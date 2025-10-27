Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2025

Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2025.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Linde GroupLIN:USNYSE:LINCleantech Investing
LIN:US
The Conversation (0)
Hand holding digital ESG graphics with AI, charts, and sustainability icons.

CleanAI: The Next Frontier in Climate Tech Investment

A newly released State of CleanAI report from the Toronto-based CleanAI Initiative delivers a compelling snapshot of a sector quietly revolutionizing the clean economy transition. This sector is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to climate solutions, collectively known as... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc.

Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies ("RZOLV"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. (DBA: RZOLV Technologies Inc.) Announces Listing Date After Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (DBA: RZOLV Technologies Inc.) Announces Listing Date After Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) (doing business as RZOLV Technologies Inc.) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, after the completion of its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Innovation Mining Inc. ("Innovation"), the Company's common... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations

Torchlight Innovations (Doing Business as RZOLV Technologies) Announces Preliminary Positive Results on Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recoveries

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) ("Torchlight" or "the Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies, is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from its metallurgical testing program focused on rare earth and critical mineral leaching using its proprietary RZOLV™ reagent... Keep Reading...
Hand holding digital eco-friendly icons over a green background.

Cleantech Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The cleantech sector experienced a dynamic third quarter, with predictions of volatility coming to fruition. While global investment in renewable energy is strong, notable pullbacks in US spending and regulatory challenges under the Trump administration have clouded the near-term cleantech... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to provide an update on exploration progress at its 100%-owned Table Mountain Silica Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located near Golden, British Columbia (Figure 1). Figure 1. Table Mountain... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apex Commences Drilling at Jersey Emerald Property and Announces Amendment to Terms of Lithium Creek Option Agreement

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Related News

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Drills 5.03 Metres of 750 g/t AgEq and Reports Multiple Thick Mineralized Zones in First Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West