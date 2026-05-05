Linde Earns Dow Jones Best-in-Class and S&P Global Recognition for Sustainability Leadership

Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (previously known as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices) for the 23 rd consecutive year.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Linde scored in the 98 th percentile in its CSA and was recognized by S&P Global for 25 years of active engagement.

Linde was also included in the S&P 2026 Sustainability Yearbook, following a rigorous assessment of sustainability performance and reporting. Of more than 9,200 companies eligible for inclusion, only 848 qualified for Yearbook membership.

"These distinctions validate Linde's pragmatic approach to sustainability built over more than two decades. They also confirm our strong track record in transparent reporting in alignment with global disclosure standards," said Erin Catapano, Linde Vice President Sustainability. "Linde's focus on creating long-term value extends from helping customers to decarbonize and managing Linde's own environmental footprint to investing in the communities where we live and work."

"Reaching 25 years of participation in the S&P Global CSA is a testament to Linde's long-standing commitment to meaningful sustainability action," said Robert Dornau, S&P Global Senior Director, Head of Corporate Solutions & Engagement.

With its products, technologies and services, Linde helped its customers avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents in 2025. Linde's climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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