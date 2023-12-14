Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023 and is to be paid on January 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/14/c1685.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

