LAURION Reports Additional High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc Intersections at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zones, Confirming Structural Continuity Along the Mineralized Corridor

Drill Hole Highlights LBX25-098
12.50 – 14.00 m: 1.50 m @ 10.38 g/t Au, 15.73 g/t Ag, 0.70% Zn
Including:
12.50 – 13.20 m: 0.70 m @ 22.10 g/t Au, 32.10 g/t Ag, 1.39% Zn
and
139.00 – 140.00 m: 1.00 m @ 5.64 g/t Au, 0.70 g/t Ag, 0.02% Zn
Drill Hole Highlights – LBX25-099
55.70 – 63.85 m: 8.15 m @ 0.57 g/t Au, 12.23 g/t Ag, 0.89% Zn
Including:
63.10 – 63.85 m: 0.75 m @ 3.62 g/t Au, 57.20 g/t Ag, 5.22% Zn
and
75.00 – 75.50 m: 0.50 m @ 1.99 g/t Au, 16.70 g/t Ag, 1.40% Zn
93.00 – 98.50 m: 5.50 m @ 0.16 g/t Au, 1.83 g/t Ag, 0.52% Zn
Including:
98.00 – 98.50 m: 0.50 m @ 1.25 g/t Au, 9.00 g/t Ag, 3.06% Zn
Toronto, Ontario – January 27, 2026 – TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") reports assay results from drill holes LBX25-098 and LBX25-099 from the Company's recent Fall diamond drilling program totalling 1,821 metres completed in 8 drill holes at the A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone at the Ishkōday Project, located in the Beardmore–Geraldton Greenstone Belt of north-western Ontario, approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
"Our work within the A-Zone, McLeod, and CRK corridor on the Ishkōday continues to highlight the importance of this area as an extremely exciting core area of focus for the Company," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "This corridor extends approximately 1.4 kilometres along strike and up to roughly 675 metres in width, and hosts multiple zones of gold, silver, zinc, and copper mineralization, identified through successive drill programs. As we continue to integrate drilling results with structural interpretation and three-dimensional modelling, our objective is to build geological confidence and advance the project in a disciplined manner that supports the Company's longer-term technical and strategic objectives."
Drill holes LBX25-098 and LBX25-099 were designed to test mineralization in an area that was subject to significant historical drilling and more recent drilling completed by LAURION, and to evaluate a broad mineralized interval observed in proximal drill holes.
Geological Context and Proximal Drill Results
Drill holes LBX25-098 and LBX25-099 are proximal to several previously reported drill intersections, including:
-
LBX12-002, which intersected 3.0 metres grading 1.88 g/t gold and 4.5 metres grading 1.02 g/t gold and 4.5 metres of 1.02 g/t Au, 2.8 g/t Ag and 1.03% Zn (2012 Drilling Report – Joseph Campbell P.Geo, 2012).
-
LBX12-008, which returned 6.2 metres grading 0.61 g/t gold, including 1.55 metres grading 1.06 g/t gold, and a separate interval of 3.0 metres grading 1.40 g/t gold (2012 Drilling Report – Joseph Campbell P.Geo, 2012).
-
Historic drill hole 92-52, located approximately 15 metres east of LBX25-098 and LBX25-099, which reported 4.4 metres grading 4.75 g/t gold with associated zinc mineralization (Report on Drill Results Exploration Octopus - October 1992 - Remy Verschelden and Daniel Chainey).
-
LBX12-010, a key LAURION drill hole that intersected a wide mineralized interval of 12.84 metres grading 3.31 g/t gold, 18.1 g/t Ag and 3.72% Zn and 4.04 metres of 5.26 g/t Au, 40.1 g/t Ag and 8.38% Zn (2012 Drilling Report – Joseph Campbell P.Geo, 2012).
-
Historic drill hole 92-63, which reported 8.80 metres grading 1.27 g/t gold and 9.1 metres grading 1.15 g/t gold, with associated base-metal mineralization (Report on Drill Results Exploration Octopus - October 1992- Remy Verschelden and Daniel Chainey).
Readers are cautioned that the proximity of drill holes does not imply continuity of mineralization and that true widths in the cases of historic drilling are currently unknown.
Summary of Historical and LAURION Drilling Results
Historic drilling completed during the 1980s and 1990s, together with more recent LAURION drilling programs completed between 2012 and 2014, has intersected multiple zones of gold and base-metal mineralization characterized by meaningful grades and widths. Reported intercepts include gold grades commonly in the range of approximately 1.7 to 1.9 g/t Au over intervals of 9 to 14 metres, with associated silver and zinc enrichment and locally elevated copper values. These results support the interpretation of a polymetallic mineralized system comprising both broader, lower-grade mineralized envelopes and narrower, higher-grade intervals. (2012 Drilling Report – Joseph Campbell P.Geo, 2012.)
Current work continues to focus on improving the understanding of structural controls and zone orientation through integrated geological and structural modelling, supporting disciplined drill targeting and ongoing advancement of the Ishkōday Project.
Volcanogenic mineralization at the Ishkōday Project occurs within volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks and is characterized by polymetallic zinc–lead–copper–silver–gold mineralization. Studies by Strongman et al. identify sulphide-rich stringer and vein-style mineralization dominated by sphalerite, pyrite, galena, and chalcopyrite, with associated silver and gold, hosted within altered volcanic units. This mineralization is interpreted to be volcanogenic in origin and has been structurally modified and locally enhanced by later deformation, resulting in sulphide concentration along folds, structural contacts, and favourable lithological horizons (Strongman et al., 2018).
TABLE Of ASSAYS FOR DRILL HOLES LBX25-098 AND LBX25-099
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Core Length (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Zn (%)
|
LBX25-098
|
12.50
|
14.00
|
1.50
|
10.38
|
15.73
|
0.06
|
0.70
|
including
|
12.50
|
13.20
|
0.70
|
22.10
|
32.10
|
0.13
|
1.39
|
LBX25-098
|
22.50
|
23.00
|
0.50
|
0.378
|
2.00
|
-
|
0.04
|
LBX25-098
|
139.00
|
140.00
|
1.00
|
5.640
|
0.70
|
-
|
0.02
|
LBX25-099
|
55.70
|
63.85
|
8.15
|
0.570
|
12.23
|
0.08
|
0.89
|
including
|
55.70
|
56.20
|
0.50
|
0.196
|
34.30
|
0.16
|
3.03
|
including
|
63.10
|
63.85
|
0.75
|
3.620
|
57.20
|
0.40
|
5.22
|
LBX25-099
|
68.25
|
70.00
|
1.75
|
0.246
|
1.31
|
0.03
|
0.10
|
LBX25-099
|
75.00
|
75.50
|
0.50
|
1.985
|
16.70
|
0.35
|
1.40
|
LBX25-099
|
93.00
|
98.50
|
5.50
|
0.164
|
1.83
|
0.03
|
0.52
|
including
|
98.00
|
98.50
|
0.50
|
1.250
|
9.00
|
0.26
|
3.06
|
LBX25-099
|
109.00
|
109.80
|
0.80
|
0.329
|
3.60
|
0.12
|
0.04
|
Name
|
Elevation
(m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Depth (m)
|
LBX25-098
|
327.4
|
126
|
-48.5
|
446611.85
|
5513128.69
|
162
|
LBX25-099
|
325.9
|
127
|
-45.0
|
446559.02
|
5513116.19
|
177
|
Total
|
339
Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
All drill core is transported and stored inside the core facility located at the Ishkōday Project in Greenstone, Ontario. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory. After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory.
All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish.
A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. All QA/QC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed. The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, is stored in temporary core racks at the core logging facility in Beardmore and moved to the core storage facility at the Ishkōday Project.
Note: QA/QC review of standards and duplicates indicates analytical results are reliable. One zinc standard adjacent to a high-grade zinc interval returned elevated values consistent with expected analytical behaviour following high-grade samples.
Qualified Person
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Pierre-Jean-Lafleur P.Eng, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC Pink market under the symbol LMEFF. The Company currently has 278,716,413 common shares outstanding, with approximately 73.6% held by insiders and long-term "Friends and Family" investors, reflecting strong alignment between management, the Board, and shareholders.
LAURION's primary focus is the 100%-owned, district-scale Ishkōday Project, a 57 km² land package hosting gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. The Company is advancing Ishkōday through a disciplined, milestone-driven exploration strategy focused on strengthening geological confidence, defining structural continuity.
LAURION's strategy is centered on deliberate value creation. The Company is prioritizing systematic technical advancement, integrated geological and structural modeling, and the evaluation of optional, non-dilutive pathways, including historical surface stockpile processing, that may support flexibility in LAURION's exploration plans without diverting the Company's focus from its core exploration objectives.
The Company's overarching objective is to build project value before monetization, ensuring that any future strategic outcomes are supported by technical clarity, reduced execution risk, and demonstrated scale. While the Board remains attentive to strategic interest that may arise, LAURION is not driven by transaction timing. Instead, the Company is focused on advancing the Ishkōday Project in a manner that strengthens long-term shareholder value.
LAURION will continue to communicate updates through timely disclosure and will issue press releases in accordance with applicable securities laws should any material information arise.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Company's ability to advance the Ishkōday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Company's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities, including the Company's diamond drill program referenced in this press release and the Company's other planned activities for the Ishkōday Project for the remainder of 2026, and the statements regarding the Company's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Company or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Company to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Company's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
