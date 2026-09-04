Lightbridge Corporation Pays Tribute to Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr., Former Executive Chairman of the Board

Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR) was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ambassador (ret.) Thomas Graham Jr., at the age of 92. He served as Executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors from 2009 to 2022 and as Chairman from 2022 to 2024. A defining figure in Lightbridge's history, Ambassador Graham devoted nearly two decades to the Company and brought a career centered on American arms control and nuclear non-proliferation policy.

A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Ambassador Graham served as a senior U.S. diplomat involved in every major international arms control and non-proliferation negotiation in which the United States participated between 1970 and 1997 — including the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks, the START I and START II Treaties, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Treaty, and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. He spent 15 years as general counsel of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and served as its Acting Director in 1993. Appointed by President Clinton as Special Representative of the President for Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament from 1994 to 1997, he led the U.S. government's effort that secured the permanent extension of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1995.

Ambassador Graham joined Lightbridge as Executive Chairman in 2009 and helped shape the Company's founding proposition: that advanced nuclear fuel technology could improve the economics and safety of nuclear power while strengthening proliferation resistance. He carried creative thinking relating to non-proliferation well beyond the boardroom — as an appointee to the United Arab Emirates' International Advisory Board on nuclear energy from 2009 to 2016, as co-author of Seeing the Light: The Case for Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, and as Co-Chairman of the Atlantic Council's Nuclear Energy and National Security Coalition. Across fifteen books and more than 100 published articles, he made the case that non-proliferation and the expansion of civil nuclear energy were not competing goals.

He was named Chairman Emeritus of Lightbridge in 2024 and retired from the Company the following year.

Seth Grae, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation:
"Tom's name on our board did something no business plan could: it told governments, regulators, and investors that a company working on nuclear fuel took non-proliferation seriously as a first principle. He negotiated the treaties that shaped the nuclear order and spent his last two decades arguing that the same seriousness could make nuclear energy larger, not smaller. He asked hard questions at every board meeting I attended with him, and Lightbridge is a better, more credible company for it. On behalf of our Board of Directors and our entire team, I extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Abenante, IRC
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093
ir@ltbridge.com


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