Lincoln Gold Advances U.S. Capital Markets Strategy with OTCQB Application

(TheNewswire)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
 

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - October 20, 2026 Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") (TSXV: LMG,OTC:LNCLF; OTC: LNCLF; FRA: ZMG) announces that it has submitted an application for its common shares to be quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

 

The application represents a further step in Lincoln Gold's strategy to strengthen its access to U.S. capital markets as the Company advances its portfolio of gold projects in Nevada's Walker Lane Trend.

 

Lincoln Gold's principal assets include the fully permitted Bell Mountain Gold-Silver Project in Churchill County and the Pine Grove Gold Project in Lyon County, which is advancing through the permitting process. With its principal projects located in Nevada, the Company is focused on building a capital-markets presence that reflects its U.S.-based asset portfolio and development strategy.

 

"Our projects are in Nevada, and advancing our U.S. capital-markets strategy is a natural extension of that focus," said Ian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lincoln Gold. "The OTCQB application is another step toward broadening access to Lincoln Gold among U.S. investors as we advance Bell Mountain and Pine Grove."

 

The OTCQB Venture Market is operated by OTC Markets Group and provides a U.S. marketplace for developing and entrepreneurial companies that meet applicable eligibility and disclosure requirements.

 

The Company's application remains subject to review and acceptance by OTC Markets Group Inc. Lincoln Gold will provide a further update once the application process has been completed.

 

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

 

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of gold projects in Nevada's Walker Lane. The Company's principal assets include the Bell Mountain Project, a fully permitted gold-silver development project in Churchill County, and the Pine Grove Gold Project in Lyon County, which is advancing through the permitting process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

 

Ian Rogers

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: info@lincolnmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

 

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's OTCQB application, the potential quotation of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market, the anticipated benefits of such quotation, the Company's U.S. capital-markets strategy, and the advancement of its Nevada projects.

 

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among other things, the possibility that the OTCQB application may not be accepted, that applicable requirements may not be satisfied, changes in market or regulatory conditions, project development and permitting risks, financing requirements, and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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