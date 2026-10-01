Less friction, no fees, more freedom: RBC offers convenient ways to send money around the world with International Money Transfers

- Conversion-free transfers for USD, EUR, GBP and HKD currencies held in RBC U.S. and RBC Foreign Currency Accounts
- Digital self-serve available any time through RBC Online Banking and the RBC Mobile app* – no branch visit required
- Zero RBC transfer fees**
- No monthly fee, no minimum balance for RBC Foreign Currency Accounts
RBC is making it simpler to send money around the world. Following the launch of International Money Transfers from USD accounts earlier this year, clients can now send same-currency International Money Transfers from their Euro, British pound, and Hong Kong dollar accounts without paying any RBC transfer fees.
"As a globally connected bank, we want international payments to feel seamless and reliable for Canadians," said Amit Sahasrabudhe, Senior Vice President, Personal Banking & Investments, RBC. "Until now, sending money abroad digitally meant starting with Canadian dollars first. We've removed that requirement and dropped the RBC transfer fee so clients can move money around the world with less hassle and more speed."
Key features of RBC's International Money Transfer service include:
- Send money directly in the currency held in RBC U.S. and RBC Foreign Currency Accounts. USD, EUR, GBP or HKD can now be sent abroad in that currency.
- No exchange rate surprises. By sending International Money Transfers in the foreign currency they already hold, clients avoid foreign exchange surprises at the time of the transaction and gain greater clarity on what will arrive for recipients.**
- Digital self-serve. Send International Money Transfers any time through RBC Online Banking and the RBC Mobile app. No branch visit required.
- No minimum balance required, no monthly account fee. There is no need to carry a minimum balance in an RBC Foreign Currency Account and it's a no-monthly-fee account.
- Transfers can arrive at the destination within minutes. Clients can send up to C$50,000 equivalent per day ($C100 equivalent minimum per transfer), with funds typically arriving within 2 days.***
- Pay $0 in RBC transfer fees. Send International Money Transfers from RBC U.S. and RBC Foreign Currency Accounts with no RBC transfer fee.**
* RBC Online Banking and the RBC Mobile app are provided by Royal Bank of Canada.
** Additional service fees by any intermediary and receiving bank may apply.
*** In some cases, payments may take additional time for processing by RBC, intermediaries and/or beneficiary banks.
"Many Canadians rely on international payment solutions to support family abroad, pay for tuition or manage property overseas, among other needs. What they've told us is clear: they want these transfers to be as fast and easy as everything else they do in RBC Online Banking and the Mobile app," said Jay Acharya, Senior Vice President, Everyday Banking, RBC. "That's exactly what we're making possible."
Learn more about RBC's International Money Transfer at https://www.rbcroyalbank.com/banking-services/international-money-transfer.html.
Disclaimer
This is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up to date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
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Media contact:
Kathy Bevan, RBC Corporate Communications, 647-618-2287
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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