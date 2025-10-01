Li Auto Inc. September 2025 Delivery Update

Li Auto Inc. September 2025 Delivery Update

Li Auto Inc. ("LI Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 33,951 vehicles in September 2025, bringing the Company's third-quarter deliveries to 93,211. As of September 30, 2025, LI Auto's cumulative deliveries reached 1,431,021.

Li Auto maintains its leading position in the RMB200,000 and above SUV market in China, with cumulative sales from January to August this year ranking first in this segment. Additionally, the Company officially launched Li i6, a pioneering five-seat battery electric SUV, on September 26, 2025, and commenced deliveries on the following day.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 542 retail stores in 157 cities, 546 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities. The Company also had 3,420 super charging stations in operation equipped with 18,897 charging stalls in China.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and two Li i series battery electric SUVs. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "likely to," "challenges," and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles and high-power charging battery electric vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: Li@christensencomms.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Li Auto Inc.LINASDAQ:LI
LI
The Conversation (0)
Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 90,000 EVs in 2021, accounting for about 2.7% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company will expand its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX Code: RDS) (‘Redstone’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has received binding commitments for a private placement to professional and sophisticated investors of up to A$650,000 (before costs), exceeding the minimum raising target of $500,000. The terms of the share placement comprise the issue of 185,714,286 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of 0.35 cents per share (Placement Shares) and, subject to shareholder approval, placement participants will also receive a one (1) for three (3) free attaching unlisted $0.007 option exercisable for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue (Placement Options), (the Placement).

The Placement provides funding to continue its planned work programs to unlock the potential of its 100% owned West Musgrave Copper project (the ‘Project’) in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,988,000 (collectively, the " Offering ") comprised of: (i) 7,100,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.28 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,988,000, and, (ii) 4,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML,OTC:WMLLF) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announced today a correction to its news release of September 25, 2025 (the "September 25 News Release"). The September 25 News Release announced, among other things, a non-brokered private placement offering of at least 41,666,666 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.12 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Company wishes to clarify that the exercise price of the Warrants is $0.25 rather than $0.18. The terms of the Offering otherwise remain the same as disclosed in the September 25 News Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Redstone Completes Strongly Supported Placement

Institutional Investment

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Institutional Investment

copper investing

Preliminary data of Butembo Copper prospect, with near surface high-grade copper oxidized ore with grades of up to 18%

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited 2025 Annual Report

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America