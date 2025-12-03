LAURION Reports Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, Including 15.35 g/t Au over 0.50 m , 7.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m , and a Broad 3.0 m Interval of 1.09 g/t Au

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 3, 2025 Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME | OTC: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce assay results from four diamond drill holes ( LME25-067 to LME25-070 ) completed as part of the Corporation's 2025 exploration drilling program at the 100%-owned Ishkōday Project located near Greenstone, Ontario. These results continue to confirm the presence of stacked, high-grade orogenic gold veins within the emerging Marge–Allard multi-vein corridor northeast of the M21–M24–M25 trenching and Sturgeon River Mine.
The 2025 drill program, which was originally announced by the Corporation on May 8, 2025, comprised 15 drill holes totaling 7,586 metres , bringing cumulative drilling at Ishkōday to 99,834 metres in 470 drill holes . Assay results for the 11 other holes completed pursuant to the drill program were previously announced on August 19, 2025, September 23, 2025, November 4, 2025 and November 25, 2025 . This press release reports the final 1,716 metres of 2025 drilling (holes LME25-067 through LME25-070), completing disclosures for the year's program in the Sturgeon River-Brenbar corridor.
The results from these four (4) drill holes comprise the highest grade intercepts for this season together with strong continuity of near surface veins. These results collectively demonstrate consistent high-grade mineralization across multiple stacked gold-bearing structures, confirming the robustness of the Marge–Allard corridor.
HIGHLIGHTS OF GOLD AND SILVER INTERCEPTS
(All intervals reported are downhole lengths; true widths are not known at this time.)
-
LME25-069: 0.5 m @ 15.35 g/t Au from 450.9 m to 451.4 m
-
LME25-069: 3.0 m @ 1.09 g/t Au from 134.0 m to 137.0 m , including: 0.5 m @ 3.89 g/t Au from 136.5 m to 137.0 m
-
LME25-069: 1.1 m @ 4.14 g/t Au from 738.0 m to 739.1 m , including: 0.5 m @ 7.30 g/t Au from 738.6 m to 739.1 m
-
LME25-069: 0.5 m @ 3.67 g/t Au from 463.2 m to 463.7 m
-
LME25-067: 0.7 m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 235.6 m to 236.3 m , within: 1.3 m @ 5.64 g/t Au from 235.0 m to 236.3 m
-
LME25-068: 0.50 m @ 1.04 g/t Au from 154.5 m to 155.0 m
GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT AND SIGNIFICANCE
The four holes reported today targeted the eastern extension of the Marge–Allard vein system , a multi-vein domain situated approximately 700 metres north of the historic Sturgeon River Mine . The area hosts a network of gold-bearing quartz veins including:
-
Marge Vein and Marge vein sets (MPA, MPB, MPG)
-
Allard Vein
-
F and X veins
-
85-3, 85-3C, and M58 veins
Regarding historical work:
-
Phoenix Gold Mines (1984) channel sampled the Marge Vein over 154 metres strike length with subsequent trenching and mapping extending the vein to 297 metres in strike length. Furthermore, several nearby veins (F, X, Allard) also yielding visible gold and high-grade assays. (L.O. Koskitalo – Phoenix Gold Mine Project Geologist – 1988.)
-
LAURION's own stripping and channel sampling in 2008 returned 16.97 g/t Au over 0.47 m across 47 metres of exposed Marge Vein strike length. ( Report on Grab Sampling and Diamond Drilling programs – 2015 – Dr. Neil Westoll.)
The 2025 drilling results reinforce the interpretation of this area as a multi-vein, structurally controlled gold system with potential for plunging high-grade shoots extending down-dip and along strike. In particular, drill holes LME25-067 and LME25-069 demonstrate that high-grade mineralization persists both near surface and at significant depths (to >700 m), with vein stacking providing cumulative gold potential.
" With the 2025 drill program now fully reported, LAURION will integrate the new data into its 3D geological and structural model for Ishkōday. LAURION will continue its focus on the Sturgeon River–Brenbar Corridor as well as the A-Zone-CRK corridor in line with its 2026–2027 Strategic Operating Plan. Work will include structural consolidation and 3D modelling, followed by plunge-oriented drilling to evaluate continuity of high-grade D2-controlled shoots identified in our drill programs. This program will refine high-priority drill targets and advance structural understanding across the Ishkōday Project , " stated Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION.
TABLE OF DRILL HOLES FOR LME25-067 to LME25-070
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Core Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
LME25-067
|
161.0
|
162.7
|
1.7
|
0.38
|
LME25-067
|
171.8
|
172.3
|
0.5
|
0.63
|
LME25-067
|
223.5
|
227.4
|
3.9
|
0.13
|
LME25-067
|
235.0
|
236.3
|
1.3
|
5.64
|
Including
|
235.6
|
236.3
|
0.7
|
11.40
|
LME25-067
|
296.4
|
297.5
|
1.1
|
0.61
|
LME25-067
|
426.0
|
426.5
|
0.5
|
5.38
|
LME25-068
|
149.3
|
150.15
|
0.85
|
0.45
|
LME25-068
|
153.5
|
155.0
|
1.5
|
0.70
|
Including
|
154.5
|
155.0
|
0.5
|
1.04
|
LME25-068
|
212.2
|
212.8
|
0.6
|
0.67
|
LME25-069
|
30.5
|
31.25
|
0.75
|
0.37
|
LME25-069
|
134.0
|
137.0
|
3.0
|
1.09
|
Including
|
136.5
|
137.0
|
0.5
|
3.89
|
LME25-069
|
137.7
|
138.2
|
0.5
|
0.64
|
LME25-069
|
140.0
|
141.45
|
1.45
|
0.29
|
LME25-069
|
151.0
|
151.5
|
0.5
|
1.00
|
LME25-069
|
360.0
|
360.65
|
0.65
|
1.64
|
LME25-069
|
439.3
|
441.7
|
2.4
|
0.20
|
including
|
439.3
|
439.8
|
0.5
|
0.50
|
LME25-069
|
450.9
|
451.4
|
0.5
|
15.35
|
LME25-069
|
459.6
|
461.4
|
1.8
|
0.68
|
Including
|
460.6
|
461.4
|
0.8
|
1.00
|
LME25-069
|
463.2
|
463.7
|
0.5
|
3.67
|
LME25-069
|
479.7
|
480.9
|
1.2
|
0.44
|
LME25-069
|
493.6
|
494.1
|
0.5
|
0.99
|
LME25-069
|
495.9
|
496.55
|
0.65
|
0.49
|
LME25-069
|
680.5
|
681.5
|
1.00
|
0.31
|
LME25-069
|
705.5
|
706.0
|
0.5
|
1.50
|
LME25-069
|
738.0
|
739.1
|
1.1
|
4.14
|
Including
|
738.6
|
739.1
|
0.5
|
7.30
|
LME25-070
|
38.0
|
42.5
|
4.5
|
0.12
|
LME25-070
|
98.5
|
99.0
|
0.5
|
1.03
|
LME25-070
|
109.3
|
109.8
|
0.5
|
0.37
|
LME25-070
|
271.4
|
274.35
|
2.95
|
0.20
Note : Intervals represent core length. The interval widths reported are down-hole widths. The true widths of the mineralized zones are not known at this time as there is insufficient information to determine the orientation of the mineralization.
|
Drill Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Planned (m)
|
Actual (m)
|
LME25-067
|
444036
|
5511783
|
320
|
160
|
-50
|
450
|
435
|
LME25-068
|
4441290
|
5511813
|
326
|
140
|
-50
|
270
|
216
|
LME25-069
|
444243
|
5511912
|
328
|
110
|
-50
|
750
|
747
|
LME25-070
|
444211
|
5511979
|
320
|
170
|
-50
|
350
|
318
|
TOTAL
|
1,716
Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
All drill core is transported and stored inside the core facility located at the Ishkõday Project in Greenstone, Ontario. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory. After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory.
All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (InductivelyCoupledPlasma – AtomicElement-Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish.
A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. All QA/QC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed. The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, is stored in temporary core racks at the core logging facility in Beardmore and moved to the core storage facility at the Ishkõday Project.
Qualified Person
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km 2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.
LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
