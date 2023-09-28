L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lithium One

L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption


Lithium ONE Environmental Inc. ("L1X Corp" or "L1X") announced today that testing has been completed and they are moving forward with the construction of a 2500 tonnes LCE per annum production facility for the clean extraction of lithium and hydrogen on their land adjacent to a confirmed salar in Catamarca Argentina (heart of the lithium triangle) containing over 3 million tonnes of lithium (LCE) following the successful viability testing including nano-extraction, mass manufacturing capability and technical scalability.

Their proprietary nano-extraction technology facility delivers:

  • ZERO external water consumption
  • No pollution (land, air or water)
  • 99% lithium capture from source
  • Multi-mineral capture capability
  • Ultra-Pure Water (UPW) is a bi-product from processing
  • UPW is used for the extraction and delivery of HYDROGEN and OXYGEN

L1X is commencing their project financing via Private Placementas follows:

  • $5M will be allocated to Series A
  • $30M for Series B providing equity for the debt facility that is being negotiated
  • Their land asset +$100M, can be used as security

David Stevenson, CEO stated, "I am very proud of how our team of leading global experts have overcome the technical deficiencies of DLE and Reverse Osmosis technologies while keeping a low OpEx and CapEx within market expectations."

Our low OpEx, being fully ESG compliant and the ability to operate at high elevation, provides the long-term viability for all of our projects.

Mr. Stevenson added, "This technology is fully commercialized, and field tested, allowing us to deploy subsequent 30,000-tpa production facilities to help meet global demand. This sets the stage to continue with our global strategy including future purchases, JV's, off-take agreements and IPO."

For more information or to request an investor package please visit L1X at: www.L1XCORP.com

ABOUT

Lithium ONE Environmental Inc. (L1X) is a privately held Canadian clean mining company of lithium and EV minerals with +100,000 hectares of land and salar assets in Argentina.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We seek safe harbor.

Source

Cleantech InvestingLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Universe

Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Response To Media Speculation

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (“Lithium Power” or “the Company”) refers to recent media speculation regarding discussions between Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”) and Lithium Power about a potential transaction.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Metals


Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE AND CATERPILLAR COLLABORATE TO PIONEER SUSTAINABLE MINING TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS

Arrangement includes a collaboration agreement for deployment of Cat battery-electric trucks and site energy transfer solutions, a lithium offtake framework agreement, and an agreement to explore potential opportunities to collaborate on research into battery technology

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, signed agreements today with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to collaborate on solutions to support the full circular battery value chain and sustainable mining operations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Francisco Basin Scoping Study

CleanTech Lithium PLC, (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces the results of a recently completed Scoping Study for the Francisco Basin Project, which confirms the project's outstanding economics, potential for future resource expansion and strong ESG credentials.

Keep reading...Show less

Allkem confirms material growth profile underpinned by 40 Mt Resource

Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") has reviewed and updated technical studies for the Olaroz, Sal de Vida, Cauchari, James Bay and Mt Cattlin operations and projects which also assists with preparation for the proposed merger with Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM).

The findings of these studies will be published in NI43-101 format as required by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the format required by the New York Stock Exchange under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and are summarised in individual JORC compliant ASX releases published at the date of this announcement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Provides Update on its Extensive Drilling Program at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

Related News

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals: Building Western Australia’s Next Major Manganese Mine for the EV Battery Market

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Proven Advances in DLE Technology & Webinar Slides

Battery Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

High Grade Total Rare Earth Element Oxide (TREO) Drilling Results Returned Over Significant Widths at the Pomme REE-Nb Project, Québec

×