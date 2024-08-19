Laramide Australian drilling proceeding as planned; Strong downhole gamma radioactivity confirms mineralisation at initial three targets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Laramide Australian drilling proceeding as planned; Strong downhole gamma radioactivity confirms mineralisation at initial three targets

Highlights:

  • Second drill rig has completed RC drilling at Long Pocket
    • All 38 planned RC drillholes completed (for 2,139 meters) at the Long Pocket prospect and on track for maiden Mineral Resource Estimation expected by Q1 2025
    • Composite downhole gamma responses over 1m of up to 13,993 counts per second ("cps") (including 27,319 cps 1 ) confirm shallow mineralisation
  • 5 diamond drillholes for 932.7 meters completed at Amphitheatre
    • Downhole gamma probe 1m composites of up to 1m 16,426 cps 2 (including 20,312 cps) supports extensions to mineralisation
  • First assay results expected Q3 2024
  • Two rigs now at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna with resource extension drilling underway; initial hole indicates wide mineralised intervals with peak 1m gamma composites of up to 6,992 cps (including 13,350cps) 3
  • First hole at Huarabagoo extended because mineralisation continued further down from the initial planned hole depth of 80m .

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to provide an update on its drilling activities at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

As reported on June 20, 2024 , this season's exploration drilling campaign at Westmoreland is comprised of up to 12,000 meters of diamond and RC drilling across multiple targets and is designed to potentially expand the resource at existing deposits and to identify potential satellite deposits, which might materially impact either the ultimate mine life of the project or contribute to the potential for increased scale of operations. The program is planned to test up to five targets and is off to an excellent start with positive results already obtained from the first three targets drilled. The findings are supported by downhole gamma probe readings, geological logging and hand-held scintillometer analysis. An initial batch of samples were sent for assaying in late July and the first assay results are expected to be returned within the next couple of weeks.

____________________________
1 Note: downhole gamma probe analysis at 10cm intervals

2 AusLog W450-1 downhole gamma probe used. 0.5x correction applied here for consistency and comparison to Reflex EX-Gamma. Raw cps actually 32,925cps.

3 Note to reader, rigs utilising different gamma probes; no calculation on eU 3 O 8 has been undertaken and probe data used to support sampling procedure.

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:

"Our drill program at Westmoreland is proceeding very well and meeting expectations with the first of our exploration drillholes at Amphitheatre returning multiple zones of mineralization (both laterally and deeper than previously known). As well, the Long Pocket infill drilling has returned both significant and shallow gamma responses confirming continuity of mineralization. The next stage of this year's program is to prove the potential, indicated in the 2023 drill program, to both link and expand the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits that were used to produce the Westmoreland 2016 PEA. We look forward to updating investors as the assay results are received over the coming weeks and months.

"The goal of this year's program is to start to quantify and qualify what we believe to be a significantly larger asset than has already been defined. Last year's drilling results have given confidence to our assumptions that the potential size of Westmoreland's uranium mineralization can become much larger."

The second drilling rig arrived on site in July, which has accelerated the progress of the total campaign which will cover five targets. The planned programs at the Long Pocket deposit and the Amphitheatre prospect have now been completed. Thus far, thirty-eight RC shallow resource infill holes for 2,139m at Long Pocket, and five diamond holes for a total of 932.7m at Amphitheatre are complete. Downhole gamma probe data confirms drilling has successfully identified infill mineralisation at Long Pocket. Furthermore, extensions to mineralisation at Amphitheatre have also been tested.

Both rigs have subsequently moved on to resource extension drilling at the Huarabagoo and Junnagunna deposits which are two of the three deposits included in the 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The first of these holes was recently completed at Huarabagoo. The objective of this drilling is to investigate the potential to increase the current resource estimate which is currently defined as 51.9 Mlbs contained U 3 O 8 (Measured and Indicated 18.7 Mt @ 0.09% for 36 Mlbs U 3 O 8 and Inferred 9.0 Mt @ 0.08% for 15.9 Mlbs U 3 O 8 ).

Long Pocket Uranium Deposit

Long Pocket is a satellite deposit 7km to the east of the Westmoreland Project (Figure 3). Drilling in 2023 provided the support to model mineralisation and had highlighted zones where infill drilling was required to confirm continuity of the mineralisation to a high enough level of confidence required to contribute to a resource estimate. Thirty-eight infill RC drill holes, for a total of 2,139m , were planned accordingly for 2024 and have been recently completed.

Importantly, the initial downhole gamma probe data from the 2024 drilling has confirmed shallow ( 50m depth), flat-lying, continuous mineralisation (Figure 1) with 1m downhole composite readings of up to 13,993cps (Table 2), which included individual readings of up to 27,319cps.

Assay results from Long Pocket drilling are expected in Q3 2024 and results from this year's drilling will be incorporated into a maiden Mineral Resource Estimation of the deposit in Q1 2025. The central part of this deposit is now well understood with hole spacing now less than 50m in places.

Figure 1 E-W Cross Section (8065125N) of Long Pocket illustrating shallow, flat-lying deposit with multiple zones hosted at <30m depth and the main zone associated with dolerite sill between 30m and 50m depth. NB: interpretation based on gamma trace cps only (as seen in graphs alongside drill holes). Assays results are pending. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Amphitheatre uranium prospect

The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s with Laramide rediscovering its potential in the 2022 and 2023 drill programs.

Visible secondary uranium minerals such as carnotite and torbernite are present at surface and hosted within the Westmoreland Conglomerate. Mineralisation, which was identified in the 2022 and 2023 4 drilling programs, shows a relationship with mafic intrusive units and sharing potential genetic similarities with the nearby Westmoreland uranium deposit 5 . Drilling in 2024 comprised 5 diamond holes ( 932.7m ), which targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. Initial composite downhole gamma probe data of up to 1m 16,426 cps 6 (Table 2) including 20,312 cps supports extensions to mineralisation.

Samples have been dispatched to ALS Mt Isa with the highest-level radioactive samples analysed at ALS Perth.

Initial interpretation suggests that mineralisation may continue to the north but under alluvial cover which obscures any surface radiometric response. Follow up holes to test this region are being planned for the end of the 2024 drilling campaign.

_____________________________
4 ASX: Laramide Resources Ltd. Long Pocket and Amphitheatre Drilling Results Outline Growth Potential of Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queensland, Australia; Plans Further Drilling in 2023 (24th April 2023)

5 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/

6 AusLog W450-1 downhole gamma probe used. 0.5x correction applied here for consistency and comparison to Reflex EX-Gamma. Raw cps actually 32,925cps.

Huarabagoo Uranium Deposit

Although drilling at Huarabagoo has only recently commenced, the first hole has provided great encouragement with 5 mineralised zones intercepted (Figure 2 – strip log). 1m composite gamma probe responses peaked at 6,922cps from 42- 43m downhole, with individual peaks reading 13,350cps. Additionally, the hole had to be extended due to the initial planned hole depth of 80m being in a mineralised zone. Accordingly, the hole was extended to a depth of 110.7m .

Drill core from this hole, HB24DD001, is currently being processed by Laramide's exploration team and samples will be dispatched from site within the next few days.

Figure 2: HB24DD001 downhole log showing Lithology, Alteration and downhole gamma response (cps), mineralised zones highlighted in red bands (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 3: Overview Map of Westmoreland and Murphy Project (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com .

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Table 1: Drill Collar Details

Prospect

Hole ID

GDA_Easting

GDA_Northing

RL (m)

Depth
(m)

Grid
Azi

Dip

Hole
type

Drilling
started

Drilling completed

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD008

209879

8074908

93

241.6

90

-60

DD

01/07/2024

09/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD009

209928

8074816

90

202.9

270

-80

DD

10/07/2024

15/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD010

209954

8074725

90

203.4

90

-60

DD

15/07/2024

26/07/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD011

209958

8074620

99

200.3

90

-60

DD

26/07/2024

02/08/2024

AMPHITHEATRE

AMD012

209928

8074820

90

84.5

90

-55

DD

03/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC001

204362

8065063

98

54

0

-90

RC

01/08/2024

01/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC002

204312

8065113

98

54

0

-90

RC

02/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC003

204262

8065063

98

78

0

-90

RC

03/08/2024

03/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC004

204212

8065063

97

60

0

-90

RC

03/08/2024

03/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC005

204168

8065127

95

60

0

-90

RC

03/08/2024

03/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC006

204122

8065007

97

54

0

-90

RC

04/08/2024

04/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC007

204092

8064933

98

48

180

-60

RC

04/08/2024

04/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC008

204192

8064940

100

54

180

-60

RC

04/08/2024

04/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC009

204187

8065025

97

48

0

-90

RC

04/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC010

204079

8065059

96

60

0

-90

RC

05/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC011

204109

8065106

96

60

0

-90

RC

05/08/2024

05/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC012

204072

8065117

95

60

0

-90

RC

05/08/2024

06/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC013

204078

8065160

94

54

0

-90

RC

06/08/2024

06/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC014

203524

8065406

91

54

0

-90

RC

06/08/2024

06/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC015

203615

8065322

91

48

0

-90

RC

07/08/2024

07/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC016

203715

8065262

92

48

0

-90

RC

07/08/2024

07/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC017

203715

8065362

91

48

0

-90

RC

07/08/2024

07/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC018

203715

8065462

90

48

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC019

203724

8065561

90

54

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC020

203824

8065611

90

48

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC021

203924

8065561

90

48

0

-90

RC

08/08/2024

08/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC022

203915

8065462

90

48

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

09/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC023

203915

8065362

91

48

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

09/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC024

203930

8065255

92

48

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

09/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC025

203999

8065213

93

98

0

-90

RC

09/08/2024

10/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC026

204086

8065313

92

60

0

-90

RC

10/08/2024

10/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC027

204027

8065110

95

60

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

11/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC028

203958

8065116

95

60

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

11/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC029

203881

8065146

94

60

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

11/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC030

203977

8065042

96

84

0

-90

RC

11/08/2024

12/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC031

203933

8065019

96

48

0

-90

RC

12/08/2024

12/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC032

203986

8064911

98

48

0

-90

RC

12/08/2024

12/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC033

203889

8064909

97

48

0

-90

RC

13/08/2024

13/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC034

204331

8064746

107

48

0

-90

RC

13/08/2024

13/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC035

204134

8064653

108

54

0

-90

RC

15/08/2024

15/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC036

204121

8064795

105

55

0

-90

RC

15/08/2024

15/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC037

204001

8064732

101

66

0

-60

RC

15/08/2024

16/08/2024

LONGPOCKET

LP24RC038

203843

8064732

100

66

30

-60

RC

16/08/2024

16/08/2024

HUARABAGOO

HB24DD001

194115

8062632

91

110.8

133

-60

DD

08/08/2024

13/08/2024

Table 2: 1m Composite Downhole Gamma probe response >500cps

AMPHITHEATRE





Hole number

From

To

Counts per second (CPS)

Gamma Tool

AMD008

57

58

1577

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

86

87

509

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

144

145

671

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

145

146

559

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

151

152

955

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

152

153

703

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

154

155

534

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD008

156

157

566

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

39

40

10683

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

40

41

17419

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

41

42

32925

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

42

43

17306

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

43

44

6092

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

44

45

1206

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

45

46

1535

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

46

47

1365

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

47

48

673

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

48

49

4493

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

49

50

2109

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

54

55

999

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

55

56

1280

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

70

71

554

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD009

142

143

735

AusLog W450-1 (T070)

AMD011

5

6

1453

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

6

7

714

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

42

43

879

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

43

44

576

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

44

45

550

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

74

75

525

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

84

85

612

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

125

126

539

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

134

135

559

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

136

137

890

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

137

138

2385

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

138

139

3512

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

139

140

3618

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

140

141

3491

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

141

142

2609

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

142

143

840

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

172

173

739

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

173

174

1023

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

178

179

624

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

179

180

850

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

180

181

677

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD011

193

194

555

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

65

66

690

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

66

67

636

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

67

68

891

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

68

69

1376

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

69

70

507

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

75

76

647

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

76

77

776

Reflex EZ Gamma

AMD012

77

78

640

Reflex EZ Gamma

LONG POCKET





Hole number

From

To

Counts per second (CPS)

Gamma Tool

LP24RC001

4

5

623

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC001

5

6

833

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC001

28

29

747

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC001

38

39

852

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC001

39

40

783

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC001

40

41

554

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

7

8

607

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

9

10

690

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

10

11

621

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

11

12

752

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

13

14

1058

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

14

15

2679

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

15

16

4969

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

16

17

2503

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

17

18

1360

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

18

19

1841

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

19

20

2175

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

20

21

648

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

24

25

774

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

28

29

621

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

29

30

854

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

30

31

1255

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

37

38

665

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC002

38

39

1390

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

2

3

505

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

7

8

642

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

8

9

1254

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

9

10

1339

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

10

11

1012

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

12

13

549

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

13

14

980

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

14

15

2046

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

15

16

1664

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

16

17

689

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

17

18

733

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

18

19

778

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

20

21

735

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

21

22

1013

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

22

23

1020

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

23

24

2106

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

24

25

1815

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

25

26

1753

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

26

27

536

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

28

29

1387

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

30

31

775

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

38

39

826

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

39

40

1228

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC003

40

41

597

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC005

2

3

1902

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC005

3

4

1236

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC005

41

42

1364

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC005

42

43

927

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

8

9

501

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

9

10

509

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

13

14

621

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

14

15

835

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

15

16

844

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

16

17

1176

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

17

18

5647

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

18

19

13993

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

19

20

1226

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

20

21

7374

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

21

22

5071

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

22

23

2455

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

23

24

2085

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

24

25

1475

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

25

26

1327

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

26

27

894

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

27

28

1149

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

28

29

1088

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

29

30

672

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

30

31

631

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

31

32

551

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

32

33

607

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

33

34

716

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

34

35

2081

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

35

36

1520

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

36

37

1482

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

37

38

1110

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

38

39

1202

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

39

40

1228

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

40

41

1116

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

41

42

1107

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

42

43

1167

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

43

44

1159

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

44

45

1281

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

45

46

1092

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

46

47

1158

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

47

48

1090

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

48

49

1077

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

49

50

1135

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

50

51

1129

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

51

52

1146

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC006

52

53

1202

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

3

4

562

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

4

5

1210

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

5

6

1006

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

6

7

627

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

7

8

719

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

8

9

597

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

9

10

580

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

10

11

580

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

11

12

536

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

12

13

586

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

13

14

589

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

14

15

580

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

15

16

568

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

16

17

577

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

17

18

583

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

18

19

604

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

19

20

757

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

20

21

899

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

21

22

624

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

22

23

623

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

23

24

537

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

24

25

601

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

25

26

545

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

26

27

548

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

27

28

614

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

28

29

689

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

29

30

698

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

30

31

616

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

31

32

611

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

32

33

627

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

33

34

691

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

34

35

1455

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

35

36

957

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

36

37

1133

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

37

38

933

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

38

39

1103

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

39

40

1223

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

40

41

1110

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

41

42

1242

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

42

43

978

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

43

44

859

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

44

45

809

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

45

46

770

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC007

46

47

770

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

17

18

698

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

18

19

1389

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

20

21

893

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

22

23

4870

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

23

24

2518

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

24

25

5829

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

25

26

2840

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

26

27

1089

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

27

28

1173

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

28

29

1584

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

31

32

511

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

32

33

620

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

40

41

903

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

41

42

1281

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC008

42

43

684

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

6

7

986

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

7

8

732

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

8

9

820

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

9

10

791

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

11

12

760

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

12

13

1824

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

13

14

642

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

14

15

1102

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

16

17

527

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

17

18

531

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

33

34

967

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

37

38

4064

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

38

39

2299

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

39

40

1034

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC011

41

42

911

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

2

3

837

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

3

4

1832

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

14

15

1444

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

16

17

847

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

17

18

660

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

33

34

1366

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

37

38

1015

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

38

39

564

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

39

40

787

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

40

41

2326

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

41

42

600

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC012

43

44

570

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

5

6

533

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

6

7

4279

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

7

8

10507

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

8

9

2715

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

9

10

1151

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

37

38

569

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

41

42

792

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC013

42

43

1490

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC014

16

17

1306

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC015

10

11

622

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC015

11

12

501

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

9

10

633

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

10

11

8720

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

11

12

4166

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

12

13

8928

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

19

20

1489

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

20

21

872

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC016

21

22

599

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC018

12

13

1409

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC018

13

14

2937

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC018

14

15

3131

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC018

15

16

1492

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC018

18

19

612

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC019

21

22

596

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC021

23

24

891

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC021

25

26

1020

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC022

20

21

4225

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC022

21

22

1260

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC022

22

23

2749

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC022

23

24

2381

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC022

24

25

641

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC023

17

18

529

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC023

20

21

735

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC023

21

22

4436

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC023

22

23

2124

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC023

23

24

867

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC024

14

15

897

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC024

16

17

1105

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC024

17

18

1362

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC024

18

19

578

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC024

20

21

835

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC024

21

22

678

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

12

13

939

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

13

14

1293

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

28

29

532

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

29

30

1048

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

30

31

508

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

31

32

799

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

32

33

2304

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

33

34

2992

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

34

35

2544

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

35

36

1658

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

36

37

2455

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

37

38

1027

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

38

39

714

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

39

40

904

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

40

41

1302

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

41

42

852

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

42

43

541

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

43

44

572

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

44

45

536

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

47

48

667

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

48

49

874

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

49

50

815

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

50

51

816

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

51

52

817

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

52

53

755

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

53

54

733

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

54

55

800

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

55

56

825

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

56

57

800

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

57

58

761

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

58

59

783

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

59

60

774

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

60

61

799

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

61

62

783

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

62

63

853

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

63

64

816

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

64

65

732

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

65

66

681

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

66

67

688

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

67

68

720

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

68

69

693

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

69

70

721

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

70

71

743

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

71

72

722

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

72

73

715

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

73

74

720

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

74

75

723

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

75

76

724

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

76

77

715

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

77

78

685

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

78

79

762

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

79

80

777

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

80

81

819

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

81

82

833

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

82

83

873

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

83

84

879

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

84

85

755

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

85

86

755

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

86

87

752

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

87

88

763

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

88

89

797

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

89

90

764

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

90

91

724

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

91

92

727

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC025

92

93

741

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC026

26

27

1410

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC026

27

28

1324

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

2

3

5690

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

3

4

1793

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

10

11

744

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

33

34

553

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

34

35

733

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

37

38

1572

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

38

39

1174

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

39

40

1130

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

40

41

1561

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

41

42

525

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC027

42

43

578

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC028

3

4

703

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC028

36

37

1736

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC028

39

40

1801

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC028

40

41

590

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC028

42

43

549

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC029

36

37

601

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC029

37

38

636

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC029

38

39

1067

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC029

39

40

1576

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC029

40

41

1483

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC029

41

42

804

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

21

22

637

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

23

24

611

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

24

25

543

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

33

34

582

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

34

35

546

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

36

37

1893

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

37

38

1060

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

38

39

1625

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

39

40

1694

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC030

40

41

789

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

23

24

840

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

28

29

1153

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

29

30

796

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

30

31

606

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

31

32

513

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

32

33

708

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

33

34

968

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC031

34

35

850

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

19

20

580

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

23

24

909

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

24

25

586

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

28

29

929

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

31

32

2431

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

32

33

2615

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC032

36

37

947

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

24

25

1030

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

25

26

1777

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

26

27

1198

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

27

28

560

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

32

33

1261

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

36

37

3152

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC033

37

38

1631

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC035

7

8

683

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC035

8

9

1351

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC035

13

14

721

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC035

14

15

1355

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC035

29

30

1431

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC035

33

34

719

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC036

26

27

875

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC036

33

34

4555

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC036

34

35

1621

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC036

35

36

684

Reflex EZ Gamma

LP24RC036

37

38

533

Reflex EZ Gamma

HUARABAGOO





Hole number

From

To

Counts per second (CPS)

Gamma Tool

HB24DD001

4

5

889

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

8

9

1160

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

9

10

814

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

10

11

737

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

12

13

1389

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

13

14

4869

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

27

28

1095

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

32

33

811

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

38

39

511

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

41

42

2121

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

42

43

6922

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

55

56

1484

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

56

57

714

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

74

75

1920

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

75

76

758

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

94

95

713

Reflex EZ Gamma

HB24DD001

95

96

1443

Reflex EZ Gamma

Laramide Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/19/c1319.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
The Conversation (0)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES NIGER GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FOR THE DASA PROJECT

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that a letter was issued by the Government of the Republic of Niger on August 15, 2024 in which President Tiani and the Council of Ministers confirmed their support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project.

In the letter translated below, the Government states that…

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project - Updated

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) provides a correction to its Mkuju drilling update announcement previously released to market on 15 August 2024

SWC drill hole identification numbers provided on page 2 of the previous announcement have been corrected, and also Figure 3 (on page 5) has been updated to correctly refence the drill hole numbers

Holes SWDD002 and SWDD003 were extended to test the lower Tiers 2 and 3 (Figure 3) but only minor uranium mineralisation was encountered.


Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Ur-Energy (URG) is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:00 pm ET
Location:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51139

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently being undertaken at the Mkuju, located in South-west Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Alligator Energy Makes Uranium Discovery During First Drill Program at Big Lake Project

Explorer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) announced on Tuesday (August 13) that an initial drill program at its South Australia-based Big Lake uranium project has yielded a new discovery.

“This is the first significant greenfields discovery of uranium in South Australia since the Samphire Uranium Project in 2007 by the company UraniumSA,” said CEO Greg Hall in the firm's announcement. "The thickness extent of mineralisation layers ranging up to 20m in these discovery holes is impressive for this style of mineralisation."

He added that while estimated grades are on the lower side, Alligator is encouraged to see two intersections with grade thicknesses close to the economic cut off used at the company's Samphire project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

US$159,000 Grant Funding for Water Remediation Project

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Base Metals Investing

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

Cleantech Investing

US$159,000 Grant Funding for Water Remediation Project

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Hits New Record High

Lithium Investing

Great Bear Project Delivers Further Outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver Assays

Copper Investing

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

×