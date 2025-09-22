LEADING EDGE MATERIALS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NORR KARR HREE PROJECT

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NORR KARR HREE PROJECT

Leading Edge Materials PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NORR KÄRR HREE PROJECT

Vancouver, September 21, 2025 Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM,OTC:LEMIF) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) has through its 100% owned Swedish subsidiary Greenna Mineral AB ("GMAB") submitted supplementary information in respect of the Company's application for an Exploitation Concession 25-year mining lease - for the Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements Project ("HREE").

The supplements have been prepared in response to requests by the County Administrative Boards of Jönköping and Östergötland and statements from various regional stakeholders for additional information on the possible environmental impacts of the project. The Company's response has now been sent to the Mining Inspectorate ( Sw. Bergsstaten ) for further review.

China dominates all stages of the rare earth elements supply chain from mining to permanent magnet manufacturing; a position built over decades through a comprehensive state-directed and funded industrial policy.   Europe relies heavily on China for HREEs.

On 24 July, the EU successfully negotiated a relaxation of REE export restrictions imposed by China in April. The current geopolitics of REEs underscores the urgent requirement for the establishment of secure and reliable critical raw materials supply chains in Europe. The earlier export restrictions led to substantial price increases for HREEs, particularly dysprosium and terbium, due to their limited availability outside of Chinese sources. The Norra Kärr deposit, which contains significant quantities of HREEs, including dysprosium and terbium, uniquely positions the Norra Kärr project in addressing these supply constraints.

The Geological Survey of Sweden ("SGU") in its capacity as an expert authority for issues relating to geology and minerals in Sweden has stated, with the respect to the Company's application for an mining lease, that the deposit at Norra Kärr is very important for Sweden's and the EU's supply of rare earth metals, and that Norra Kärr is one of Europe's richest deposits for these minerals – especially with regard to heavy rare earth elements - the SGU discovered Norra Kärr in the early 1900s and designated it of national interest for its minerals in 2011.

Kurt Budge CEO comments:

"We are confident that we have comprehensively addressed all questions and concerns raised during this permitting stage. With over 15 years of development work on Norra Kärr since 2009, every aspect of the project has undergone thorough investigation and analysis.

Our Swedish team brings deep expertise and directly relevant experience to this Exploitation Concession application, giving us strong confidence in our ability to develop Norra Kärr successfully while maintaining full environmental protection and delivering the critical Heavy Rare Earth Elements that European permanent magnet manufacturers require.

We are actively engaging with local communities to highlight how significantly the current Norra Kärr project differs from previous plans. The new approach features a 65% smaller operational footprint, streamlined operations focused solely on extraction and mineral processing, enhanced commercial potential through valuable HREE and industrial mineral products, and substantially reduced environmental impact.

While important work remains through the comprehensive Environmental Permitting process, the Greenna Mineral team looks forward to collaborating with local stakeholders, establishing operations that benefit the local community, and supporting Sweden's leadership position in European critical raw materials production."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us
X: @LeadingEdgeMtls
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 21, 2025, at 11:30 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ("SKMG") is the Company's Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ca@skmg.se or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, changes in the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachment


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Leading Edge MaterialsTSXV:LEMRare Earth Investing
LEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials

Overview

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB:LEMIF) is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials necessary in the global transition to a low-carbon energy future. Leading Edge Materials has a unique project portfolio in Scandinavia centered on critical specialty materials—including graphite, lithium, cobalt and rare earths— for various energy related markets including lithium-ion batteries, energy generation and storage, and thermal efficiency building products.

Europe is playing a leading role in the transition to low-carbon energy generation from renewable sources, and the efficient storage of that energy. Electric mobility (EV’s, HEV, PHEV’s) and stationary electricity storage are dependent on high purity graphite, lithium and cobalt, where Leading Edge Materials is an active European player. Lithium, graphite and cobalt have a strong and expanding market, due to the essential role they play in lithium-based batteries for the automotive, consumer product and stationary electrify storage industries.

Keep reading...Show less

Graphite and Rare Earth Materials for Expanding Markets

OTC:LEMIF

Leading Edge Materials Reports on Mineral Characterization from Bergby Lithium Project, Sweden

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LEM, OTCQB:LEMIF, Nasdaq First North:LEMSE) is pleased to announce completion of a comprehensive mineralogical and mineral liberation study on lithium-tantalum mineralized drill core from the 100% owned Bergby lithium project in central Sweden.  The work was undertaken by Outotec Oyj at their Pori Research Centre in Finland and funded by EIT Raw Materials under the LiRef project.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LEMIF

Leading Edge Materials Provides Update on Bihor Sud Exploration License Application, Romania

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LEM, OTCQB:LEMIF, Nasdaq First North:LEMSE) provides a further update on the tender process for the Bihor Sud Exploration License in Romania.

As previously reported (see Press Releases dated 4th October 2019 and 15th October 2019) Leading Edge Materials, via its 51% owned subsidiary LEM Resources SRL, submitted an application under a competitive tender process for the Bihor Sud Exploration License.  The application was submitted to the Agenţia Natională pentru Resurse Minerale (“NAMR”), who on closing of the bid period, advised the Company that application documents were compliant and a second party (the “Second Bid Party”) had tendered for the Exploration License. A decision on the winning bid has not yet been announced.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LEMIF

Leading Edge Materials Reports Fiscal 2019 Results and Records Impairment on the Woxna Graphite Mine

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LEM, OTCQB:LEMIF, Nasdaq:LEMSE) announces results for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2019. All references to dollar amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars.

Leading Edge Materials management annually assesses impairment with respect to the carrying value of the Company’s property, plant and equipment. Leading Edge Materials management determined that impairment indicators as defined in IAS 36 were present for the Woxna Graphite Mine, and an impairment test was performed. The Company has applied a value in use method that takes into account the Company’s financial position, results of operations, operational issues and other factors in determining an estimated recoverable amount. This method indicated that an impairment provision of $8,800,000 was appropriate in fiscal 2019 for the carrying value of the Woxna graphite mine and Kringelgruvan mining lease.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LEMIF

Leading Edge Materials Closes Private Placement Financing

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LEM,Nasdaq:LEMSE, OTCQB:LEMIF) is pleased to advise of the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the “Private Placement”) as announced on November 5, 2019 and December 4, 2019.  Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 18,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.056 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,008,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.  Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 until December 30, 2023.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for the Company’s projects, located in Sweden and Romania and for general working capital and corporate purposes.  This may include assessing the next appropriate actions for the Company’s wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary, Woxna Graphite AB, as recommended by the internal strategic review (announced May 27, 2019).  No finder’s fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:LEMIF

Leading Edge Provides Update on Private Placement Financing

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LEM, Nasdaq First North:LEMSE, OTCQB:LEMIF) is pleased to provide an update on the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) as announced by the Company on November 5, 2019.  The Private Placement proposes to issue 18,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.056 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,008,000.  Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant that will enable the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for four years from the closing date of the Private Placement.

Keep reading...Show less
Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Field testing to commence mid-October aimed at confirming the highly productive flow rates being achieved in laboratory ISR studies

Cobra (LSE: COBR), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has received Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation ("EPEPR") approval from the Government of South Australia's Department for Energy and Mining ("DEM") for the Company's exploration programme that will support planned pump and permeability testing at the Boland wellfield.

Key Points:

Keep reading...Show less
Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML or Company) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a placement of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) to sophisticated investors to raise a total of $25.1 million (before costs) at an issue price of $ 0.05 per Share (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Underwater scene with sun rays illuminating rocky seabed.

New Research on Deep-Sea Mineral Sources Reveals Ecological Importance

The seabed of the Baltic Sea is scattered with rock-like lumps that could fuel the global race for rare metals.

But new research suggests these formations, known as mineral concretions, are far more than a potential resource: they are complex, slow-growing structures that play an important role in marine ecosystems.

A team from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) has used synchrotron-based imaging at the Canadian Light Source in Saskatchewan to probe the makeup of these concretions. Its findings shed light on how the lumps form, how they differ across environments and how their removal could disrupt life on the sea floor.

Keep reading...Show less
Road through forest with heavy smoke from distant wildfire in the mountains.

Wildfire Destroys Mining Camp in NWT, Former MP Slams Territorial Response

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the Nechalacho mining camp southeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, erasing cabins and infrastructure at a rare earths project owned by Vital Metals (ASX:VML).

The blaze swept through the camp at Thor Lake on August 30 after strong winds carried it 16 kilometres overnight.

Vital Metals CEO Lisa Riley said the company believed the site was safe until conditions shifted suddenly. “And from one second to the next, it went from being relatively safe to being completely gone,” she told CBC.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML Reports Massive Mineralization Extension & Continues Resource Expansion These (3) 2024 Drilling Holes Intercepted Exceptional Rare Earth Elements Grading TREO Range 0.40% to 0.42% & HREO ∼26% Across our Flagship Core Asset Tanbreez in Greenland

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced for the first time three new assay results from the 2024 diamond drill hole program at the Fjord Deposit at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in Greenland.

Highlights – 2024 New Diamond Drill Hole Results

Keep reading...Show less
Periodic table symbols for 17 rare earth elements.

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Rare earth elements (REEs) are crucial for technologies like smartphone cameras and defense systems.

A select few from the group of 17 are also vital to clean energy transition industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) — neodymium and praseodymium are found in the permanent magnet synchronous motors used in EV drive trains.

The rare earths sector has been thrust back into the geopolitical spotlight as supply chains face mounting pressure from escalating US-China trade tensions and tightening global regulations.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Paves Pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony

Precious Metals Investing

Mining Approvals Received for Lord Byron Open Pit Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Exploration commences at St George Gold-Antimony Project