Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold: Near-term Gold Production Pathway in the Highly Prolific Walker Lane District in Nevada


Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of high-quality gold and silver projects in Nevada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction. The company’s flagship Santa Fe Mine — a past-producing operation from 1988 to 1992 — yielded 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver. Lahontan is focused on unlocking the mine’s full potential by expanding resources and advancing permitting efforts to fast-track the project toward production.

A recently completed preliminary economic Assessment( PEA) highlights a clear pathway to restarting operations, demonstrating the project’s robust economics. Permitting with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is underway, with the company targeting a 2026 construction start.

Exploration plans at Lahontan Gold's Santa Fe Mine

The Santa Fe mine, located in Mineral County, Nevada, spans 26.4 sq km and represents Lahontan Gold’s flagship development project. With an updated mineral resource estimate of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent, the project hosts multiple oxide and sulfide zones that remain open for expansion.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Santa Fe Project: 100 percent owned, past-producing open-pit heap leach mine with a current MRE of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent at a grade of ~0.9 g/t.
  • Strategic Nevada Location: Situated in Walker Lane, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, with excellent infrastructure, water access, and a mining-friendly regulatory environment.
  • Strong Resource Growth Potential: The Santa Fe Mine and its satellite projects, West Santa Fe and Moho, offer exploration upside, with further drilling planned to expand resources.
  • Advancing Toward Production: With a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in late 2024, Lahontan is aggressively moving toward permitting and development.
  • Experienced Leadership: The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, permitting, and value creation for investors.

This Lahontan Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) to receive an Investor Presentation

North Bay Resources Announces Refinery Shipment of Gold Concentrate from Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a test shipment of 327 lbs. of gold concentrate grading 14.2 ounces per ton has been made from the Bishop Gold Mill to Just Refiners, Reno, NV. The shipment was the result of ongoing optimization of the Mill in February processing ore from its Fran Gold Property. Recent ore runs produced an estimated 2.44 troy ounces of contained gold from approximately 10 tons of ore. This reflects a recovered gold grade of 0.24 ounces per ton. An additional 0.1 ounce of contained gold in low-grade concentrate remained at the Mill. Recovery is currently estimated at approximately 50% overall or 70% of gravity recoverable gold. Metallurgical testing has shown gravity recovery of up to 67% may be achieved with an additional 30% recoverable by flotation. Head grade is estimated at 0.5 ounces per ton but varies considerably at the centrifuge due to gold charging of the ball mill and overflow container due to the inherent density of gold. The gravity circuit is now efficiently processing material and optimization of the jaw crusher, ball mill, centrifuge, and shaker table are now largely complete. The Company is now implementing the flotation circuit and increasing gravity circuit throughput.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Mountain Mining

High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that today it will commence conducting a high-resolution ground magnetics and targeted pXRF assay program at the Company’s 100%-owned Kiabye Gold Project in Western Australia. The Company will aim to define potential gold bearing structures for conventional wet geochemical sampling.

Keep reading...Show less
Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim, charts.

Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold Bull Era Coming, Capital Rotation in Late Stages

Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com outline the capital rotation event they see unfolding, explaining how it will lead to not just a gold bull market, but a new gold bull era.

They also share their takes on gold stocks, as well as the silver, uranium and crypto sectors.

Keep reading...Show less
×