Legend Biotech to Present CARVYKTI® Data at 2026 Tandem Meetings Reinforcing Growing Evidence Supporting Earlier Use

Legend Biotech Corporation a global leader in cell therapy, will present six poster presentations featuring data on CARVYKTI® at the Tandem Meetings of ASTCT® and CIBMTR®, taking place February 4-7, 2026, in Salt Lake City, UT. With more than 10,000 patients treated worldwide, CARVYKTI® continues to generate a growing body of clinical and real-world evidence, informing how the therapy can be optimally used ...

LEGN