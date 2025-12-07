The Conversation (0)
December 07, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie
21 August
Horizon Minerals
20 November
Gold Mining and Processing Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing Update
13 November
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M
27 October
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
19 October
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
19 October
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
04 December
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
04 December
Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset
Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) shares his forecast for gold and silver.He sees gold testing US$5,000 per ounce next year and then reaching US$7,000 by the end of US President Donald Trump's second term in office. "And I think that silver will be over US$100," he added.Don't... Keep Reading...
04 December
Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook
Investors should brace for continued economic uncertainty and financial market volatility in 2026, the World Gold Council (WGC) warns in its 2026 outlook — and those circumstances could have various effects on gold. After a blistering 2025 that has so far seen the yellow metal hit more than 50... Keep Reading...
04 December
Exploring Investment Opportunities in Colombia’s High-grade Gold Resource
Colombia's mining sector is experiencing a renaissance, with the country's rich mineral resources attracting increasing attention from global investors. At the forefront of this resurgence is the Antioquia region, a historical gold-mining hub that continues to yield impressive results. This... Keep Reading...
04 December
Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world’s leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite... Keep Reading...
04 December
Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR
Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £4.4 million (before expenses) through a placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and sophisticated investors... Keep Reading...
