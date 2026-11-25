(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 25, 2026 Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV: LMG,OTC:LNCLF) (OTCQB: LNCLF) (FSE: ZMG) ("Lincoln" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a development update on its Bell Mountain Gold-Silver Project in Churchill County, Nevada, including renewal of the project's Water Pollution Control Permit ("WPCP") and positive results from recent development pumping of the existing Bell Mountain alluvial water well.
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection ("NDEP"), Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation, has issued the renewed WPCP for Bell Mountain. The permit authorizes the construction, operation and closure of the approved mining facilities and processing of up to 1,500,000 tons of ore per year. The renewed permit became effective on November 12, 2026 and remains in effect through November 11, 2031. NDEP's public comment period concluded on October 2, 2026, with no comments received.
The Company has also received results from development pumping of the existing Bell Mountain alluvial water well, completed as part of its ongoing water-supply and pre-development work.
During approximately 1.5 hours of pumping, the well maintained an estimated discharge rate of approximately 200 to 210 gallons per minute ("gpm"), with only modest drawdown observed in the pumping and nearby monitoring wells. Following shutdown, the pumping well recovered to its pre-pumping water level within approximately one minute.
The 2026 observations were consistent with the January 2017 evaluation of the same well, including similar water levels and discharge rates. Based on the recent development pumping and historical comparison, AquA Hydrogeologic Consulting reported that the existing Bell Mountain alluvial well is capable of producing approximately 200 gpm on a sustained basis, with the aquifer having capacity to support higher pumping rates with appropriately sized pumping equipment.
"The permit renewal and recent water well work are both practical steps in advancing Bell Mountain," said Joseph Sawyer, P.E., President of Lincoln's Nevada operations. "The 2026 pumping results were consistent with the previous well evaluation and provide additional support for our water supply planning as we continue advancing engineering, environmental compliance and other pre-construction activities."
The Bell Mountain Project is designed as a conventional open-pit, heap-leach gold-silver operation. The permitted facilities include the Spurr, Varga, Sphinx and East Ridge open pits, waste rock disposal facilities, crushing facilities, a heap leach pad, activated carbon adsorption plant, event pond, water supply infrastructure and associated site facilities.
The renewed WPCP includes pre-operational requirements relating to water supply, groundwater monitoring, notification, inspection and other environmental compliance measures. Lincoln will continue advancing these requirements alongside its broader engineering and development program as it progresses Bell Mountain toward a potential construction decision.
About Bell Mountain
Bell Mountain is Lincoln's advanced stage gold-silver project in Churchill County, Nevada, approximately 40 miles east of Fallon. The project comprises the Spurr, Varga, Sphinx and East Ridge deposits and is designed as an open-pit, heap-leach operation.
Lincoln continues to advance engineering, infrastructure, environmental compliance and financing activities at Bell Mountain with the objective of positioning the project for a potential construction decision.
About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold projects in Nevada. The Company's principal assets are the Bell Mountain Gold-Silver Project in Churchill County and the Pine Grove Gold Project in Lyon County.
Qualified Person
Joseph Sawyer, P.E., President of the Company's U.S. operations and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ian Rogers
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
For further information, please contact:
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Phone: 604-688-7377
Email: info@lincolnmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the advancement and development of the Bell Mountain Project, water supply planning, completion of engineering and pre-construction activities, satisfaction of permit and regulatory requirements, financing and a potential construction decision.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to maintain required permits and approvals, satisfy applicable permit conditions, complete planned engineering and development activities, secure sufficient water supply and obtain financing on acceptable terms. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including regulatory and permitting delays, water availability, the availability and terms of financing, engineering and construction risks, cost increases, commodity price fluctuations and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.
There can be no assurance that the Bell Mountain Project will proceed to construction or production as currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
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