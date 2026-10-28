Lexaria Celebrates its 70th Patent Award

Lexaria Celebrates its 70th Patent Award

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to provide this update on additional new intellectual property ("IP") granted to the Company as a result of its ongoing research and development ("R&D") programs. The expansion of our IP is recognized and achieved, in part, through new international patent awards.

"Our IP is our most valuable asset that, as it grows and strengthens, supports our ongoing and accelerating business development programs," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "Lexaria has built a world-class portfolio of patent-protected IP across most of the world's biggest pharmaceutical markets and will continue to build on this in the future."

US Patent 12,691,163: this is our 3rd US patent granted in Family #27 - Compositions and Methods for Treating Diabetes - and our 5th overall in this family including 2 granted in Australia. This patent was granted on July 28, 2026 and covers DehydraTECH processes for GLP-1 molecules such as dulaglutide, exenatide, liraglutide, lixisenatide, semaglutide and tirzepatide.

US Patent 12,758,566: this is our 1st patent in Family #26 - Compositions and Methods for Treating Diabetes. This patent was granted on October 13, 2026 and covers DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol ("CBD").

Canadian Patent 3,199,547: this is our 1st Canadian patent in Family #21 - Compositions and Methods for Treating Hypertension - and our 8th overall in this family which also includes 3 in the US; 1 in Europe; 2 in Japan, and 1 in Australia. This patent was granted on October 20, 2026 and covers DehydraTECH-processed CBD.

European Patent 4522159: this is our 2nd European patent in Family #24 - Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy - and our 13th overall in this family including 6 in the US; 5 in Australia; and the noted 2 in Europe. This patent was published with a grant date of October 21, 2026 and covers DehydraTECH-processed CBD.

Lexaria's ongoing R&D programs are designed to explore the boundaries of knowledge related to improvements in drug absorption which in turn support IP creation and registration, as well as commercial relationships and expected revenue growth from out-licensing our valuable technology.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECHTM has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side-effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 70 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.



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