Landz.io and LootMogul have partnered to create a paradigm shift in everything Web3 and metaverse! The former comes with its luxurious, gravity-defying interoperable assets that can be deployed in various metaverses. While the latter comes with their multiverse blockchain gaming platform creating an engaging and immersive experience for sports influencers and fans.

Lootmogul and Landz Partnership-"Lootmogul" Influencer based Gaming, NFT & Crypto platform for fans

Landz.io X LootMogul: What's in it for members ?

With this recent collaboration between these two Metaverse giants, both Landz's and LootMogul's communities get to relish and enjoy several unparalleled benefits.

For starters, the members of the Landz club will get to use 100 land parcels around LootMogul's stadiums. To provide more context, any person who purchases a Landz NFT gets access to land owned by the club to deploy their assets! So, this would be the perfect icing on this futuristic cake! Moreover, at least 50 celebrities from the LootMogul community will get to be Landz owners.

Keep an eye out on Landz's and LootMogul's official Twitter handles to learn how to be one!

Benefits of Landz+LootMogul club Founders Club NFT

Fan seats:

  1. Member avatar becomes part of the global game
  2. VIP access to the live events in the stadium
  3. Exclusive access to real-world events and merchandise

Brand space:

  1. Member brands get global reach of millions of sports fans
  2. Organize live events inside the metaverse
  3. Lease brand space NFTs during premier events

Create and own sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.!

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web 3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards.

LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com

About Landz

Landz' Estates Collection by Landz Group LLC - Founders Benjamin Jarmon and Nathanael Cohen is an interoperable and customizable Premium Real Estate NFT Collection available in all major metaverses, whether you already own land or not.

With their upcoming mint planned for 24th July 2022 , the team at Landz are unveiling 5000 mansions, 1500 museums, and 500 headquarters. Along with the assets.

For more details, visit: https://www.landz.io

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864781/Landz_X_Lootmogul.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743130/LootMogul_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/LootMogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landzio-and-lootmogul-partner-to-deploy-and-offer-digital-real-estate-together-301591773.html

SOURCE LootMogul

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Begins Saturday, July 23rd

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. There will be even more amazing rewards and free Summons as the 7th Anniversary 7 Campaigns continue. Don't miss out on this chance to play the exhilarating 3D action of Bleach: Brave Souls. For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

The Bleach: Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Campaign begins on the same day, Saturday, July 23rd . The campaign will have a Summons featuring special 7th anniversary designs, supervised by Tite Kubo , of Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, a chance for up to 100 free Summons, and much more.

There will also be plenty of great rewards during Brave Souls 7 Years 7 Campaigns so be sure not to miss out.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Character PV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WD2rcQSqtg4

For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.

Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Retweet Campaign

We are giving away prizes to 1,000 lucky winners in this retweet campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls starting Saturday, July 23rd .

Simply follow and retweet the specified tweet from the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ) to get a response showing if you won.

1,000 people will be selected to get prizes like a Brave Souls Original Canvas Board, a Revolution Pro Controller 3, and more.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls


Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)


PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames


Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-7th-anniversary-begins-saturday-july-23rd-301591535.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star Atlas Hosts 426LIVE: A Community Discord Event Announcing the Star Atlas DAO

During the virtual event, the Star Atlas team unveiled the latest Star Atlas Summer updates including a new galactic NFT marketplace and more

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today hosted their community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the Star Atlas Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

TWO POP-CULTURE SENSATIONS SQUISHMALLOWS AND POKÉMON JOIN FORCES FOR EPIC PLUSH COLLABORATION

New Squishmallows x Pokémon Plush Makes Debut with Fan-First Reveal at San Diego Comic-Con Booth #3513

Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced that two of the toy industry's top powerhouse brands are teaming up, Squishmallows and Pokémon ! Exclusively revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Squishmallows x Pokémon collection is a collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, combining the loveable personalities of Squishmallows with the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise.

Anticipated Online Showcase TapTap Presents Returns On July 23, 2022

TapTap Presents the digital showcase connecting gaming fans worldwide and earning more than 10 million views in 2021, kicks off its third annual event introducing world premieres of new games and updates for popular titles on Saturday, July 23 at 4:00 a.m. PDT . Watch the show live on YouTube Twitch Twitter and the TapTap App .

TapTap Presents 2022 will feature more than 20 games including new content from popular cross-platform titles like Genshin Impact and reveals of new games from partners DeNA and XD Inc.

Exciting updates for fan favorite games include:

Torchlight: Infinite , the hack-and-slash ARPG from developer XD Inc.

Wuthering Waves , the open-world adventure narrative from developer Kuro Game.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Mobile , the cutthroat battle royale featuring an impressive roster of heroes.

Yeager: Hunter Legend , the 3D monster hunting game set on an alien planet from developer IGG.

Additional reveals to come from titles including:

Eternal Evolution , the strategy-based idle battler from developer Hero Entertainment.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love , the adorable fantasy MMORPG from developer XD Inc.

Flash Party , the competitive multiplayer brawler from developer XD Inc.

The showcase will feature these amazing titles in addition to many more.

Popular releases and updates in last year's show include Hearthstone: Mercenaries , League of Legends: Wild Rift , MARVEL Super War , and APEX Legends Mobile .

Many more games of different genres will debut updates and world premieres in TapTap Presents 2022. Tune in to the live broadcast and not to miss any of the exciting news.

These game developers will attend TapTap Presents 2022

The TapTap app is chock-full of goodies so make sure to download to stream the event live and to access a massive amount of exclusive games.

For more information, please visit the official website , follow TapTap on Twitter , YouTube , Twitch , and Facebook , join the community on Discord , and search for #TapTapPresents on social media.

Assets

2022 Teaser Streaming Trailer

Event and Partner Logo Downloads

About TapTap

TapTap is a mobile gaming oasis built on the pillars of community and accessible gamer to developer connection. Co-founded in 2016 by XD Inc., TapTap hosts a wide variety of high quality AAA and indie mobile titles, and aims to bond like-minded gamers through their favorite games. The platform allows players to connect with developers, content creators, and each other creating a united community of passionate individuals.

To learn more about the TapTap community, visit the official TapTap website .

About XD Inc.

XD Inc. (HKEX: 2400) is a games developer and publisher. Founded in 2011, XD and its video game craftsmen are on a mission to deliver captivating experiences and inspire gamers around the world. In addition to its extensive portfolio of award-winning games including Sausage Man, Muse Dash, and Ragnarok M, XD has built the mobile game distribution platform and community, TapTap, to become one of the most vibrant gaming ecosystems with over 41 million monthly active users worldwide.

To learn more, visit XD Inc's official website .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anticipated-online-showcase-taptap-presents-returns-on-july-23-2022-301591180.html

SOURCE X.D. Network Inc.

Internet Vikings continue their U.S. expansion as they move into Iowa

The latest amongst many recent achievements, Internet Vikings has officially begun their iGaming hosting operations in the U.S. state of Iowa . The Swedish company is moving rapidly across this flourishing landscape, having already announced the availability of their services in most of North America's iGaming compliant states.

Victor Jerlin , Founder and CTO at Internet Vikings shared his trategic vision, commenting: " As each of the U.S. states come to recognise the massive economic benefits of a well-regulated online gaming market, our goal is to stay ahead and help businesses of all sizes to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity. Getting started in Iowa is another step towards moving the industry and our customers upward and onward. "

White Rabbit Express Unveils a New Name, Logo and Platform in a Complete Brand Overhaul

- Japan proxy-service pioneer White Rabbit Express today announces the completion of an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its product vision.

White Rabbit Express was launched in 2005 to make buying from Japan simple and easy. The company is committed to eliminating the friction that overseas buyers typically encounter in the Japanese market by handling all cross-border payments, communication with sellers, inspections, and shipping on their behalf. After a recent period of rapid growth, it now serves customers in 130 countries around the world from a distribution center that has grown 20 times in size since 2017.

