Liberty Sports Group and Front Row Hospitality Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Shift4 to Power Commerce Across Sports, Entertainment, and Hospitality Properties

Liberty Sports Group (LSG) and its food and beverage division, Front Row Hospitality (FRH), today announced a multi-year partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to become the exclusive technology partner for Liberty's growing portfolio of sports, entertainment, and live experience properties throughout North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251202480864/en/

Under the agreement, Shift4 will provide SkyTab Venue technology for integrated point-of-sale and guest experience solutions, and will also power payments for merchandising, retail, and e-commerce operations across Liberty's managed venues and client partners. The partnership strengthens Liberty's commitment to delivering fully integrated, scalable solutions that enhance operations and elevate the fan experience.

"This partnership with Shift4 is a major step forward in how we integrate technology across our venues and live experiences," said William Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer of Liberty Sports Group. "SkyTab Venue gives our operators the innovation and flexibility they need to elevate performance and deliver a seamless guest experience."

"Shift4's platform helps us unify every part of the fan experience while enabling our clients to operate more efficiently and profitably," said Joe Scott, Vice President of Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Liberty Sports Group. "It's a natural alignment of technology and hospitality that strengthens our ability to serve partners at the highest level."

"We're proud to partner with Liberty Sports Group and Front Row Hospitality to bring our cutting-edge SkyTab Venue technologies to venues and live experiences across North America," said Dustin Alpert, Head of Sports & Entertainment at Shift4. "Our shared vision for seamless, data-driven operations and superior guest engagement makes this an exciting collaboration that sets a new standard for the industry. This partnership builds on Shift4's leadership in powering commerce at thousands of stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues across every major sports league in North America."

The partnership further expands Liberty's operational capabilities across its divisions, pairing cutting-edge commerce technology with its global purchasing power, an expansive vendor network, and hospitality expertise. By leveraging Shift4's proven technology stack—already trusted by thousands of premier sports and entertainment venues—Liberty and Front Row Hospitality are positioned to deliver one of the most comprehensive, operator-driven platforms in the industry.

"This is a powerful partnership with a proven industry leader," Anderson said. "Integrating Shift4's technology into our strategies gives our clients immediate improvements in both operational performance and the guest experience."

The partnership underscores Liberty's commitment to building a modern, integrated technology framework that supports its expanding portfolio of venues, teams, and live experiences.

With Shift4, Liberty's clients gain access to enhanced operational tools, stronger data visibility, increased efficiency, and a frictionless guest journey—delivering meaningful value on both the operational and fan-facing sides of the business.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com

About Liberty Sports Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, Liberty Sports Group is a next-generation sports and entertainment company redefining how teams, venues, and live experiences are built, operated, and brought to market. Through its family of brands—Front Row Hospitality, Liberty inVenue, Liberty Live, and DCI Projects—Liberty provides vertically integrated solutions spanning venue management, food & beverage, live event production, sponsorship, and brand strategy.

With operations across North America, Liberty delivers innovative, operator-first solutions that create exceptional guest experiences and long-term value for stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.libertysportsgrp.com .

Media Contacts:
Liberty Sports Group / Front Row Hospitality
media@libertysportsgrp.com

Shift4:
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
nhirshberg@shift4.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Shift4 PaymentsFOURNYSE:FOURFintech Investing
FOUR
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

The Eastern Expansion Drill Program Identified Several Mineralized Northwest Structures Hosting Shallow Mineralization Encountered Within a 1.2 Kilometre Trend EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: At least three mineralized northwest oriented structures have been identified within the 1.2... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest two step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
Mercado Minerals

Mercado Minerals Closes Private Placement and Welcomes Vizsla Silver as a Strategic Shareholder

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company issued 27,990,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit for... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface