All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by “$” Largo Inc. is pleased to announce it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled An Updated Life of Mine Plan for Campbell Pit and Pre-Feasibility Study for GAN and NAN Deposits, dated December 16, 2021 in respect of the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Technical Report supports the disclosure made by the Company ...

LGO:CA