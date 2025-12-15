LEADING EDGE MATERIALS ACCEPTED AS A PROJECT PARTNER BY EIT RAWMATERIALS

LEADING EDGE MATERIALS ACCEPTED AS A PROJECT PARTNER BY EIT RAWMATERIALS

Leading Edge Materials ACCEPTED AS A PROJECT PARTNER BY EIT RAWMATERIALS

Vancouver, December 14, 2025 Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM,OTC:LEMIF) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL)  is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted by EIT Raw Materials as a Project Partner. EIT RawMaterials represents a powerful knowledge and Innovation community in Europe.

About EIT Raw Materials:

EIT RawMaterials is the largest and most active raw materials knowledge and innovation network globally, comprising over 300 partner organisations across the entire raw materials value chain. EIT RawMaterials demonstrates its dedication to advancing and supporting a circular economy in Europe by fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainable practices. Mandated by the European Commission, EIT RawMaterials leads the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), which includes around 800 members representing an investment potential of more than €25 billion.

Since its founding, EIT RawMaterials has deployed over €700 million in direct strategic funding to support more than 800 projects and start-ups, unlocking approximately €8.3 billion in additional indirect investment into critical raw materials projects and technologies across Europe and beyond.

Supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, EIT RawMaterials was established in 2015 to advance Europe's transition to a sustainable economy. Its mission is to secure a sustainable supply of raw materials for Europe, close material loops, and design innovative product solutions, with the goal to position raw materials as a strategic strength for Europe through innovation, education, and entrepreneurship.

For more information: www.eitrawmaterials.eu

Kurt Budge CEO comments:

"Becoming a Project Partner of EIT RawMaterials is an important step forwards for Leading Edge Materials. We're committed to contributing meaningfully to the organization's work in advancing Europe's critical raw materials ecosystem. During the Autumn, attending a Partner Day in Brussels, CEO dinner in Stockholm, and Rare Earths and Magnets Conference in Stuttgart have already provided tremendous value and networking opportunities. We are excited for the year ahead."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Kurt Budge, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us
X: @LeadingEdgeMtls
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

www.leadingedgematerials.com

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and defense applications. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), 100% owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Elements project (Sweden), and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 14, 2025, at 11:30 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ("SKMG") is the Company's Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ca@skmg.se or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, changes in the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachment


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Leading Edge MaterialsTSXV:LEMRare Earth Investing
LEM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials

Graphite and Rare Earth Materials for Expanding Markets

Graphite and Rare Earth Materials for Expanding Markets Keep Reading...
ReeXploration Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

ReeXploration Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

Capital raise supports upcoming drill program targeting newly identified uranium system along Namibia's premier uranium corridorReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement for aggregate gross process of up to $1,000,000... Keep Reading...
ReeXploration Announces Field Program Results Confirming Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka, Namibia

ReeXploration Announces Field Program Results Confirming Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka, Namibia

Ground radiometrics, soil geochemistry and mapping reinforce the potential for a Rossing-style system beneath shallow coverReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its uranium field program, which provide strong support for... Keep Reading...
Rare earth element on US dollar bill banknote.

Pensana Secures US$100 Million Investment for US Mine-to-Magnet Plan

Pensana (OTC Pink:PNSPF) reported on Tuesday (December 9) that it has concluded a US$100 million subscription with a strategic investor.According to the London-listed company the deal underpins its braoder Mine-to-Magnet strategy in the United States.While the company kept the investor... Keep Reading...
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful rare earths in blue, orange and black hues clustered together.

ABx Receives First Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Sample from Deep Leads

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) said the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has produced the first mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from the Deep Leads resource in Northern Tasmania.A Tuesday (December 2) press release states that the ANSTO sample contains 4 percent... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a 3D map of China, colored in red with yellow stars.

China Issues First Streamlined Rare Earth Export Licenses

China has reportedly issued the first batch of streamlined rare earth export permits since its implementation of a new rare earths licensing regime following the recent Trump-Xi summit.A source told Reuters that at least three firms now have “general licenses” allowing faster exports to some... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Tech Investing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing