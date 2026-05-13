Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF,OTC:LIFZF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today in Toronto.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 30, 2026 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

Votes For

Votes Against

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Mark J. Fuller

29,601,855

78.74 %

7,993,002

21.26 %

Douglas F. McCutcheon

37,318,090

99.26 %

276,769

0.74 %

Dorothea E. Mell

37,342,693

99.33 %

252,166

0.67 %

William H. McNeil

33,705,267

89.65 %

3,889,591

10.35 %

Sandra L. Rosch

35,730,145

95.04 %

1,864,715

4.96 %

John F. Tuer

37,229,089

99.03 %

365,771

0.97 %

Patricia M. Volker

35,538,903

94.53 %

2,055,956

5.47 %

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/13/c5235.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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