(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2026 Lincoln Gold Mining Inc (https:www.otcmarkets.comstockLNCLFoverview) (TSXV: LMG,OTC:LNCLF; OTCQB: LNCLF; FRA: ZMG) ("Lincoln" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to the OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., effective November 10, 2026, with active trading as of November 16, 2026 under the existing U.S. trading symbol LNCLF.
The upgrade strengthens Lincoln's presence in U.S. capital markets, providing greater visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors as the Company advances its Nevada gold projects.
Ian Rogers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln, commented:
"Upgrading to the OTCQB is an important step in expanding Lincoln's U.S. market presence. With our projects located in Nevada, we believe this provides a stronger platform to reach U.S. investors as we advance Bell Mountain toward development and continue progressing Pine Grove through permitting."
The OTCQB Venture Market is a U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies quoted on OTCQB must maintain current financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can access Lincoln's market information, news and quotations through OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LNCLF/overview.
Lincoln's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under LMG and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ZMG.
About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of gold projects in Nevada's Walker Lane. The Company's principal assets include the Bell Mountain Project, a fully permitted gold-silver development project in Churchill County, and the Pine Grove Gold Project in Lyon County, which is advancing through the final steps of the permitting process.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ian Rogers
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
For further information, please contact:
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO
Phone: 604-688-7377
Website: www.lincolnmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB quotation, including increased visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors, the Company's U.S. capital markets strategy, and the advancement and permitting of its Nevada projects.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include changes in market conditions, the possibility that the OTCQB quotation may not result in increased investor interest or trading liquidity, project development and permitting risks, financing requirements, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information.
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