition with growing awareness of its unmet need and commercial opportunity. Lastly, we continue to build value through the advancement of our early-stage pipeline, which can help create value by capitalizing on the continued validation of our cell transplant approach."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Established New Services Agreement with Genentech to Support Ongoing Development of the OpRegen ® Program
  • Long-Term Visual Benefits from a Single Administration with OpRegen Reported at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit
  • OpRegen Preclinical Results Presented at 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
  • OPC1 Clinical Study Start Up Preparation Underway
  • Received CIRM Grant to Support 2 nd Annual SCI Investor Symposium
  • Appointed Charlotte Hubbert, Ph.D., as Vice President of Corporate Development

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and to provide a business update.

"The quarter was highlighted by significant milestones and data updates on our lead program," stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. "A key area of attention for investors is our partnership with Roche and Genentech, and we are pleased to announce a new services agreement which reflects an additional commitment by Genentech for the benefit of the OpRegen program. We believe this agreement will enable our partners to take advantage of our cell transplant expertise to more fully investigate the promising potential of the OpRegen program and do so in a cost-effective manner. We also are planning to bring our second cell transplant program, OPC1, into the clinic this year for a condition with growing awareness of its unmet need and commercial opportunity. Lastly, we continue to build value through the advancement of our early-stage pipeline, which can help create value by capitalizing on the continued validation of our cell transplant approach."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Established New Services Agreement with Genentech to Support Ongoing Development of the OpRegen ® Program
  • Long-Term Visual Benefits from a Single Administration with OpRegen Reported at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit
  • OpRegen Preclinical Results Presented at 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting
  • OPC1 Clinical Study Start Up Preparation Underway
  • Received CIRM Grant to Support 2 nd Annual SCI Investor Symposium
  • Appointed Charlotte Hubbert, Ph.D., as Vice President of Corporate Development

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today reported its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and to provide a business update.

"The quarter was highlighted by significant milestones and data updates on our lead program," stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. "A key area of attention for investors is our partnership with Roche and Genentech, and we are pleased to announce a new services agreement which reflects an additional commitment by Genentech for the benefit of the OpRegen program. We believe this agreement will enable our partners to take advantage of our cell transplant expertise to more fully investigate the promising potential of the OpRegen program and do so in a cost-effective manner. We also are planning to bring our second cell transplant program, OPC1, into the clinic this year for a condition with growing awareness of its unmet need and commercial opportunity. Lastly, we continue to build value through the advancement of our early-stage pipeline, which can help create value by capitalizing on the continued validation of our cell transplant approach."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6 th at 10:00am ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/atxs/1868288 . An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$3,800,000 . The Offering has been revised to allow for the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that it has completed the first phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a detailed infill soil sampling program and a previously announced MT geophysical survey.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 29 2024.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year.  The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

The Company notes that William ("Bill") H. Myckatyn , who had served with distinction on the Board since 1999, did not stand for re-election at the meeting.

"Bill's extensive knowledge as a mining engineer has been very important in guiding the Company's growth, from the initial focus on the novel style of awaruite nickel mineralization at Baptiste to the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and all the milestones achieved along the way," said Mr. Bradshaw, Chairman of the Board.  "Bill has always been very generous with his time and contributing the wisdom gained from his very successful career, from being the President and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines, as the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining, and from over 17 years with Placer Dome.  On behalf of the Company's Board, our shareholders and myself, I would like to extend my very great appreciation to Bill for his many years of dedicated service to FPX Nickel."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c5917.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Larson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), the Company's majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization.  Mr. Larson brings to CO2 Lock over 25 years of combined corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial experience.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Scott to lead CO2 Lock through the next phase of growth in pursuit of large-scale, low-cost and permanent carbon capture and storage," commented FPX Nickel's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "CO2 Lock is at a pivotal stage of development.  In late-2023, the company completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM project site in central British Columbia , including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic deposit.  Scott will be leading CO2 Lock's execution of a large-scale pilot program in early 2025, which will result in the first commercial carbon mineralization project in British Columbia ."

Before joining CO2 Lock, Mr. Larson was CEO and co-founder of SpaceAlpha, an earth observation company building synthetic aperture radar technology and Helios Wire, a satellite company building out a space-enabled IoT/M2M network which was successfully sold.  He was also previously CEO and co-founder of UrtheCast, scaling the Company from inception, taking it public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising $200 million , and growing the company to 250 employees with seven offices around the world.

"The opportunity to be part of a technology and process that will allow CO2 Lock to sequester carbon permanently, on a global scale, is very compelling," said Scott Larson .  "I'm looking forward to building value, scaling up, and developing partnerships throughout the carbon capture and cleantech sector."

Mr. Larson has assumed the role of CO2 Lock's CEO from Mr. Cooper Quinn .  On behalf of the Board of Directors, FPX Nickel and CO2 Lock extend our thanks to Mr. Quinn for his commitment and contributions to the company.

Background

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c6618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 28, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has plans to execute a drill program on 214 claims in Way Township commencing in mid-Jine. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The drill program follows geophysical surveys done to identify targets that may be the source of the mineralized boulder. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program and application has been made to the same program to fund the drill program. The Program will fund up to $200,000 on a $400,000 exploration program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Related News

Uranium Investing

Gladiator Resources: Capitalizing on the Uranium Momentum with Prolific Assets in Tanzania

Tech Investing

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Fuse Battery Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Positive Initial Copper-Cobalt Sample Results as it Advances Evaluation of Offshore Stockpiles

Silver Investing

First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

Copper Investing

Forum Enters into Option Agreement with Global Uranium for $20 Million to Earn 75% of Forum's Interest in the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture

Lithium Investing

Addendum to Announcement Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

×