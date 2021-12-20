Vanadium Investing News
All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by “$” Largo Inc. is pleased to announce it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled An Updated Life of Mine Plan for Campbell Pit and Pre-Feasibility Study for GAN and NAN Deposits, dated December 16, 2021 in respect of the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company ...

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report titled An Updated Life of Mine Plan ("LOMP") for Campbell Pit and Pre-Feasibility Study for GAN and NAN Deposits, dated December 16, 2021 (the "Technical Report"), in respect of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company in its press release dated November 3, 2021.

Technical Report Highlights

  • Enhanced Profitability and Market Competitiveness: The phased operational approach outlined in the Technical Report is expected to unlock the ability to allocate operating costs between vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") and titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") in a manner that is expected to drive increased market competitiveness
  • Technical Report Indicates $2.8 Billion Pre-Tax / $2.0 Billion After-Tax NPV 7% and $5.8 Billion Pre-Tax / $4.2 Billion After-Tax Life of Mine Cash Flow: The materially enhanced Company profitability forecasted by the Technical Report is driven by expanded V 2 O 5 production and incremental cash flows generated by the production and sale of TiO 2 pigment as a co-product
  • Updated Mine Life of 20 Years: Total operating mine life for the Maracás Menchen Mine of 20 years following extensive drilling and engineering work performed at the Campbell Pit, and at the Novo Amparo Norte and Gulçari A Norte deposits, in addition to the inclusion of TiO 2
  • Expansion of Vanadium Operations: Current nameplate production capacity of 13,200 tonnes per annum expected to increase to an approximate average of 15,900 tonnes per annum in 2032

Paulo Misk, President and CEO of Largo, stated : "The phased operational scenarios outlined in our Technical Report are expected to further support the optimization of the Maracás Menchen Mine and unlock an opportunity to deliver significantly enhanced cash flow and drive increased market competitiveness of the Company's products. We believe these results demonstrate a clear and profitable path forward for Largo, one that is aligned with our strategy and is expected to create significant value for our shareholders."

The Technical Report has been filed on SEDAR, with the SEC and can be found on the Company's website at www.largoinc.com .

Qualified Person

Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, Mining Engineer, BSc., FAIG, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43 - 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Following the acquisition of vanadium redox flow battery technology in 2020, Largo is undergoing a strategic transformation to vertically integrate its world-class vanadium products with its VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to support the planet's on-going transition to renewable energy and a low carbon future. Largo's VCHARGE batteries are uniquely capable of supporting reliability and grid stability as electricity systems move away from fossil-fuel generation. VCHARGE batteries are cost effective due to a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the estimated production schedule for Maracas Menchen Mine; the Company's guidance for production; total cash costs; all-in sustaining costs; the timing and amount of estimated future production; estimated costs of production; depreciation expense; effective tax rate; expected capital expenditures; operations outlook; the strategic direction of the Company; costs of future activities and operations; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the iron ore, vanadium, ilmenite and TiO 2 price environment; the timing and cost related to the build out of the ilmenite plant; eventual production from the ilmenite plant; the ability to sell ilmenite and TiO 2 on a profitable basis and the extent and overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and globally. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov from time to time, as well as the Company's business strategies; legal, litigation, legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company and its workforce, the availability of labour and contractors, key inputs for the Company and global supply chains; government actions taken in response to COVID-19, including new variants of COVID-19, and any worsening thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo Resources LGO:CA Vanadium Investing
LGO:CA
closeup of a periodic table of elements focused on vanadium

Vanadium in Australia

The metal vanadium is an important one due to its non-corrosive properties and use in many industries. However, its nature makes it rarer than many other industrial metals. Read on to learn more about the rare metal and which current and upcoming projects in Australia are focused on it.

Vanadium was discovered in 1801 by scientist Andrés Manuel del Rio and was named after the Norse goddess Freyja, whose old Norse name is Vanadis. Vanadium is a non-corrosive, silver-gray transition metal with high malleability. Due to its naturally unstable state, pure vanadium is rarely found in nature.

The metal is more often embedded within compounds, such as vanadinite, carnotite, patronite and phosphate, as well as some iron ores and crude oils. Overall, vanadium is present in around 65 different minerals that naturally occur in trace amounts in some rock formations. It is generally produced by reducing vanadium oxide with calcium.

Keep reading... Show less
Update On ESG Technology Development

Update On ESG Technology Development

Vanadium Resources Ltd ("the Company" or "VR8"), is pleased to provide an update on its ESG technology acquisition. Following the acquisition of an integrated ESG processing technology (Refer ASX announcement 1 April 2021: VR8 to acquire integrated ESG processing technology by way of an earn-in JV, and capital raising), the JV company (TCM-VR) has successfully been registered in the Republic of Ireland (reg no 699830). This forms part of the earn in agreement, whereby the Company can acquire up to a 74% interest in an ESG integrated extraction, processing, refining and manufacturing technology developed by TCM Research Ltd (TCM), that innovatively utilises existing processing methodologies to produce battery grade Vanadium Pentoxide and high-end Vanadium products, including other products arising from the Steelpoortdrift Ore such as Iron, Titanium, Silicon and Aluminium, which are not currently extracted using conventional processing methods.

Keep reading... Show less
Strategic Resources Announces Granting of Options

Strategic Resources Announces Granting of Options

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") announces that it has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 860,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share, will expire on November 16, 2026 and will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant.

About Strategic Resources

Keep reading... Show less

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Net Income of $9.2 Million; Advances to Implement Largo's Complementary Value Propositions

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$". Q3 2021 and Other Significant Highlights

  • Net income of $9.2 million, a 261% increase over Q3 2020; Basic earnings per share of $0.14
  • Revenues of $53.9 million, 96% higher than Q3 2020; Revenues per lb sold 1 of $9.10, a 69% increase over Q3 2020
  • Cash balance of $87.6 million exiting Q3 2021
  • Battery Development Funding: Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") selected to receive $4.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") to scale up U.S.-based manufacturing of flow battery and long duration storage systems
  • First Battery Sales Contract: On July 20, 2021, LCE entered into its first VCHARGE vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") sales contract with Enel Green Power España ("Enel"); LCE will deliver a 5 hour, 6.1 MWh VCHARGE system for a project in Spain and received a Notice to Proceed on July 30, 2021
  • 2020 Sustainability Report Released: Significant progress made on environmental, social and governance priorities in furthering the Company and vanadium's role in the global green economy
  • Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,685 tonnes, a 16% increase over Q3 2020
  • Production of 3,260 tonnes (7.2 million lbs 2 ) of V 2 O 5 , a 5% increase over Q3 2020
  • Cash operating costs excluding royalties 1 of $3.53 per lb of V 2 O 5 vs. $3.14 per lb in Q3 2020
  • Solid Vanadium Demand: Average Fastmarkets European V 2 O 5 price of approximately $9.40 per lb in Q3 2021, a 76% increase over the average in Q3 2020
  • Corporate Name Change and Rebrand: In line with the Company's Board approved strategy to vertically integrate is foundational mining business and growing energy storage division, Largo announced that it has changed its name from Largo Resources Ltd. to Largo Inc.
  • Pre-Feasibility Study Results Released: On November 3 rd , 2021, the Company announced its technical report results outlining a significant expansion of V 2 O 5 production and reserves supported by new cash flow generation from titanium dioxide ("TiO 2 ") pigment co-product sales. The result is a 20-year mine life and a $2.0 Billion after-tax NPV 7% for the Maracás Menchen Mine
  • 2021 Production and Sales Guidance: Production guidance of 11,400 to 11,800 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent; Sales guidance of 11,200 to 11,800 tonnes of V 2 O 5
  • UPDATED: The Company will host a webcast and conference call for its Q3 2021 results on Thursday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces its third quarter 2021 financial results highlighted by revenues of $53.9 million and net income of $9.2 million. The Company recently announced results of a pre-feasibility study which forecasts materially increased profitability through enhanced access to vanadium and achieved important milestones in the development of its vanadium-based energy storage business.

Keep reading... Show less

Strategic Resources Provides Mustavaara Permitting and Testing Program Update

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce that it has transferred existing environmental permits for its 100% owned vanadium-iron Mustavaara project in Finland . The transfer was from the Ferrovan Oy bankruptcy estate to Strategic Explorations Oy and includes the environmental and water permits issued to Mustavaaran Kaivos Oy in 2016 by the Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland (PSAVI). The water permit is scheduled to lapse in July 2022 and the environmental permit could lapse as early as July 2023 . Strategic plans to submit applications for extensions for both the water and environmental permits in early 2022. In addition, Strategic is working to submit its exploration license applications to transition its concessions from reservation status by early 2022.

On May 10, 2021 , Strategic announced starting a joint hydrometallurgical testing program on titanomagnetite concentrate from Mustavaara. A sulphuric acid-based method of extracting vanadium, iron, and titanium was tested. Although the process was successful in recovering all three metals in varying quantities, the vanadium recoveries and the sulphuric acid consumption on the initial test work would not allow the process to be commercially viable in Finland . Further test work and refinement may change these results; however, no additional test work is currently planned.

Keep reading... Show less

Largo Resources Announces Name Change to Largo Inc.; Reflects Strategic Focus of Becoming a Leading Vanadium Focused Energy Storage Company

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce that it has completed a rebranding exercise to reflect the growth and diversification of its business. As part of this initiative, Largo has effective as of today, amended its articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) to change its name from Largo Resources Ltd. to Largo Inc., updated its corporate logos and refreshed its corporate website to integrate its Largo Clean Energy business and become more than just a mining company. Largo remains focused on delivering high-quality, sustainable and innovative vanadium focused energy storage products along side its existing high quality vanadium products.

The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new name at market open on or around November 10, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News