Lahontan Gold: Near-term Gold Production Pathway in the Highly Prolific Walker Lane District in Nevada

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a test shipment of 327 lbs. of gold concentrate grading 14.2 ounces per ton has been made from the Bishop Gold Mill to Just Refiners, Reno, NV. The shipment was the result of ongoing optimization of the Mill in February processing ore from its Fran Gold Property. Recent ore runs produced an estimated 2.44 troy ounces of contained gold from approximately 10 tons of ore. This reflects a recovered gold grade of 0.24 ounces per ton. An additional 0.1 ounce of contained gold in low-grade concentrate remained at the Mill. Recovery is currently estimated at approximately 50% overall or 70% of gravity recoverable gold. Metallurgical testing has shown gravity recovery of up to 67% may be achieved with an additional 30% recoverable by flotation. Head grade is estimated at 0.5 ounces per ton but varies considerably at the centrifuge due to gold charging of the ball mill and overflow container due to the inherent density of gold. The gravity circuit is now efficiently processing material and optimization of the jaw crusher, ball mill, centrifuge, and shaker table are now largely complete. The Company is now implementing the flotation circuit and increasing gravity circuit throughput.
March 04, 2025
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of high-quality gold and silver projects in Nevada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction. The company’s flagship Santa Fe Mine — a past-producing operation from 1988 to 1992 — yielded 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver. Lahontan is focused on unlocking the mine’s full potential by expanding resources and advancing permitting efforts to fast-track the project toward production.
A recently completed preliminary economic Assessment( PEA) highlights a clear pathway to restarting operations, demonstrating the project’s robust economics. Permitting with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is underway, with the company targeting a 2026 construction start.
The Santa Fe mine, located in Mineral County, Nevada, spans 26.4 sq km and represents Lahontan Gold’s flagship development project. With an updated mineral resource estimate of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent, the project hosts multiple oxide and sulfide zones that remain open for expansion.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Santa Fe Project: 100 percent owned, past-producing open-pit heap leach mine with a current MRE of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent at a grade of ~0.9 g/t.
- Strategic Nevada Location: Situated in Walker Lane, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, with excellent infrastructure, water access, and a mining-friendly regulatory environment.
- Strong Resource Growth Potential: The Santa Fe Mine and its satellite projects, West Santa Fe and Moho, offer exploration upside, with further drilling planned to expand resources.
- Advancing Toward Production: With a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in late 2024, Lahontan is aggressively moving toward permitting and development.
- Experienced Leadership: The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, permitting, and value creation for investors.
This Lahontan Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) to receive an Investor Presentation
7h
North Bay Resources Announces Refinery Shipment of Gold Concentrate from Bishop Gold Mill, California
The Company reports the following Mill optimization progress:
- Centrifuge grade has been optimized from initial results of 0.5 ounce per ton to 19 ounces per ton, with a weighted average of 13 ounces per ton.
- Double pass centrifuge grade of 45 ounces per ton has been achieved.
- Optimization of gravity circuit has been successful with targeted results achieved in grind size and classification involving residence time in the ball mill, water flow, and residence time in the centrifuge. Final optimization of the gravity circuit is expected to increase overall recovery by up to 17%.
- The flotation circuit is currently being brought on-line to target very fine gold (-200 mesh) and gold in quartz not otherwise recovered by centrifuge or scavenger recovery at the shaker table. Implementation of flotation is expected to increase overall recovery by up to 30%.
- Scavenger recovery at the Diester Table was increased from initial grade of 0.2 ounce per ton to 5.2 ounces per ton, with a weighted average of 2 ounces per ton reflecting approximately 15% of current recovery. The shaker table concentrate is amenable to centrifuge concentration and has been upgraded by up to 10x utilizing secondary upgrading.
Composite shipment assays:
|DESCRIPTION
|Au oz / ton
|lbs.
|Au oz
|Centrifuge #2
|10.45
|56
|0.29
|Centrifuge #3
|18.78
|34
|0.32
|Table #3
|5.23
|87
|0.23
|Centrifuge #1 - 2x Upgrade
|45.67
|65
|1.48
|Table #1 w/Centrifuge Upgrade
|2.63
|85
|0.11
|Total
|327
|2.44
Samples were assayed by fire assay at Just Refiners, Reno, Nevada, (Centrifuge #1 and Table #1) with additional assays completed at ALS Geochemistry Reno, Nevada, utilizing ALS Analytical Procedure Au-GRA22 (Centrifuge #2, Centrifuge #3, and Table #3).
Fran Gold Project
The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold's 60,000 tonne per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. In addition, samples have assayed up to 1.68% copper and 5.1 troy ounces per ton silver. There is property wide potential for additional discoveries of gold and copper with numerous showings outside of the Bullion Alley Zone. Shipping costs are currently $280 per ton and are expected to significantly decrease starting in April, 2025 with the opening of a new railway siding approximately 30 miles from the mine and designed for loading of ore from nearby mines. Due to the low value of raw ore the Company does not foresee significant impact from tariffs. There is approximately 5,000 tons of surface material available for shipment.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
X: @NorthBayRes
YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
19h
High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia
Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that today it will commence conducting a high-resolution ground magnetics and targeted pXRF assay program at the Company’s 100%-owned Kiabye Gold Project in Western Australia. The Company will aim to define potential gold bearing structures for conventional wet geochemical sampling.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Survey has launched today in the northern Kiabye area – an area which has previously reported anomalous gold-in-soil
- Kiabye Gold Project covers 23km2 of strike and remains underexplored – providing considerable upside potential for RMX
- The survey will target structures amenable to gold bearing fluids with target areas to be followed up with detailed pXRF assaying
- The program will take approximately 12 days, covering to 10km2 – results of the magnetic survey are anticipated in mid to late March
- Defined anomalous areas will be targeted for wet chemistry sampling with lab results expected in late March.
The program is focused on the most northern section of the Kiabye licence (E59/2893), which is one of the four exploration licenses that make up the project area. This straddles the Kiabye Greenstone Belt in the Yilgarn‘s Murchison Domain, southeast of Mount Magnet. The survey will total 10km2 and will be split into three areas of focus, based on priority (see Figure 1).
The program is expected to take 12 days, with coverage to depend on the rate of surveying, across both magnetics and pXRF assay follow-up. This will assist the Company in defining the three target areas, based on sample results (see Figure 2). A summary of each area is as follows:
- Area 1 covers a number of anomalous gold in soil samples, hosts two NNE (North- North-East) striking faults and is located in an area of unverified alluvial and insitu gold.
- Area 2 contains numerous gold in soil samples with several samples of >20ppb to 47ppb Au. The block is also cut by two faults striking NNE and NS. The area also contains RMX rock sample KPR020 which assayed at 96ppbAu and 2.6ppm Ag.
- Area 3 contains two areas with samples of >20ppb Au. The west is cut by a major NNW to NS faults marking the boundary between the Kiabye Greenstone Belt and Granites to the west. The second fault strikes NNE and is believed to extend north into Area 2.
Significance of Gold-in soils
In consideration of the highly diluting soil profile in the area, any soil sample with ≥20ppB Au is considered anomalous therefore Area 2 and 3 contain several areas with anomalous gold-in-soils.
Ground Magnetic Survey
The Red Mountain Mining team and contractors will conduct the geophysical survey initially at 100m east - west line spacing and 20m reading intervals. The data will be processed and interpreted in the field and where structures of interest are identifying these areas will be infilled to 50m line spacing. The main targets for gold mineralisation include shear zones and faults interpreted in the data. The surveys will collect data from 110 to 213-line kilometers depending on the number of infill lines conducted.
Figure 1: Three priority survey areas in the North of the Kiabye Project.
Figure 2: Planned ground survey areas and thematic soil and lag sample results highlighting anomalous gold-in -soil areas.
Project background:
The Kiabye gold project is located in WA and covers a strike length of 23km² of the greenstone belt (Figure 3) with less than half covered by exploration samples from historical explorers and only around 7% having been covered by prior holders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
21h
Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold Bull Era Coming, Capital Rotation in Late Stages
Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com outline the capital rotation event they see unfolding, explaining how it will lead to not just a gold bull market, but a new gold bull era.
They also share their takes on gold stocks, as well as the silver, uranium and crypto sectors.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
22h
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Investor Insight
Lahontan Gold is on track to become a leading gold developer in Nevada’s Walker Lane district, presenting a compelling investment opportunity by combining a high-quality resource base with a clear path to production in Nevada’s premier mining jurisdiction — all in a rising gold price environment.
Overview
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is focused on advancing its portfolio of high-quality gold and silver projects in Nevada. The company’s flagship Santa Fe mine was a past producer that operated from 1988 to 1992, yielding 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver. Lahontan aims to unlock the mine’s full potential by expanding its resources and pushing forward on permitting.
The company recently completed a robust preliminary economic assessment( PEA) outlining a clear pathway to production. Permitting efforts are progressing with the Bureau of Land Management, and Lahontan anticipates being in a position to break ground by 2026.
Additionally, strategic drilling campaigns are planned to further expand the existing resource base.
The company's strategy to unlock shareholder value is to advance the Santa Fe mine toward production by derisking the project through permitting and feasibility studies, while optimizing heap leach processing for maximum recoveries and economic efficiency. Concurrently, it is unlocking value from satellite deposits, including West Santa Fe, which has high-grade oxide potential, and Moho, an early-stage project with promising historic gold and silver intercepts.
Positioned as a low-cost developer in a top-tier jurisdiction, the company maintains strong institutional support with minimal dilution risk, ensuring capital efficiency and sustainable growth.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Santa Fe Project: 100 percent owned, past-producing open-pit heap leach mine with a current MRE of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent at a grade of ~0.9 g/t.
- Strategic Nevada Location: Situated in Walker Lane, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, with excellent infrastructure, water access, and a mining-friendly regulatory environment.
- Strong Resource Growth Potential: The Santa Fe Mine and its satellite projects, West Santa Fe and Moho, offer exploration upside, with further drilling planned to expand resources.
- Advancing Toward Production: With a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in late 2024, Lahontan is aggressively moving toward permitting and development.
- Experienced Leadership: The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, permitting, and value creation for investors.
Key Projects
Santa Fe Mine
The Santa Fe mine, located in Mineral County, Nevada, spans 26.4 sq km and represents Lahontan Gold’s flagship development project. With an updated mineral resource estimate of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent, the project hosts multiple oxide and sulfide zones that remain open for expansion.
Historical production from the Santa Fe mine yielded 356,000 oz gold and 784,000 oz silver from an open-pit heap leach operation. Modern exploration and metallurgical testing have identified additional high-grade mineralization that could support an expanded operation.
The recently completed PEA indicates strong economic potential, with favorable heap leach recoveries and low operating costs. Lahontan is actively working with the Bureau of Land Management to advance the permitting process, with the goal of achieving production readiness by 2026.
West Santa Fe
The West Santa Fe project, situated just 13 km from the Santa Fe mine, is a highly prospective satellite project that could serve as an extension of the main operation. Historic drill data suggest the presence of a shallow oxide deposit, with early resource modeling indicating a potential gold equivalent resource of 0.5 to 1 Moz.
West Santa Fe’s excellent resource growth potential
Lahontan is preparing for an extensive drill program in 2025 to validate and expand this resource. Geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling have identified strong structural controls on mineralization, further supporting the potential for economic extraction. Given its proximity to Santa Fe, West Santa Fe offers a compelling low-cost, high-margin opportunity for future production.
Moho Project
The Moho project is another 100 percent owned asset within the Walker Lane district in Nevada, presenting a longer-term growth opportunity for Lahontan. The project is characterized by historic high-grade gold and silver intercepts from past drilling, with reported grades exceeding 20 g/t gold and 300 g/t silver. Initial exploration has confirmed the presence of oxidized tertiary epithermal vein systems, which are ideal for conventional heap leach processing. Core drilling in 2019 further validated the high-grade nature of Moho’s mineralization, with significant intercepts occurring at relatively shallow depths. Lahontan plans to conduct additional exploration drilling to refine resource estimates and assess potential economic viability.
Management Team
Kimberly Ann – CEO, Founder and President
Kimberly Ann is a mining executive who has founded multiple junior mining companies and served in a variety of senior executive positions including CEO, president, CFO and board member. In the past 12 years, she has raised over $210 million in project financing and collaborated on three junior mining M&A projects. While at Prodigy Gold, she was responsible for all aspects of the company’s corporate communication program, facilitating equity financings, generating analyst coverage, and participating in key aspects of corporate M&A leading to the $340 million buyout of Prodigy by Argonaut Gold. Kimberly was CFO and VP corporate development at PPX Mining, successfully bringing the high-grade Callanquitas gold-silver underground mine into production in Northern Peru. In 2017, she founded Latin America Resource Group, building Jasperoide from two small concessions into a 57 sq km strategic project in the heart of Peru’s most prolific copper-gold mineralized belt. In 2020, LARG merged with Carube Copper to create C3 Metals, setting the stage for value creation throughout C3’s project portfolio.
Brian Maher – Vice-president Exploration
Brian Maher is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in the international mining and exploration industry. Prior to Lahontan, Maher was the president, CEO and director of Prodigy Gold, where he guided the company through a period of expansive growth, exploring and developing the 6.6 Moz Magino gold deposit in northern Ontario, culminating in the $341 million acquisition of Prodigy Gold by Argonaut Gold in 2012. In 1982, he began a 16-year career with ASARCO, exploring for gold and copper deposits in a variety of geologic environments throughout North and South America. From 1998 and 2004, he was project manager for Metallic Ventures Gold, supervising underground and surface exploration, mine development and operations at an underground gold mine in Nevada.
John McNeice – CFO
John McNeice is a chartered professional accountant registered in Ontario, Canada, with over 30 years of experience in public company reporting, financial management, accounting and audit. Currently McNeice is the CFO of Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU), C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) and Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC), where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management. He has held CFO roles in seven public resource companies over the past 17 years and has overseen IPOs, RTOs and many quarterly, annual and periodic public company filings. From 2004 to 2007, McNeice was CFO of Ur-Energy, a uranium exploration and development company now a US-based producer of uranium. During his tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several significant secondary financings.
Chris Donaldson – Independent Director
Chris Donaldson is an experienced executive with a 25-year track record of raising funds and building out new investment channels for both public and private companies. He is the CEO and director of Valkea Resources (TSXV:OZ), CEO and executive chairman of TinOne Resources (TSXV:TORC), and a non-executive director of Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU). From 2013 to 2020, Donaldson held the dual role of director, corporate development with Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSE:WRN) as well as director, corporate development and Community with Casino Mining Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario.
Josh Serfass – Independent Director
Josh Serfass is the executive vice-president of corporate development and investor relations at Integra Resources. Previously, he was the manager of corporate communications at Integra Gold. He was a key member of the team at Integra Gold that grew, developed and sold the past producing Lamaque mine in Val-dOr, Québec to Eldorado Gold for C$590 million in 2017. Committed to thinking differently about mining, Serfass worked with the team at Integra Gold to host the 2016 Integra Gold Rush Challenge and the 2017 #DisruptMining Challenge, initiatives that encouraged innovation and technology disruption in the mining industry.
Bob McKnight – Independent Director
Currently, executive VP, corporate development and CFO at NevGold, Bob McKnight is a geological engineer and mining executive with over 40 years of experience in copper, gold, base metals, coal and potash. Directly involved in over $1.5 billion in project debt, equity, stream financings and M&A transactions, he was an executive VP and CFO at Nevada Copper arranging over $500 million in debt, equity and metal stream financings to develop the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine. He was also CFO and VP at Expatriate Resources, which spun out Stratagold, Yukon Zinc and Selwyn Resources. In 2004, Stratagold acquired what is now Victoria Gold’s Eagle deposit from a subsidiary of Vedanta for $6 million cash and 5 million Stratagold shares.
28 February
Castle Minerals: Advancing Strategic Gold Exploration Assets in Ghana’s Upper West Region
Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT) is dedicated to advancing its Kpali and Kandia gold projects in Ghana’s Upper West region, a significantly under-explored yet highly prospective geological setting within the West African gold belt. The company is committed to identifying, exploring, and developing economically viable gold deposits by leveraging the region’s rich mineral endowment and proven mining history.
Castle’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Kpali and Kandia gold projects, both demonstrating significant potential for resource expansion and economic development. Castle aims to delineate and grow its resource base, positioning itself as a key player in Ghana’s emerging gold sector. The company’s dedication to sustainable exploration practices and strong community partnerships further strengthens its ability to operate effectively and responsibly in the region.
The Kpali gold project, a key focus of Castle Minerals, is located 30 km west of Sawla in Ghana’s Upper West region. It includes the Kpali and Bundi prospects within the 170 sq km Degbiwu prospecting license (PL 10/26), surrounded by the 1,033 sq km Gbiniyiri retention license (RL 8/27). The licenses’ western boundaries follow the Black Volta River, bordering Burkina Faso.
Company Highlights
- 100 percent ownership of a 2,686 sq km strategic landholding in Ghana’s highly prospective Upper West region.
- Flagship Kpali and Kandia gold projects with high-grade gold mineralization and significant resource expansion potential.
- Strong management team with a proven track record in West African gold discoveries and project development.
- Proximity to the multi-million-ounce Black Volta gold project, enhancing economic potential and development synergies.
- Robust exploration pipeline with systematic drilling programs aimed at resource expansion and near-term development.
- Commitment to sustainable and responsible exploration practices, with strong community and government engagement.
- Positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for gold through disciplined exploration and strategic partnerships.
This Castle Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Castle MInerals (ASX:CDT) to receive an Investor Presentation
