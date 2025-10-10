LAURION Announces Incentive Stock Option Grant

(TheNewswire)
The granting of stock options to Mr. Vass, as summarized above, remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCID under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km 2 Ishkōday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.
LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkōday Project. A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc .
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME ), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ( )
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project and raise additional capital to support the Corporation's exploration programs, growth and operational goals on a going-forward basis, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities, including its planned activities for the Ishkõday Project for the remainder of 2025 and beyond, statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible transactions and strategic opportunities that may arise and/or could be procured in the future with respect to the Corporation, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
