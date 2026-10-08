Lahontan Gold Targets 2027 Production Restart at Santa Fe in Nevada

Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG) founder and CEO Kimberly Ann had big news to share at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Lahontan Gold's acquisition* of Emergent Metals (TSXV:EMR,OTCQB:EGMCF) gives it full ownership of West Santa Fe and adds the York claims at New York Canyon. The deal grows the land package by 75 percent, removes C$2.7 million in option payments and dilutes shareholders by about 4 percent.

Kimberly Ann said, “Having the York claims is very important to us because our drilling has been so successful over by the York pit, the historic pit.”

Lahontan Gold is moving its past-producing Santa Fe heap leach project in Nevada's Walker Lane toward a restart. Kimberly Ann expects a permit to build by mid-2027, and hopes to pour first gold by the end of that year.

Watch the full interview with Lahontan Gold's Kimberly Ann above.

* Subject to shareholder vote, expected in November 2026.